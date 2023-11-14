Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Canned Foods – Global Strategic Trade Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global packaged foods market to reach $182.4 billion by 2030

The global packaged foods market is estimated to be USD 124.2 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 182.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the analysis period 2022-2030.

The dataset classifies canned foods into different product types, including canned fish and seafood, canned ready meals, canned vegetables, canned meat products, canned fruits, and other product types. It analyzes annual sales of each product type from 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective.

Packaged fish and seafood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$58.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. The packaged ready meals segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% for the next 8-year period.

Furthermore, it explores various distribution channels for packaged foods, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other distribution channels. Sales data for these distribution channels are examined from 2022 to 2030, as well as historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.

Overall, this dataset provides a comprehensive overview of the packaged foods market, its product types, distribution channels and regional trends, enabling an in-depth analysis of the past, present and future dynamics of the industry.

The US market is estimated at $36.1 billion, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The packaged foods market in the US is estimated to be worth US$36.1 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$22.8 billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This dataset provides a detailed analysis of the global packaged food market across various geographic regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It covers recent past, present and future sales data from 2022 to 2030 with Percentage Compound Annual Growth Rate (%CAGR). Additionally, it includes a historical review of sales data from 2014 to 2021 and presents a 16-year perspective, showing the percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each projected to grow 4% and 4.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.2%.

Complemented with an overview on the strategies deployed by key competitors, this report serves as your comprehensive resource for staying ahead of the curve. Embark on a journey of making informed decisions while identifying growth opportunities in the ever-evolving packaged food industry.

What’s new?

Special discussion on global economic environment and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitive percentage market shares

Market presence analysis in different geographies – strong/active/niche/insignificant

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaboration special update

Access to digital archives and trademark research platform

One year complimentary updates

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 518 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $124.2 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $182.4 billion compound annual growth rate 4.9% Area covered global

market Overview

Packaged Foods – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share (E) in 2022

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for players worldwide in 2022

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and impending global recession

2020 marked a year of disruption and change

World economic growth projections (real GDP, annual % change) from 2020 to 2022.

Demand for canned foods increased due to the pandemic

Introduction to canned foods

Technological process of sealing and canning

Benefits of canning

Disadvantages of canning

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Canned seafood and fish products lead the canned foods market

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: the leading distribution channel for packaged foods

Developing sectors to drive long-term growth

Competition

world brand

Recent Market Activity

Market Trends and Drivers

Growing demand for convenience boosted sales of packaged and processed foods, creating opportunities for packaged foods

Global Processed Food Market Revenue ($ in Billion) for the years 2019, 2022 and 2025

The growing popularity of ready-to-eat and ready-to-eat foods raises hopes for packaged foods

Global ready meals market decline (in%) by frozen & chilled, canned & dried food for 2020

Consumers shift towards organic and clean labeled packaged foods

Global organic food and beverages market size by region/country for years 2020 and 2027 (in US$ million)

Organic canned fruits: an opportunity for growth

Canned/Canned foods take prominence amid growing concerns over plastic packaging for food products

COVID-19 has impacted demand for packaged foods from the restaurant and food service industry

The pandemic has severely impacted the prospects of the food service industry, impacting demand for packaged foods

Popularity of online food delivery boosts packaged foods in restaurant sector

Global online food delivery services market size for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 (in US$ billion)

Canned Fruit Market: Promising Growth

Myriad benefits of consuming canned fruits boost market growth

Canned Pineapple Market Is Displaying Steady Growth

The promise of high nutrient content and freshness of frozen fruits presents a challenge to the canned fruit market.

World Market of Processed Fruits and Vegetables: Revenue Breakdown by Segment for 2020 (in%)

Industry participants adopt innovative strategies to increase demand for canned fruits

Challenges facing the canned fruits market

Packaged meat sales have benefited from increasing consumer demand for protein-rich foods

% YoY change in sales of select packaged foods in Canada for the week ending March 2020 vs. 2019

Changing lifestyle of consumers and resulting demand for processed meat bodes well for the packaged meat and seafood market

Global meat consumption in thousands of metric tons for beef and veal, pork and chicken meat: 2017-2021

Steady demand for safe and convenient seafood sustains the market for canned fish and seafood

Demand for canned tuna amid Covid-19 pandemic

The superiority of metal over other packaging materials has led to its widespread adoption in food packaging.

Key Benefits of Metal Packaging

Complete recycling provides a significant benefit

Steel: a sustainable packaging metal for foods

Innovation, sustainability and environmental impact drive importance of metal cans in food packaging

The ability to reseal food and beverage cans: an important innovation

CanSeal Pro Provides Superior Barrier Protection for Cans

MaXQ for tracking and traceability

Advances in Food Canning Materials

Expanding distribution channels: Potential for wider reach of packaged foods

Favorable demographic trends strengthen market prospects

global population balloon

urbanization trend

growing middle class population

Major challenges facing the packaged food market

Focus on select players (total 167 featured)

Aurora Importing & Distributing Limited

B&G Foods, Inc.

Apluvia Cooking Senior

Adinath Agro Processed Foods Pvt Ltd

Agram SA

ABW Foods Australia Pty Ltd

Amanda Seafoods A/S

ARA Trading Limited

Acroyali Jade Food Company Limited

Annie’s Farm Company Limited

Aconcagua Foods SA

4 Pines Beer

Anacapri Foods, Inc.

Anna’s Country Kitchen Limited

American Restaurant Marketing Group, Inc.

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Source: www.globenewswire.com