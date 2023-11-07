Global Online Self-Study Market Outlook Report 2023: A

Dublin, November 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Online Self-Study Market – Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global online self-study market is expected to reach $330.94 billion by 2028 from $146.17 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.59% from 2022 to 2028.

The global online self-study market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of multiple players competing for market share through the introduction of innovative products and services.

Some of the key players in the global online self-study market include Blackboard, British Council, Oracle, Pearson, Aptara, Adobe, Skillsoft, and NIIT. These companies face stiff competition not only from each other but also from other players in the broader online education sector. Pricing strategies also present challenges, as companies need to strike the right balance of attracting and retaining customers while maintaining profitability.

By 2022, North America continues to lead the global online self-study market, accounting for more than 46% market share. This dominance is attributed to the region’s well-established teaching infrastructure and adoption of innovative teaching methods. The United States and China emerged as the two largest markets for online self-study in terms of revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly India and the Middle East and Africa, are expected to exhibit substantial growth potential during the forecast period.

The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is a transformative trend in the online self-study market. AI and ML algorithms can analyze extensive learner data, including preferences, learning styles, strengths and weaknesses. This data-driven approach enables platforms to provide personalized learning experiences by recommending relevant courses, modules or resources tailored to the specific needs of each learner. Learners benefit from a customized learning path that optimizes understanding and retention of content.

Furthermore, the rollout of 5G technology is a significant driver of growth in the global online self-study market. 5G offers significantly faster and more reliable internet connectivity than previous mobile network generations. This high-speed connectivity enables seamless streaming of educational content including videos, lectures and interactive content. Learners can access and engage with online self-study resources without any interruption or buffering delay, enhancing the overall learning experience.

The increased bandwidth and low latency of 5G also enables online self-study platforms to provide rich multimedia content. High-quality videos, simulations, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) applications become more accessible and widespread, allowing learners to interact with dynamic and engaging learning content.

This advanced multimedia learning experience has the potential to significantly improve understanding and retention of complex concepts.

industry restrictions

Limited interactivity and participation

One of the challenges faced by the online self-study industry is limited interactivity and engagement. Interactivity and participation are important factors for effective learning. When studying online, learners often miss out on the benefits of face-to-face interaction, such as immediate feedback, dynamic discussions and peer collaboration. These elements can enhance understanding, deepen knowledge, and promote critical thinking.

Online self-study courses often rely on pre-recorded videos or written materials. Although these resources can provide valuable information, they generally lack personalized feedback. Learners may have questions or need clarification, but without direct interaction with instructors or peers it becomes difficult to receive timely and tailored feedback.

effects of the impending recession

The global online self-study market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing penetration of technology in education, growing demand for affordable and flexible education options, and the need for upskilling and reskilling in a rapidly evolving job market. Is inspired. market. However, the impending recession may have a significant impact on the growth path of the global online self-study market.

Insights by Delivery Mode

Online self-study includes various courseware and content delivery services for various end-user applications. Packaged content, LMS, and other emerging avenues of learning including serious games and gamified mobile applications are most prominent.

Other important learning models that are rapidly gaining prominence include video-based learning, virtual classrooms, social learning, gamification, and simulation. Of all these, gamification and virtual classrooms stand out due to their high engagement levels and perceived effectiveness.

Packaged content consisting of ready-to-share e-books, videos and simulations has existed since the conception of online learning platforms. Packaged content dominated the global online self-study market in 2022, followed by LMS systems that enable easy exchange of content, test materials, and information between peer groups in the academic and corporate world .

Insights by Function

The functions of online self-study courses can be broadly divided into the following two categories: training and testing. The training function provides learners with access to lectures (live or recorded) along with necessary notes or other relevant material. Testing plays an important role in measuring the understanding ability of a learner. It also certifies how well a student has learned a particular subject or course. In 2022, the global online self-study market was dominated by training jobs.

Insights by Levels

In the online self-study market, educational materials and resources are often designed to meet the needs of learners at different proficiency levels, including beginners, intermediate, and advanced learners.

Online self-study platforms provide extensive resources for beginners starting their learning journey in a particular subject or skill. The entry level holds the largest share of the market in 2022. The entry level in the market includes individuals new to the subject or skill. Many people interested in exploring a new field or career path will start at the entry level.

They look for accessible and beginner-friendly content that will help them acquire a new skill or hobby. Professionals who want to change careers or gain new skills relevant to their current job can start at the entry level. They look for courses that will provide them with the necessary knowledge and skills to advance in their careers.

Insights by end users

The global online self-study market by end users is broadly segmented into K-12, higher education, corporate, government, and business. The corporate segment had the largest share at around 34% in 2022.

Corporates use online self-study to upskill, re-skill and increase the value of employees in organizations. They are constantly striving to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their workforce. There is a constant need to skill the existing personnel. Online self-study provides employees with essential skills and makes them more valuable to the company.

Main questions answered:

How big is the online self-study market?

What is the growth rate of the global online self-study market?

What are the growing trends in the online self-study market?

Which region of the global online self-study market is expected to have the highest growth rate?

Who are the key players in the global online self-study market?

Which end-user had the largest global online self-study market share in 2022?

Report Attribute Description number of pages 328 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $146.17 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $330.94 billion compound annual growth rate 14.5% Area covered global

Premium Insights

Development in Education Industry

Change in digital learning

effects of the impending recession

value chain analysis

content creation

Technology and platform development

marketing and sales

Distribution

Support and Feedback

Market Opportunities and Trends

Growing popularity of mobile learning

Gamification revolution in online self-study market

Increasing use of AI and machine learning

market development promoter

The growing need for upskilling and lifelong learning

Online self study increasing amid chaotic lifestyle

Introduction to 5G Technology

Continued investment in digital learning

market restrictions

Insufficient Internet bandwidth in lower middle income countries

Availability of free content

Growing demand for instructor-led courses

Limited interactivity and engagement

