The global packaged alcoholic beverages market is on an impressive growth trajectory, with projections indicating that it will reach a valuation of US$59.37 billion by 2030. This significant expansion is expected to occur at an attractive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. From 2023 to 2030. Packaged alcoholic beverages are gaining wide popularity among consumers due to their convenience, portability and travel-friendly nature. Additionally, these metal cans offer cost advantages over glass bottles and boast significantly higher recycling rates than their glass counterparts.

Key Market Trends:

Hard Seltzers: In 2022, hard seltzers dominated the market, holding the largest revenue share. These carbonated water-based beverages infused with fruits and spirits have become a favorite among the millennial generation due to their low alcohol content. The affordability of hard seltzers and their wide availability in supermarkets and convenience stores is expected to increase their sales in the coming years. canned wine:The wine segment is projected to exhibit high CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness of consumers for eco-friendly alternatives to glass and plastic bottles, as well as preference for convenient and travel-friendly options, is driving the demand for canned wines. Canned wines offer durability, portability, and user-friendly packaging. distribution channels: In 2022, liquor stores played a significant role in the market, contributing the majority share to become the largest division in global revenue. These stores have long been established distribution channels for packaged alcoholic beverages, offering a wide range of premium and private label brands that appeal to consumers.

market scenario

The packaged alcoholic beverages market is characterized by its fragmentation, with many global and regional players. Major companies in this industry include Bacardi Limited, Diageo, Brown-Forman, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Treasury Wine Estates, Union Wine Company, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Pernod Ricard, Integrated Beverage Group LLC. (IBG), Sula Vineyards, Kona Brewing Company, Suntory Holdings Limited, Barefoot Cellars and Constellation Brands.

Main idea:

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest CAGR of 29.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the presence of young consumers and rapidly growing economies in the region. Hard Seltzers:The hard seltzers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2030. Growing consumer awareness about eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bottles and growing preference for convenient products are driving the demand for canned hard seltzers. online sales:The online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2030. Various online platforms are providing hassle-free shopping experience, which is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

The global packaged alcoholic beverages market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by changing consumer preferences and a shift towards more sustainable and convenient alternatives. The convenience and eco-friendliness of packaged alcoholic beverages, along with their wide availability, is expected to continue the impressive growth of this market in the coming years.

Main characteristics

Report Attribute Description number of pages 130 forecast period 2022-2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $14.62 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $59.37 billion compound annual growth rate 19.1% Area covered global

Major topics covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Packaged Alcoholic Beverages Market Changes, Trends and Scope

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

Chapter 5. Packaged Alcoholic Beverages Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Packaged Alcoholic Beverages Market: Distribution Channel Range Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Packaged Alcoholic Beverages Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Bacardi Limited

diego

brown foreman

Anheuser-Busch InBev

treasury wine estate

Union Wine Company

E. and J. Gallo Winery

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Pernod Ricard

Integrated Beverage Group LLC (IBG)

Sula Vineyards

Kona Brewing Company

Suntory Holdings Limited

barefoot basement

Nakshatra Brand

