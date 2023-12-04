New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global natural fiber composites market size is expected to grow from US$334 million in 2022 to US$589 million by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). 5.84% during the estimated period.

A form of composite material that produces carbon-neutral, strong fibers from renewable resources such as wood or plants is called “natural fiber composite” (NFC). Due to its acceptable form and chemical structure, NFC can replace glass fiber and carbon fiber. They also have a long shelf life and are good for the environment. NFC can also be used in furniture and car components due to its light weight. The demand for lighter, safer, more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles is driving the market growth of natural fiber composites. The increased strength, stiffness, fracture resistance and thermal and acoustic insulation properties of these fibers support this. Additionally, the low cost of components for automotive applications has resulted in the widespread use of NFC. Making automotive parts using composite manufacturing is increasingly replacing traditional processes as a more economical alternative. This ecological idea is aided by the use of plant-based fibers including bamboo, kenaf, hemp, jute, flax, coir, sisal and banana.

NFCs are also faster to manufacture and have a higher weight-to-strength ratio, making them reusable. Additionally, they are suitable for use in a car due to their lightweight nature. Up to 46% less weight can be carried by the vehicle. Since they have many benefits, NFCs are perfectly suited for use in the production of automobiles. For example, Bcomp Ltd. and BMW M Motorsport collaborated to add an eco-friendly touch to the new BMW M4 GT4.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having some beneficial effects on the natural fiber composites market, such as increasing focus on sustainability and circular economy as more people understand the value of protecting natural resources and reducing waste. Companies making natural fiber composites are well positioned to profit from the growing demand for sustainable products because they provide a more ecologically friendly alternative to traditional materials. The pandemic has forced many businesses to scale up their manufacturing methods to cope with changing market dynamics. As a result, new and more effective techniques for making natural fiber composites have been created, which can help lower prices and increase production. Natural fiber composites now have new applications in items such as personal protective equipment (PPE), which has seen a surge in demand as a result of the pandemic. This has improved the market share and visibility of natural fiber composites and created new opportunities for the growth of the sector.

Browse key industry insights from the report spanning over 200 pages with 140 market data tables and figures and charts , Global Natural Fiber Composites Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by fiber type (wood, cotton, hemp, kenaf, hemp), by matrix (inorganic compounds, natural polymers, synthetic polymers), by technology (injection molding, compression molding), by application (automotive, electronics, construction), and by “By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The wood segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of fiber type, the global natural fiber composites market has been segmented into wood, cotton, flax, kenaf, and hemp. Of these, the wood segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 63% over the forecast period. Because wood is harder, less expensive, and stronger than synthetic polymers, it becomes an ideal filler material or filler. These factors contribute to the dominance of the wood segment in the natural fiber composites market.

The natural polymers segment is expected to witness significant CAGR growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of matrix, the global natural fiber composites market has been segmented into inorganic compounds, natural polymers, and synthetic polymers. Of these, the natural polymers segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth during the forecast period. Consumer demand for renewable and biodegradable products is increasing, and examples of natural polymers include starch, rubber, and synthetics such as PLA and PHB (polyhydroxy butyrate).

The injection molding segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global natural fiber composites market during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global natural fiber composites market is classified into injection molding and compression molding. Of these, the injection molding segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global natural fiber composites market during the forecast period. Injection molding is a popular mass-production manufacturing technique. The popularity of injection molding is partly due to its excellent processability, despite the fact that there is degradation of the growing fiber during the process.

The revenue share of the automotive segment remained above 53% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global natural fiber composites market is segmented into automotive, electronics, and construction. Of these, the automotive segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of 53% over the forecast period. In addition to its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, fiber-based composites are an ideal material for making many automotive components, including dashboards, seat backs and door panels. The superior acoustic and thermal insulation properties of natural fiber composites improve the comfort of car occupants.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with more than 56% market share over the forecast. There is increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials from a range of end-use industries, including the automotive, construction and packaging sectors, which is driving the market for natural fiber composites in the region. The United States is the largest market for natural fiber composites in North America as a result of the increasing need for lightweight materials in the automotive sector.

In contrast, Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight and eco-friendly materials in the production of vehicle exterior as well as interior components is the factor that is driving the demand for natural fiber composites in the European market.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a substantial CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. The need for natural fiber composites in the building construction sector is increasing due to increasing manufacturing and urbanization in developing countries like China and India.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global natural fiber composites market include Toray Industries, Inc., Solvay SA, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, UFP Technologies, Inc., JNC Corporation Industries, Inc., Owens Corning, Fiber Extrusion Technology Ltd., Teijin Ltd. and others. Are. Major Seller.

recent developments

In June 2022, ARBOTRADE GmbH was created by Tecnaro and JOMA-POLYTEC. With the aim of replanting forests, the joint venture offers goods made from bioplastics. This merger creates a relationship with a significant amount of added value. Thanks to TECNARO’s role as a material developer and manufacturer and Joma-Polytech’s role as a material processor, customers can get everything from raw materials to finished products from a single source. Market sales of the unprecedented internal development are handled by the joint firm, ARBOTRADE GmbH.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country level from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global natural fiber composites market based on the below mentioned segments:

Natural Fiber Composites Market, Fiber Type Analysis

Natural Fiber Composites Market, Matrix Analysis

inorganic compound

natural polymers

synthetic polymers

Natural Fiber Composites Market, Technology Analysis

injection molding

compression molding

Natural Fiber Composites Market, Application Analysis

automotive

electronics

Construction

natural fiber composites Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



