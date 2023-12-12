Global Melanoma Treatment Market Report 2023

December 12, 2023


Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Melanoma Therapeutics: Global Markets” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global market for melanoma treatment was projected to reach $6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Melanoma treatment market is based on type of treatment, type of treatment, stage and region of treatment. Major players in the market include Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, and Novartis. Apart from the major players, there are also smaller biotech companies such as Erasca, Huabio International and IO Biotech that have promising drug candidates in the pipeline, which should drive market growth during the forecast period.

The North American region has the highest share in the global market, followed by Europe. In the North American and European regions, key growth factors include increasing prevalence of melanoma, higher health care expenditure, increasing number of drug approvals, strong pipeline, increasing public awareness and government support. Based on treatment type, therapeutics are expected to hold the highest market share in 2022. On the basis of stage, localized stage has the highest market share in 2022.

Most patients with melanoma are diagnosed in the localized stage of the disease, for which surgery is the mainstay of treatment. Since 2011, agents such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy have been approved for the treatment of advanced melanoma, which has increased patient survival rates. Five-year overall survival (OS) rates for metastatic melanoma have increased significantly, from less than 10% before 2011, to 40% to 50% following the approval of innovative treatments. Before the introduction of innovative treatments, patients received standard chemotherapy, which has a survival rate of no more than 5% to 6%. Thus, the development of novel therapies, particularly immunomodulating monoclonal antibodies or immune-checkpoint inhibitors (anti-CTLA-4, anti-PD-1/PD-L1) and small molecule-targeted therapies (BRAF and MEK inhibitors), has advanced. Has revolutionized the prognosis for patients with melanoma. These targeted and immunotherapies have been approved for use as monotherapy or combination therapy with improved outcomes.

Despite the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy targeting CTLA4 and PD1/PDL1, a large portion of patients (approximately 40%), including patients with melanoma, did not respond to immunotherapy. As a result, attention has turned toward the discovery of various inhibitory targets and suppressive mechanisms present within the tumor microenvironment.

The pipeline for melanoma is strong, with first-in-class molecules that have new targets. The pipeline also focuses on personalized treatment approaches such as cell therapy and vaccines aimed at treating the disease and reducing recurrence.

The following market factors are driving the market growth: prevalence of melanoma, strategic initiatives, technological advancements, product launches, early detection devices, patient advocacy groups, and public awareness. However, factors restraining market growth include high cost of treatment, stringent regulations, and resistance or poor response to treatments.

Report included

  • 30 data tables and 18 additional tables
  • Overview of the global market for melanoma treatment
  • Analysis of global market trends with data from 2020-2022, projections to 2023 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections to 2028
  • Details of various treatment options such as chemotherapy, surgical resection, immunotherapy and targeted therapy; and various treatment approaches for the betterment of the overall health of the patient
  • A look at progress in the genetic profiling of melanocytes and the identification of new molecules involved in the development of melanoma.
  • information on new potential therapeutic target discovery; and description of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors, adoptive cell therapy and engineered TCR therapy
  • Coverage of innovations, technological advancements, and launches of new products from market players
  • Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies of the industry and product pipeline, and discussion on ESG challenges in the pharmaceutical industry and ESG practices in the melanoma treatment market
  • Market share analysis of the industry’s leading companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
  • Comprehensive company profiles of leading industry players including Amgen, Roche, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., BMS and Novartis AG

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description
number of pages 131
forecast period 2023 – 2028
Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $7.4 billion
Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $12.1 billion
compound annual growth rate 10.2%
Area covered global

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

  • Risk Factors, Causes and Prevention
  • symptoms
  • Pathophysiology and clinical subtypes
  • diagnosis of disease
  • epidemiology
  • diagnosis
  • biopsy
  • laboratory test
  • blood test
  • imaging tests
  • Treatment
  • immunotherapy
  • PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors
  • CTLA-4 inhibitor
  • LAG-3 inhibitor
  • Interleukin-2 (IL-2, proleukin)
  • virus therapy
  • BRAF Inhibitor:
  • MEK inhibitor

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

  • market factors
  • market driver
    • Increasing prevalence of melanoma
    • Technological advancements and product launches
    • strategic initiatives
    • Developments in Early Detection Tools
    • Patient Advocacy Groups and Awareness
  • market restrictions
    • high cost of treatment
    • strict rules
    • resistance to treatments
  • market opportunities

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Type

  • Surgery
  • broad sort
  • mohs surgery
  • amputation
  • lymph node dissection
  • medical law
  • therapeutic according to type
  • radiation therapy

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Disease Stage

  • localized disease
  • regional disease
  • distant disease

Chapter 7: Market Segmentation by Region

Chapter 8: Sustainability: An ESG Perspective

  • ESG Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Industry
  • ESG Practices in the Market for Melanoma Therapeutics
  • Study the matter
  • research approach

Chapter 9: Emerging Technologies/Developments

  • Novel Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
  • adoptive cell therapy
  • Engineered TCR Therapy
  • vaccines
  • targeted therapy

Chapter 10: Regulatory Landscape and Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 11: Patent Analysis

Chapter 12: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13: Company Profile

  • amgen
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Eraska
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Huaybio International
  • Iovance BioTherapeutics
  • IO Biotech
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Modern Ina.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

For more information on this report visit here

  • Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market

