Global markets – World stocks fall as Fed’s Powell cuts rate’s highest bet

Powell takes aggressive stance, keeps rate hikes on the table

Gold is set for its worst week in a month

European stock markets ready to open with decline

Morning Bid Europe – ‘Not confident’ Powell drags markets down

By Nell McKenzie and Ankur Banerjee

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Stocks around the world fell, with European shares retreating from three-week highs on Friday, while the dollar was steady as dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell kept interest rates at bay. Shikhar’s hopes were dashed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8% by 0930 GMT. Germany’s DAX fell 0.7% while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE both fell 0.9%.

The gloom was global, as MSCI’s broadest index of world shares fell 0.4% to a one-week low of 659.86, on track for a fourth session of losses and a weekly decline of about 0.5%.

Fed officials, including Powell, on Thursday expressed uncertainty in its fight against inflation and said they would tighten policy further if needed.

Powell’s comments, along with a weak auction of $24 billion in 30-year Treasuries, pushed up yields, which weighed on equities and supported the dollar.

“It makes no sense to expect the market to cut rates unless it appears necessary,” said Rob Carnell, ING’s head of Asia-Pacific research.

Investors are looking for signs that U.S. interest rates may have peaked after the Fed kept rates steady last week, a move that fueled speculation that the cycle of rate hikes is over, leading to a surge in riskier assets. There has been a short-term rise in.

Some investors said Powell’s hawkish stance Thursday may be a result of the recent softening of financial conditions that has led to a decline in yields in recent weeks.

“The recent decline in US yields raises questions about the need for the Fed to raise rates further, especially if market yields continue to adjust downwards,” said Bruno Schneller, managing director of INVICO Asset Management.

Three major US stock indexes closed lower on Thursday, snapping the longest winning streak in two years for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 as market optimism over loose monetary policy waned.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, US rate futures have a rate cut chance at about 60% at the Fed’s June 2024 meeting, compared to about 70% before Powell’s speech.

Traders will keep a close eye on interest rate volatility, said INVICO’s Schneller, who said markets have seen significant volatility recently.

“The primary reason for this volatility is the debate over whether the current fed funds rate is too high or insufficient,” he said.

Chinese shares fell 0.5% as concerns resurfaced over the world’s second-largest economy after data on Thursday showed consumer prices slipped back into contraction.

Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB, said the data puts pressure on Beijing to continue incremental easing of monetary and fiscal policy.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was 4.6300%, rising 12 basis points on Thursday, their biggest one-day gain in three weeks.

In currency markets, the dollar index slipped slightly from its overnight gains by 0.07% and stood at 105.84. The dollar was near a one-year high at 151.40 yen and hit a one-week high against the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Brent rose 74 cents to $80.69 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 65 cents to $76.39 a barrel, both up about 0.9% on the day. The oil market has been grappling with demand concerns this week, with the sell-off triggered by declining war-risk premiums.

Spot gold fell about 0.2% to $1,954.20 an ounce on higher yields and a stronger dollar and is on track for its worst week in more than a month, with a 1.8% decline.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ether remained near multi-month highs as renewed speculation over the imminent approval of an exchange-traded Bitcoin fund injected new life into the digital asset.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogg, Christian Schmollinger and Angus MacSwan)

