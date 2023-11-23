WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Vantage Market Research, the value of the global neuromodulation market is projected to grow rapidly by 12.2% over the next seven years to US$14.8 billion by 2030.

The neuromodulation industry is expected to experience significant growth in recent years due to several factors, including the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, greater acceptability of neuromodulation treatments, increased investment in research and development for neurological disorders by private companies, and greater availability of rechargeable Use is included. Transplant.

The report provides insights on the following points

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information about the market offered by major players. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about attractive emerging markets and analyzes penetration into mature segments of the markets. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments. Market Trends: Provides a comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and hyperinflation. Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides detailed assessment of the market share, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape and manufacturing capabilities of key players. Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities and important product developments.

The growth of the neuromodulation market is supported by various factors, including increase in the incidence of lifestyle-related diseases like chronic pain and depression, advancements in neuromodulation technology, increased awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, and expanded research exploring the applications of neuromodulation. .

Factors Affecting the Growth of Neuromodulation Industry

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders is increasing the need for neuromodulation therapy, as shown by the 60,000 annual diagnoses of Parkinson’s disease in the US.

Advances in neuromodulation technologies are driving market growth through miniaturized devices and improved stimulation techniques, including closed-loop systems that enhance treatment outcomes for conditions such as epilepsy.

Increasing awareness among patients and health care professionals is leading to acceptance and adoption of neuromodulation therapy, with deep brain stimulation becoming widely accepted for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, and dystonia.

Expanding insurance coverage and government support for neuromodulation therapy have fueled market expansion, as seen in the US, where Medicare and Medicaid cover specific procedures such as spinal cord stimulation for chronic pain.

main idea

By type segmentation, intrinsic neuromodulation segment recorded huge market growth in 2022.

As per application segmentation, deep brain stimulation market segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.

The market was dominated by North America with a revenue share of 36.9% in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Neuromodulation Market Report Scope:

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Bioventus Inc. (US)

Microtransponder Inc. (US)

Neuropace Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Navarro Corporation (US)

NeuroSigma Corporation (US)

Microtransponder (US)

Livanova PLC (UK)

Neuronetics (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

major trends

Non-invasive neuromodulation techniques such as TMS are being adopted by patients and health care professionals to reduce surgical invasiveness and post-operative complications in the treatment of mental health disorders such as depression.

Technological advances enable patients to self-administer neuromodulation therapy at home, reducing hospital visits and allowing pain management through devices such as TENS or TSCS units.

Investment in research and development is boosting the neuromodulation market, with companies focusing on personalized treatment options, such as the development of real-time responsive neurostimulation systems for epilepsy patients by Neuropace.

Key Strategies in the Global Neuromodulation Market

Neuromodulation companies actively invest in R&D to introduce advanced products such as Medtronic’s DBS system that reduces Parkinson’s symptoms through brain stimulation.

Companies are expanding into emerging markets to meet the growing demand for neuromodulation therapies, such as Boston Scientific’s acquisition of a Chinese company to gain access to a larger patient population and enhance its market position.

Manufacturers in the neuromodulation field are collaborating to enhance their offerings and expand their customers; This is exemplified by the joint venture between Abbott Laboratories and Mayo Clinic to provide cutting-edge treatments.

Companies are trying to break into established markets by collaborating with insurance and healthcare providers to offer neuromodulation therapy at affordable prices.

Recent developments of the global neuromodulation market

In January 2023, The release of miniature neurostimulation implants by Nalu Medical Inc. for peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) and spinal cord stimulation (SCS) for the treatment of intractable pain is expected to significantly increase the demand for neuromodulation in the region.

Abbott Laboratories’ Eterna spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator currently on the market for the management of chronic pain, received FDA approval. The neuromodulation tool utilizes low-dose BurstDR stimulation, an Abbott-exclusive technology. In September 2022, The FDA has authorized DAXXIFY (daxibotulinumtoxinA-LEN), the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with peptide exchange technology (PXT), for the temporary treatment of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults.

Neuromodulation Market Segmentation

by type

intrinsic neuromodulation

external neuromodulation

by application

spinal cord stimulation market

deep brain stimulation market

sacral nerve stimulation market

vagus nerve stimulation market

gastric electrical stimulation market

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market

transcranial magnetic stimulation market

respiratory electrical stimulation market

by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

highlights from segments

type analysis

The intrinsic neuromodulation segment is expected to witness the most significant market growth in 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease and approval of more products to treat neurological diseases.

On the other hand, the external neuromodulation segment is projected to experience significant growth during the period due to technological advancements in external neuromodulation devices.

application analysis

Deep brain stimulation market application has potential market growth in 2022.

Neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) affect millions of people worldwide.

DBS has proven to be a very successful treatment option, providing increased quality of life and reduction in symptoms to patients with a variety of diseases.

The development of high-precision neuroimaging techniques, implantable pulse generators, and electrode leads has contributed significantly to the growth of DBS applications.

regional analysis

North America is expected to lead the market growth in 2022 due to increase in the prevalence of neurological diseases in the region.

The demand for neuromodulation devices is increasing in North America due to the increasing number of patients with neurological disorders.

This trend is a result of increasing competition in the market and greater investment in research and development for new therapeutic solutions.

The continued increase in the number of individuals with neurological diseases in both the United States and Canada has increased the need for neuromodulation devices.

Scope of Report:

report properties Description Market size in 2022 US$5.9 billion Revenue forecast till 2030 US$14.8 billion CAGR 12.2% from 2023 to 2030 base year 2022 forecast year from 2023 to 2030 key players Boston Scientific Corporation, Bioventus Inc., Microtransponders Inc., Neuropace Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Navarro Corporation, NeuroSigma Corporation, Microtransponders, Livanova PLC, Neuronetics, Medtronic PLC customization options Customized purchasing options are available to meet any research need. Explore customized shopping options

