Global rate-cut impasse looms in 2023 policy conclusion

(Bloomberg) — From Washington to Frankfurt to London and beyond, central bankers are making their final decisions of the year against a backdrop of the way the global inflation cycle is turning.

Policymakers from half of the Group of 10 most-traded currencies are due to meet in the coming days, and interest rates for 60% of the world economy will be set in a whirlwind 60-hour window.

The most notable will be the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, followed by central banks including the euro zone and the UK on Thursday.

With the exception of Norway, which could potentially raise borrowing costs, most monetary authorities are facing financial-market pressure to explain why they are not rushing to move toward monetary easing. Have been.

The concurrent weakening of inflation data and some evidence of a slowdown in the economy have led investors to bet on a rate cut in the first half of 2024. It’s an approach that could clash with the mantra laid out by the Fed and its allies a little more than three months ago. “Higher for a long time.”

In Latin America, which prompted the interest rate hike, most central banks are already on the downside, and both Brazil and Peru could cut rates in the coming weeks.

Their peers in the US and Europe are not so convinced. After starting the year with renewed enthusiasm for aggressively raising borrowing costs, they are ending 2023 with more hesitation – setting the stage for a prolonged standoff with investors.

“Central bankers are saying, ‘Look, we’re waiting to see whether what we’re seeing on this deflation is sustainable,’” Joyce Chang, president of global research at JPMorgan, told Bloomberg Television. “We think you’re not expecting to see cuts until the second half of the year.”

federal Reserve

The Fed is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate at the highest level in two decades as policymakers assess the delayed impact of its aggressive series of hikes from early 2022.

As central bankers gather on Tuesday to begin two days of deliberations, they will have the latest inflation data in hand. The core consumer price index appeared to be bolstering expectations that Chairman Jerome Powell will acknowledge progress on inflation as well as the risks of stubborn price pressures at his press conference next day.

The core CPI for November, which excludes food and fuel for a better snapshot of underlying inflation, is projected to climb 0.3% from a month earlier, when it rose 0.2%. Compared with a year ago, forecasters see a 4% gain, indicating inflation is slowly slowing.

The inflation data follows Friday’s solid labor-market report that showed a decline in the unemployment rate as well as healthy growth in employment and wages.

Nonetheless, there are signs that demand in the economy is slowing as the year comes to an end. November retail sales data on Thursday is expected to show that consumers are becoming more cautious.

At the end of the week, industrial production data showed a partial recovery in factory output as striking auto workers returned to assembly lines.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“There is no incentive for the Fed to appear too eager to cut rates, lest financial conditions loosen further. While the December FOMC meeting may not go all the way to supporting the bond market’s pricing of sharp rate cuts next year, we think it will get them about halfway.

-Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou, economists. For full note, click here

European Central Bank

President Christine Lagarde will likely try to temper market expectations by having the European Central Bank cut rates by a quarter point in April.

While the euro zone may be in recession, and policymakers acknowledge the labor market is showing signs of a turnaround, they are not entirely convinced the threat to consumer prices has passed, and want to see more wages data.

Executive board member Isabel Schnabel described the slowdown in inflation so far as “remarkable” and said further rate hikes were unlikely. But she has not progressed much. A colleague, Slovakia’s Peter Casimir, called expectations of a rate cut in the first quarter of 2024 as “science fiction.”

Lagarde will present new forecasts with a collective view on risks to growth and inflation, which will likely be a central component of the ECB’s messaging to counter market speculation.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“Given the risks around the inflation outlook, the ECB is probably unhappy with the interest rate swap pricing in the rate cut in March. Lagarde can clarify this in the press conference. Our view is that the first cut will occur in June and risks are tilted towards earlier action.

-David Powell. For full preview, click here

Bank of England

The Bank of England is expected to keep rates on hold for the third consecutive meeting and warn that the fight against inflation is far from over.

With the UK economy facing stagnation at best next year, investors are betting that the Monetary Policy Committee will start cutting borrowing costs in June – now at a 15-year high of 5.25%.

However, officials are likely to reiterate their guidance that policy will remain restrictive for an “extended” period to prevent inflation from staying above its 2% target amid a still-tight labor market and price pressures in the services sector. Needed. The BOE announced its decision on Thursday afternoon.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“We expect the BOE to double down on its messaging that policy is likely to remain restrictive for a longer period of time – services inflation remains very high and there are potential signs that the economy may regain some momentum in the fourth quarter. There is still a long way to go on the road.

-Dan Hanson and Ana Andrade. For full preview, click here

Switzerland

Swiss inflation is also weak compared to the neighboring euro zone – in fact, it has now fallen well below the 2% threshold targeted by policymakers.

Speculation that they will not cut rates so soon has come as the ECB has pushed the franc to its highest level since the Swiss National Bank abandoned its hold on the currency nine years ago.

Still, with Switzerland’s economy growing only weakly, officials will still face questions over the possibility of cutting borrowing costs when they unveil their latest decision on Thursday.

norway

Norges Bank faces a tough choice over whether to proceed with its final quarter-point rate increase. The recent data may encourage authorities to shrug off potentially inflationary krone weakness and hold on as the economy cools.

Stagnation is forecast in the current quarter before a contraction in early 2024 as businesses face more excess capacity and less hiring problems, a key sentiment survey from the central bank showed this week.

Meanwhile, building activity is falling sharply and retail activity is slowing, even as Norway’s fossil-fuel sector is cushioning some of the effects of extremely high inflation and rising credit costs. Norges Bank’s decision comes on Thursday.

Russia

After raising its key rate by 200 basis points in October, the Bank of Russia will need to raise its key rate by another percentage point to 16% on Friday as policymakers look to keep inflation at its 4% target, according to Bloomberg Economics Russia economist Alexander. Trying to bring it back. Isakov.

brazil

Brazil’s central bank, led by Roberto Campos Neto, is expected to cut rates by a half-point to 11.75% on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive time, in line with repeated signals.

A cooling economy and inflation that has slowed to within the central bank’s target range are widely expected to keep the Banco Central do Brasil at that pace through the first quarter of 2024.

At that point, the Board may slow the pace of rate cuts – depending on the global backdrop and the state of local long-term inflation expectations, which remain above target over the entire forecast horizon.

Mexico

In Mexico, where the Banco is generally known for no surprises, a unanimous decision is expected on Thursday to keep the key rate at a record 11.25% for the sixth consecutive meeting.

Looking ahead, slowing core inflation and a cooling services component have now led Governor Victoria Rodriguez to say that rate cut discussions could begin as early as 2024. The consensus among analysts is for an easing cycle to begin in the first quarter.

peru

Also on Thursday, the Banco Central de Reserva del Peru’s December meeting said the economy is in recession and facing deflation for consecutive months, potentially making a case for a 50 basis-point cut after three straight quarter-point cuts. .

Nevertheless, veteran bank chief Julio Velarde will stick to his stance and cut the key rate to 6.75% from 7% due to the risk of inflation rising from El Nino-related disruptions and ongoing political turmoil.

–With assistance from Robert Jameson, Vince Golay, Ott Ummelas, Tony Halpin, Lizzie Burden, Andrew Atkinson, Anna Edwards, and Bastian Benrath.

(Updated with brokers in ECB, Brazil sections)

