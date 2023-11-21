Dublin, November 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Military Truck Market Report 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global military trucks market is expected to grow from $23.18 billion in 2022 to $24.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The military trucks market is expected to reach $28.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%. ,

Increasing military expenditure is expected to further boost the growth of the military trucks market. Military spending describes the amount of money a country spends on building and maintaining its armed forces or other defense-related activities. As military spending increases, demand for military equipment, including military trucks, often increases.

For example, in April 2022, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based research organization, global military expenditure in 2021 was $2113 billion, exceeding the two trillion US dollar threshold, and saw an increase of 0.7% in 2021 Went. Global spending in 2020. Furthermore, the US had the highest military expenditure in 2021 at $801 billion. Therefore, increasing military expenditure is driving the growth of the military trucks market.

Product innovation is a major trend gaining popularity in the military truck market. Major companies operating in the military trucks market are adopting new technologies to maintain their position in the market. For example, in June 2022, Spain-based military vehicle manufacturer General Dynamics European Land Systems launched the first all-electric all-terrain 4×4 vehicle, the DURO-e. DURO-e is short for durable and strong.

These include a digital vehicle architecture, a variable powertrain that can use diesel engines from Euro 3 to Euro 6, a pure electric powertrain in battery-electric or fuel cell electric versions, Silent Drive, Boost and extended Silent Watch capabilities, CO2 Are. Neutral and economical operation, low heat and noise signature, high energy efficiency and self-sufficient energy supply for daily military services. These features make the DURO-e a versatile and efficient military truck that can be used for a variety of purposes including transportation, logistics and support operations.

North America was the largest region in the military trucks market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. The regions covered in the military trucks report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. Countries covered in the Military Truck market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, US, Italy, Spain, Canada.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 175 forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $24.18 billion Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $28.1 billion compound annual growth rate 3.8% Area covered global

