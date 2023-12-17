June 14, 2022 05:38 ET | Source: Research & Markets Research & Markets

The global NFT market size is expected to grow from US$3.0 billion in 2022 to US$13.6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0% from 2022 to 2027. Key factors driving the pace of NFT growth include the rise of celebrity influence for NFT adoption, the revolution in the gaming industry, and the slow but steady growth in demand for digital artworks.

NFT markets to grow at high CAGR during forecast period

Non-curated platforms provide free access to creators, unlike curated platforms, which have a strict policy towards the selection of creators. On NFT platforms like SuperRare and Nifty Gateway, creators have to apply forms with stringent selection criteria and long waiting periods for expert decisions.

This is why non-curated platforms have been widely accepted by creators to sell their digital assets. To expand their growth, various organizations are venturing into the NFT sector. For example, US crypto exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc. recently launched its NFT marketplace. Such developments have contributed to the growth of the NFT market.

In the regional segment, US market share will be higher during the forecast period

The US is expected to be the largest contributor to the global NFT market in terms of market size. US companies are investing in NFTs despite the lack of strict laws, accounting rules, and disclosure requirements. KPMG Canada has purchased a piece of digital art from the “World of Women” NFT after its corporate treasury made an early investment in the cryptocurrency.

OpenSea, an American company, unlike other platforms, does not charge any fees for creating NFTs. The platform takes payments on the final sale price, which is currently 2.5%. With the OpenSea platform seeing massive success in 2021, the business model looks viable and is an excellent option for young NFT producers to get started.

Organizations are coming forward with several developments and partnerships to explore and make people aware of the trends and uses of NFTs to help people monetize their work.

competitive landscape

Major companies like OpenSea, Laravel Labs, Cloudflare, and Dapper Labs are headquartered in North America. Such investments and creations are inspiring artists to be a part of this rapidly growing NFT world which could be a major factor in the growth of the NFT market.

Major vendors offering the NFT market worldwide are Cloudflare (US), Gemini Trust (US), OpenSea (US), Semidot Infotech (US), Dapper Labs (Canada), The Sandbox (China), Axie Infinity (Vietnam). Are. , are rare. (US), Art Bloks (US), Foundation (US), SuperRare (US), Mintbase (Portugal), Larva Labs (US), Appdup (India), CryptoKitties (Canada), Sorare (France), Yellow Heart (US) ) ) ) ), Onchain Labs (China), Solanart (France), Gala Games (US)

