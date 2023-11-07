Global Online Self-Study Market Outlook Report 2023: A
Dublin, November 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Online Self-Study Market – Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
The global online self-study market is expected to reach $330.94 billion by 2028 from $146.17 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.59% from 2022 to 2028.
The global online self-study market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of multiple players competing for market share through the introduction of innovative products and services.
Some of the key players in the global online self-study market include Blackboard, British Council, Oracle, Pearson, Aptara, Adobe, Skillsoft, and NIIT. These companies face stiff competition not only from each other but also from other players in the broader online education sector. Pricing strategies also present challenges, as companies need to strike the right balance of attracting and retaining customers while maintaining profitability.
By 2022, North America continues to lead the global online self-study market, accounting for more than 46% market share. This dominance is attributed to the region’s well-established teaching infrastructure and adoption of innovative teaching methods. The United States and China emerged as the two largest markets for online self-study in terms of revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly India and the Middle East and Africa, are expected to exhibit substantial growth potential during the forecast period.
The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is a transformative trend in the online self-study market. AI and ML algorithms can analyze extensive learner data, including preferences, learning styles, strengths and weaknesses. This data-driven approach enables platforms to provide personalized learning experiences by recommending relevant courses, modules or resources tailored to the specific needs of each learner. Learners benefit from a customized learning path that optimizes understanding and retention of content.
Furthermore, the rollout of 5G technology is a significant driver of growth in the global online self-study market. 5G offers significantly faster and more reliable internet connectivity than previous mobile network generations. This high-speed connectivity enables seamless streaming of educational content including videos, lectures and interactive content. Learners can access and engage with online self-study resources without any interruption or buffering delay, enhancing the overall learning experience.
The increased bandwidth and low latency of 5G also enables online self-study platforms to provide rich multimedia content. High-quality videos, simulations, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) applications become more accessible and widespread, allowing learners to interact with dynamic and engaging learning content.
This advanced multimedia learning experience has the potential to significantly improve understanding and retention of complex concepts.
industry restrictions
Limited interactivity and participation
One of the challenges faced by the online self-study industry is limited interactivity and engagement. Interactivity and participation are important factors for effective learning. When studying online, learners often miss out on the benefits of face-to-face interaction, such as immediate feedback, dynamic discussions and peer collaboration. These elements can enhance understanding, deepen knowledge, and promote critical thinking.
Online self-study courses often rely on pre-recorded videos or written materials. Although these resources can provide valuable information, they generally lack personalized feedback. Learners may have questions or need clarification, but without direct interaction with instructors or peers it becomes difficult to receive timely and tailored feedback.
effects of the impending recession
The global online self-study market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing penetration of technology in education, growing demand for affordable and flexible education options, and the need for upskilling and reskilling in a rapidly evolving job market. Is inspired. market. However, the impending recession may have a significant impact on the growth path of the global online self-study market.
Insights by Delivery Mode
Online self-study includes various courseware and content delivery services for various end-user applications. Packaged content, LMS, and other emerging avenues of learning including serious games and gamified mobile applications are most prominent.
Other important learning models that are rapidly gaining prominence include video-based learning, virtual classrooms, social learning, gamification, and simulation. Of all these, gamification and virtual classrooms stand out due to their high engagement levels and perceived effectiveness.
Packaged content consisting of ready-to-share e-books, videos and simulations has existed since the conception of online learning platforms. Packaged content dominated the global online self-study market in 2022, followed by LMS systems that enable easy exchange of content, test materials, and information between peer groups in the academic and corporate world .
Insights by Function
The functions of online self-study courses can be broadly divided into the following two categories: training and testing. The training function provides learners with access to lectures (live or recorded) along with necessary notes or other relevant material. Testing plays an important role in measuring the understanding ability of a learner. It also certifies how well a student has learned a particular subject or course. In 2022, the global online self-study market was dominated by training jobs.
Insights by Levels
In the online self-study market, educational materials and resources are often designed to meet the needs of learners at different proficiency levels, including beginners, intermediate, and advanced learners.
Online self-study platforms provide extensive resources for beginners starting their learning journey in a particular subject or skill. The entry level holds the largest share of the market in 2022. The entry level in the market includes individuals new to the subject or skill. Many people interested in exploring a new field or career path will start at the entry level.
They look for accessible and beginner-friendly content that will help them acquire a new skill or hobby. Professionals who want to change careers or gain new skills relevant to their current job can start at the entry level. They look for courses that will provide them with the necessary knowledge and skills to advance in their careers.
Insights by end users
The global online self-study market by end users is broadly segmented into K-12, higher education, corporate, government, and business. The corporate segment had the largest share at around 34% in 2022.
Corporates use online self-study to upskill, re-skill and increase the value of employees in organizations. They are constantly striving to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their workforce. There is a constant need to skill the existing personnel. Online self-study provides employees with essential skills and makes them more valuable to the company.
Main questions answered:
- How big is the online self-study market?
- What is the growth rate of the global online self-study market?
- What are the growing trends in the online self-study market?
- Which region of the global online self-study market is expected to have the highest growth rate?
- Who are the key players in the global online self-study market?
- Which end-user had the largest global online self-study market share in 2022?
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|328
|forecast period
|2022 – 2028
|Estimated market value in 2022 (USD).
|$146.17 billion
|Estimated market value by 2028 (USD).
|$330.94 billion
|compound annual growth rate
|14.5%
|Area covered
|global
Premium Insights
Development in Education Industry
- Change in digital learning
- effects of the impending recession
value chain analysis
- content creation
- Technology and platform development
- marketing and sales
- Distribution
- Support and Feedback
Market Opportunities and Trends
- Growing popularity of mobile learning
- Gamification revolution in online self-study market
- Increasing use of AI and machine learning
market development promoter
- The growing need for upskilling and lifelong learning
- Online self study increasing amid chaotic lifestyle
- Introduction to 5G Technology
- Continued investment in digital learning
market restrictions
- Insufficient Internet bandwidth in lower middle income countries
- Availability of free content
- Growing demand for instructor-led courses
- Limited interactivity and engagement
Key Company Profiles
- Adobe
- Aptara
- Blackboard
- British Council
- Coursera
- NIIT
- Oracle
- pearson
- skillsoft
- Udemy
Other Major Vendors
- age of learning
- babbel
- benchprep
- blinkist
- byju’s
- Cengage Learning
- Cisco Systems
- chegg
- cornerstone
- codecademy
- creativelive
- datacamp
- d2l
- docebo
- domestic
- Duolingo
- edx
- eLearn Australia
- estacio
- learn the future
- GP Strategies
- General Assembly
- Goskills
- instructor
- iHASCO
- itpro
- John Wiley & Sons (cross knowledge)
- litmus
- LinkedIn (Microsoft)
- 360learning
- LearnQuest
- learner
- mcgraw hill
- master Class
- macmillan education
- NVIDIA
- open Sesame
- plural sight
- Thomson Reuters
- Rosetta Stone
- learn easily
- skillshare
- Sorting Hat Technologies (Unacademy)
- Traxon Technologies
- Treehouse Island
- Teacher
- haste
For more information on this report visit here
About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
-
Global Online Self-Study Marketplace
Source: www.globenewswire.com