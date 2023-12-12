Global Melanoma Treatment Market Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Melanoma Therapeutics: Global Markets” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global market for melanoma treatment was projected to reach $6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Melanoma treatment market is based on type of treatment, type of treatment, stage and region of treatment. Major players in the market include Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, and Novartis. Apart from the major players, there are also smaller biotech companies such as Erasca, Huabio International and IO Biotech that have promising drug candidates in the pipeline, which should drive market growth during the forecast period.

The North American region has the highest share in the global market, followed by Europe. In the North American and European regions, key growth factors include increasing prevalence of melanoma, higher health care expenditure, increasing number of drug approvals, strong pipeline, increasing public awareness and government support. Based on treatment type, therapeutics are expected to hold the highest market share in 2022. On the basis of stage, localized stage has the highest market share in 2022.

Most patients with melanoma are diagnosed in the localized stage of the disease, for which surgery is the mainstay of treatment. Since 2011, agents such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy have been approved for the treatment of advanced melanoma, which has increased patient survival rates. Five-year overall survival (OS) rates for metastatic melanoma have increased significantly, from less than 10% before 2011, to 40% to 50% following the approval of innovative treatments. Before the introduction of innovative treatments, patients received standard chemotherapy, which has a survival rate of no more than 5% to 6%. Thus, the development of novel therapies, particularly immunomodulating monoclonal antibodies or immune-checkpoint inhibitors (anti-CTLA-4, anti-PD-1/PD-L1) and small molecule-targeted therapies (BRAF and MEK inhibitors), has advanced. Has revolutionized the prognosis for patients with melanoma. These targeted and immunotherapies have been approved for use as monotherapy or combination therapy with improved outcomes.

Despite the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy targeting CTLA4 and PD1/PDL1, a large portion of patients (approximately 40%), including patients with melanoma, did not respond to immunotherapy. As a result, attention has turned toward the discovery of various inhibitory targets and suppressive mechanisms present within the tumor microenvironment.

The pipeline for melanoma is strong, with first-in-class molecules that have new targets. The pipeline also focuses on personalized treatment approaches such as cell therapy and vaccines aimed at treating the disease and reducing recurrence.

The following market factors are driving the market growth: prevalence of melanoma, strategic initiatives, technological advancements, product launches, early detection devices, patient advocacy groups, and public awareness. However, factors restraining market growth include high cost of treatment, stringent regulations, and resistance or poor response to treatments.

