New York, United States, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global process analyzer market size is set to grow from US$5.7 billion in 2022 to US$8.6 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2. % during the estimated period. In the rapidly growing fields of drug development, bioprocessing and personalized medicine, the demand for highly accurate process analysts is increasing. These analytical instruments are critical in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing to ensure the highest quality levels.

Process analyzers are electronic instruments used to observe various industrial processes. To optimize processes and protect properties, they primarily determine the chemical composition and physical properties of substances. They also check the liquid and gaseous content of a product during the manufacturing process. Gas analyzers are used to monitor industrial, natural, and process gas streams, while liquid analyzers are used to monitor process chemistry, including fluid quality. They can also withstand harsh conditions and severe weather. Because of these advantages, process analyzers are widely used in the oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries. The expanding oil and gas industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, because industrial waste water contains high levels of salts, particles and toxic chemicals that are harmful to the environment, the demand for waste water treatment plants is increasing. Demand for waste water treatment and disposal is increasing due to water scarcity, leading to market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are employing analysts to continuously monitor production processes to optimize resource utilization and reduce waste. Manual inspection techniques are increasingly being phased out to reduce losses caused by human error, driving market growth. The lack of skilled professionals makes it difficult to operate process analyzers, which can lead to errors in substance monitoring. Furthermore, because process analyzers and their software are expensive, manufacturers prefer simple and low-cost monitoring solutions rather than installing expensive process analyzers. This limits the market.

Global Process Analyst Market Size, share and COVID-19 impact analysis, by liquid analyzer (MLSS, total organic carbon, pH, liquid density, conductivity, dissolved oxygen), by gas analyzer (oxygen, carbon dioxide, moisture, toxic gases, hydrogen sulfide), by industry by (oil & gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater, power, food & beverages, paper & pulp, metals & mining, cement & glass, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The MLSS segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global process analyzer market during the forecast period.

The liquid analyzer segment of the global process analyzer market is segmented into MLSS, total organic carbon, pH, liquid density, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen. The MLSS segment is projected to expand the fastest in the global process analyzer market during the forecast period. The increasing use of MLSS analyzers is due to their importance in wastewater treatment processes. These analyzers are essential for monitoring and optimizing microorganism concentrations in activated sludge, which is a key component in wastewater treatment.

The oxygen segment in the global process analyzer market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The global process analyzer market is segmented by gas analyzer into oxygen, carbon dioxide, moisture, toxic gas, and hydrogen sulfide. Among these, the oxygen segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the global process analyzer market during the forecast period. Oxygen analyzer is a type of gas analyzer widely used in many industries.

North America is projected to hold a significant share in the global process analyzer market during the projected time frame.

North America is expected to account for a major share of the global process analyzer market in the coming years. This is due to the dominance of improved technology and development of new products in the process analyzer market. Pharmaceutical businesses in the United States have already begun using process analyzers for water quality control, as has the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the worldwide process analyzer market. The region’s significant manufacturing base can be linked to the widespread use of process analyzer systems. Many well-known worldwide companies from many sectors have relocated their production facilities to the region due to low labor costs and rapid access to capable workforce.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global process analyzer market include ABB, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Suez, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ametek. Inc., Anton Paar GmbH and others.

recent developments

In April 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. unveiled two new wet chemistry analyzers that provide fully automated testing in accordance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. These systems provide environmental, agricultural and industrial testing laboratories with accurate and streamlined analytical capabilities.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country level from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global process analyzer market based on the segments mentioned below:

Global Process Analyst Market, by liquid analyzer

mlss

total organic carbon

pH

liquid density

conduction

dissolved oxygen

Global Process Analyst Market, by Gas Analyst

oxygen

carbon dioxide

damp

poison gas

hydrogen sulphide

Global Process Analyst Market, by Industry

oil Gas

Petro

medicines

water and waste water

Power

food and beverages

paper pulp

Metals and Mining

cement and glass

Other

Global Process Analyst Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



