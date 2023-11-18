DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provide a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to Metabolic deals made by the world’s leading biopharma companies.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of metabolic deals from 2016 to 2023. The report provides access to the payment terms of the deal declared between the parties. This data provides useful information about payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s deal terms provides important insight into the negotiation process as to what you can expect to achieve when negotiating terms. While many smaller companies will be asking for details of payment clauses, details of how payments are initiated and rights transferred – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report includes a comprehensive list of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016, as recorded in the Current Contract Deals and Alliances Database, including available financial terms as well as the actual licensing contract documents submitted by the companies to the Securities Exchange Commission. Also included are links to online copies of. And his companions.

The report also includes several tables and figures that show the trends and activities of Metabolic Deal Making since 2016. Additionally, a comprehensive deal directory organized by company A-Z and technology type is provided. Each deal title is linked to the online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document via weblink, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter Highlights

The introductory chapters of this report provide an orientation to Metabolic dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, while Chapter 2 provides an analysis of trends in metabolic dealmaking.

Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the metabolism sector along with the announcement of the development phase. Deals are listed and divided based on headline price, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharmaceutical companies in metabolic dealmaking. Where a contract agreement has been published in the SEC for the deal, a link provides online access to the contract through the Current Contract Deals and Alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of metabolic deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title is linked to an online version of the actual contract document via weblink, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of metabolic deals listed by therapeutic target.

The Metabolic collaboration and licensing deal provides the following key benefits to the reader:

Understand deal trends from 2016

Browse Metabolic collaborations and licensing deals

Benchmark Analysis – Identify the market value of transactions

Financial Terms – Advances, Milestones, Royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most Active Trader

Identify the assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access to contract documents – insight into deal structures

Due diligence – Assess the suitability of the terms of your proposed deal for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Metabolic collaborations and licensing deals include:

Trends in Metabolic Dealmaking in the Biopharma Industry

Overview of Collaboration and Licensing Deal Structure

Directory of Metabolic Deal Records Covering Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Deals based on key metabolic value

Most Active Metabolic Licensing Dealmakers

In Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed as:

Company AZ

headline price

therapeutic area

technology type

Analysis of contract agreements due diligence allows:

What are the exact rights granted or opted for?

What exactly is provided by the agreement to the partner company?

What specification is provided?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the duration of the deal?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs managed and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply and manufacturing?

How are privacy and publishing managed?

How to resolve disputes?

Under what circumstances can the deal be terminated?

What happens when ownership changes?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist on?

Which boilerplate clauses seem to vary from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist on for settlement law?

Main topics covered:

executive Summary

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 – Trends in Metabolic Dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Metabolic involvement over the years

2.3. Metabolic Partnership by Transaction Type

2.4. Metabolic Participation by Industry Sector

2.5. Metabolic involvement according to stage of development

2.6. Metabolic involvement by technology type

2.7. Metabolic involvement by clinical indication

Chapter 3 – Terms of the Financial Deal for the Metabolic Partnership

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Financial terms disclosed for metabolic partnership

3.3. Metabolic Partnering Headline Value

3.4. Metabolic Deals Advance Payment

3.5. Metabolic Deal Milestone Payment

3.6. Metabolic Royalty Rates

Chapter 4 – Leading Metabolic Deals and Deal Makers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in metabolic sharing

4.3. List of the most active dealmakers at Metabolic

4.4. Top Metabolism Deals by Value

Chapter 5 – Metabolic Contract Document Directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Metabolic Partnership Deals Where Contract Documents Are Available

Chapter 6 – Metabolic Dealmaking by Therapeutic Targets

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Metabolic Therapeutic Target

deal directory

Deal Directory – Company AZ Metabolic Deals from 2016 to 2023

Deal Directory – Metabolic Deals by Technology Type 2016 to 2023

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7x95o

