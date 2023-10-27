company logo

Global Massage Chair Market

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Massage Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global massage chair market is set to reach a huge size with a valuation of US$3.5 billion in 2022. Market analysts predict further growth, estimating the market to reach US$4.9 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the period 2023-2028.

A massage chair is an upholstered chair that has a reclining back for massaging various parts of the body including the head, neck, shoulders, back, arms and hands. These chairs use a combination of motors, gears, heating pads, airbags, and other components to provide a variety of massage techniques. Advanced massage chairs often include additional features like Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable legs and armrests, remote controls, and massage pillow pads.

Massage chairs offer many therapeutic benefits, including stress reduction, joint pain relief, back pain reduction, improved blood circulation, reduced acid reflux, improved metabolism, and relaxation. As a result, massage chairs find wide use in a variety of sectors including hospitality, retail, healthcare, residential and commercial.

The high prevalence of work-related stress and busy consumer lifestyles has driven the need for stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. The demand for massage chairs is increasing as consumers become aware of the therapeutic benefits of massage therapy for pain and stress relief. The market is also benefiting from the growing popularity of massage therapies such as aromatherapy, acupressure and physiotherapy, which provide complementary services.

Growing health concerns among consumers have led to the demand for massage chairs to stimulate blood circulation, relieve pain, relax muscles, and trigger the release of hormones such as endorphins and serotonin. Rising levels of disposable income and improved living standards have boosted the sales of luxury and high-end products such as massage chairs. The wide availability of massage chairs across various distribution channels along with the rise of e-commerce platforms has further boosted the sales of the product.

The comprehensive report provides analysis of key market trends within sub-segments of the global massage chair market. Forecasts for the period 2023 to 2028 are presented at the global, regional and country level. The market is classified on the basis of factors including conventional/robotic, product type, end-use and distribution channel:

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Other

North America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy spain Russia Other

Middle East and Africa turkey Saudi Arab iran United Arab Emirates Other

Latin America brazil Mexico argentina Colombia chile peru Other



The competitive landscape of the industry includes key players such as Bodyfriend, Kozia USA, Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd., Family Inada Co., Ltd., Fujiryoki, Human Touch, Infinity, Kahuna Massage Chair, Luraco, Ogawa, OSIM International Ltd., Panasonic. and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 149 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $3.5 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $4.9 billion compound annual growth rate 5.8% Area covered global

