Global money market funds attract strong inflows due to central bank policy caution

Nov 3 (Reuters) – Investors poured substantial amounts into global money market funds in the week before Nov. 1, seeking the safety of these assets ahead of key policy decisions by the world’s major central banks.

The move in currency markets underlined a broader sense of caution as markets prepared for an update from the US Treasury Department on funding requirements against the backdrop of a rising budget deficit.

Investors pumped a net $65.6 billion into global money market funds in their biggest weekly net buying since March 22, LSEG data showed.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan loosened its yield curve controls with another policy adjustment, signaling a cautious retreat from its massive monetary stimulus.

A day later, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, with Chairman Jerome Powell hinting at the possibility of further tightening.

American, European and Asian money market funds attracted investments of $56.52 billion, $7.43 billion and $3.59 billion respectively.

Global equity funds infused a net $1.79 billion, the first weekly inflow in seven years, as demand picked up in Asia and selling pressure eased in the US and Europe. Investors poured about $2.63 billion into Asian funds, the most in four weeks.

Sectoral equity funds still saw outflows of about $4.05 billion, the highest among the four, as financials, healthcare and technology lost $1.67 billion, $574 million and $532 million, respectively.

There were $5.54 billion outflows from global bond funds, ten times more than the previous week. Government bond funds saw withdrawals of about $298 million, snapping a 28-week buying streak. High-yield funds suffered $1.83 billion in selling, while corporate bond funds lost $1.11 billion.

Among commodities, precious metals funds received inflows of $1.13 billion compared with outflows of $1.04 billion last week. Additionally, the Energy Fund received $44 million, its second weekly inflow.

Emerging markets data, covering 28,658 funds, showed investors pulled a net $3.06 billion from EM equity funds, extending net selling for a 12th week. EM bond funds also faced $1.62 billion worth of disposals, the 14th consecutive week of outflows.

