Global move toward cities accelerates adoption of electric transportation

Wireless mobile internet technology for city-over-city telecommunications networks, smart grids or 5G LTE , [+] data connection, concept about IoT, global business, fintech, blockchain getty

While we will electrify everything everywhere simultaneously as a key lever of climate action, our exploration in this series begins with how we will move ourselves and the objects we depend on. And this story begins with the global movement toward cities, a megatrend that continues.

As our population has exploded over the past century, our rural areas have been depopulated. At one time, 95% of a country’s population was involved in agriculture and now in the developed world it is 2%. Coal miners in the Eastern Coal Region of the United States numbered 750,000 at the end of the 20th century, when the population was much smaller, and fewer than 60,000 workers now produce as much coal per year as more than a century earlier. .

Automation has freed most people from making a living in agriculture and resource extraction. And it has enabled a once relatively rare condition – living in cities – to become dominant.

Global urban population by city size from 1990 to 2030 World Economic Forum

Our cities are much bigger than the old cities. While more people are living in urban settlements with populations of less than 500,000, two-thirds of city dwellers are in cities much larger than that. By 2030, fully 60% of the world’s population will live in cities and most of them will be in big cities.

With big cities there are big benefits for electrification and therefore decarbonization of transport. The more people live in a city, the greater the justification for subways, light rail, rapid bus transit, and transit rights as ways to move them between homes, workplaces, shopping centers, and entertainment. Everything on the rail tracks in cities is already electrified in most places, as diesel engines and constantly used tunnels are a bad combination for the health and well-being of passengers.

The future of bus transit can be seen in China, where more than 600,000 electric buses serve millions of people, often with a 24/7 service cycle. China’s Yutong and BYD are at the forefront, with almost half of the buses delivered in the country. And they are now distributing electric buses globally. A third of Europe’s 3,400 electric bus purchases were Chinese-built or delivered from joint ventures between European bus companies that fitted chassis and seats on top of Chinese bus drivetrains.

This is not the case only in the developed world. Nigeria has ordered 12,000 Yutong electric buses to leapfrog the West in the electrification of transit.

Electric delivery trucks in urban areas are part of this trend. The 500,000 people on the streets of China’s cities can deliver goods on empty roads at night because the drivetrain does not wake people up as is the case with diesel vehicles.

Most major cities in the world also offer walking and biking capabilities, with amenities spread widely throughout the urban area. The reaction in the United States and Britain against the concept of the 15-minute city is, at least partly, a reaction against urbanization. And, of course, the United States and to some extent Canada and Australia chose a different and worse pattern, urban sprawl. Even in those countries, densification is occurring and the most populous cities are usually the densest.

One trend that has been less reported is the relationship between stagnant motorcycle sales and skyrocketing sales of electric bikes and other electric micromobility devices such as scooters, skateboards and electric unicycles. Motorcycles are a useful means of transportation in sparsely populated areas, historically providing affordable, high-speed travel over long distances. However, over the past few decades, motorcycles have become larger and more expensive in the developed world.

Venn diagram of utility and convenience of modern electric bike vs motorcycle Michael Bernard, Chief Strategist, TFIE Strategy Inc.

In dense urban areas their advantages over electric bikes are fewer and barriers to entry are higher. What is less reported in the developed world is the very rapid electrification of the small two-wheeler seat scooters prevalent in Asian countries, as well as the three-wheeler minitrucks and cabs that dominate some regions.

While pure-play electric motorcycle companies like Zero and Energica struggle to keep up with their customers’ expectations of long-distance highway trips, electric disruptive innovations are eating away at their market share from below. Motorcyclists are an aging demographic, while every demographic is using electric micromobility devices.

The recent pandemic has accelerated this trend. While transit use declined along with car commuting, purchases of electric micromobility devices increased. In downtown areas, an increasing percentage of all food deliveries and parcels are delivered by electric scooters and electric cargo trikes.

Cities are adapting with longer bike lane networks and complete streets. Studies make it clear that bike commuters are willing to travel nearly twice the distance with electric bikes, more than 14 kilometers one-way, and will also include more work in the trip. Adding bike paths in urban areas, as metropolitan Vancouver has done, could allow far more trips to be made on electric bikes, reducing congestion on roads and transit.

Roads in urban areas are being converted into complete roads, a good thing coming from the new urbanization impasse. That form of road has trees, wide sidewalks, and bike lanes that are protected from moving cars by parking or bollards. Car lanes are narrow and maximum speeds are low, but there is intelligent road design that routes cars into cutout turn lanes where parking is not allowed, maintaining or increasing throughput.

Electrified transit, electric micromobility and electrified urban delivery vehicles mean much more people and more stuff moving into our increasingly larger and denser cities with a much lower carbon footprint.