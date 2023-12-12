Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound), By End-Use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Multispecialty Clinics), Region, and By Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global non-invasive fat reduction market size is expected to reach US$4.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.2%.

Treatments such as cryolipolysis, low-level laser, and ultrasound are the most commonly used methods for non-invasive fat reduction procedures. The increasing contribution of market players is playing a major role in promoting the processes that are driving the market forward. Other factors such as increasing awareness, increasing prevalence of obesity in developed and developing countries, increase in disposable income, lifestyle changes due to urbanization and increasing demand for body contouring procedures are expected to further drive the market.

Non-invasive procedures are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries and people are increasingly preferring aesthetic procedures like body contouring as the risks associated with these treatments are negligible and are gaining a lot of attention through social platforms. Behavioral factors such as physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle and rigorous working hours have contributed to the spread of conditions such as obesity and diabetes. CoolSculpting and Kybella were the most preferred workstations for fat removal in 2020.

The increase in per capita disposable income also plays an important role in the growth of this market. As stated by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable income reached 16661.65 USD billion as of December 2019. A combination of various factors such as advancements in technology, efficacy and safety of such procedures, increase in obese population and rigorous promotion will certainly give a boost. market in the next years.

The onset of COVID-19 disrupted the beauty market in the first and second quarters of 2020 due to low patient volumes and the risk of virus transmission. However, the market witnessed recovery as the volume of procedures increased due to increased demand for aesthetic treatments following the pandemic.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 100 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $1.3 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $4.3 billion compound annual growth rate 16.2% Area covered global

Highlights of Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Report

Cryolipolysis emerges as the largest segment in 2022 due to increasing safety, efficacy, and negligible side effects during and after treatment.

On the basis of end use, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022, as hospitals are equipped with high-end fat reduction devices with the latest innovative technology.

North America continues to dominate the global market in 2022. With increasing demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as new technologies, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

competitive landscape

Cynosure, Inc.

Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Linton Laser Limited

Katera, Inc.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

Syneron Medical

btl

venus concept

Candela Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com