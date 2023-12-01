Global rate hike cycle ends in November, EM cuts hikes

By Karin Strohecker and Sumanta Sen

LONDON (Reuters) – The global monetary tightening cycle was on its last legs in November, with major developed central banks making just one hike and cuts outnumbering hikes in emerging markets for the first time in 33 months.

The six central banks overseeing the 10 most traded currencies held rate-setting meetings in November, with only the Reserve Bank of Australia raising rates by 25 bps.

Policymakers in the United States, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway and Britain opted to keep the benchmark unchanged at their meetings.

This compares with October, where the five major developed central banks met without making a single rate increase. Reuters calculations show the year-to-date rally is up 37 bps at +1,175 bps.

While there is no doubt that the rate hike cycle for major central banks is slowing as inflation gradually eases and growth concerns rise, markets and policymakers remain confused about what comes next. will be.

Traders have speculated that major central banks such as the Fed and ECB will cut rates in the first half of next year.

Others were more skeptical.

“Certainly, inflation is falling in the near term as pandemic-era diseconomies subside, with consumer spending shifting back from goods to services,” Jean Boivin of the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note to clients this week. “

However, with inflation likely to remain well above the 2% central bank policy target due to slow labor force growth, geopolitical fragmentation and major structural changes such as the low-carbon transition, banks may not move as quickly as some optimists expect. .

“That’s why we see central banks keeping interest rates high for a long time,” Boivin said.

Meanwhile, rate cuts in emerging economies outnumbered rate hikes in November for the first time since February 2021 in a Reuters sample of 18 central banks in developing economies, 14 of which held rate-setting meetings last month.

“Emerging market central banks were very active during the last two, three years and engaged in very aggressive rate hike behavior,” said Robert Simpson, portfolio manager at Pictet Asset Management.

“They’ve actually been able to start a cut cycle well ahead of the Fed and the fact that we’re now removing any fear of a higher rate hike but also starting to cut prices is really “EM creates more room for central banks to continue. Their rate cut cycle is back to normal levels, and we see this continuing next year.”

Brazil and Hungary both extended their rate easing cycles, reducing the benchmarks by 50 bps and 75 bps respectively and confirming that Latin America and Central Europe remain at the forefront of the easing cycle. The latest moves take the total annual number of rate cuts through 13 steps to 695 bps.

Only Turkey – which is still battling persistently high inflation and a weak currency – has raised rates by 500 bps.

Overall, emerging market central banks have tightened rates by 4,725 bps since the beginning of the year – that compares with a rate hike of 7,425 bps over the full year of 2022.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sumanta Sen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com