Global markets wobble as traders await Fed minutes. National

Global stock markets lost some recent gains on Tuesday as investors awaited minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s recent meeting for a decision on interest rates in the world’s largest economy.

The Fed will later publish the minutes of its November meeting, when policymakers kept rates steady, and investors will analyze the officials’ comments.

Investors are becoming optimistic that the US central bank has raised rates, with expectations rising that financial conditions will ease in the new year as inflation eases.

That has fueled a rally in risk assets in recent weeks and pushed the dollar lower against most of its peers.

“Traders will be closely examining the minutes in hopes of finding clues about the timing of the Fed’s next move, which is now widely believed to be a rate cut,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActiveTrades.

“Against this backdrop, the soft minutes could bring forward market expectations about when the Fed will start cutting rates and further weakness in the dollar.”

Patrick O’Hare, market analyst at Briefing.com, said the decline in yields on US government bonds is a clear sign that the market believes the Fed will raise rates despite public comments from policymakers that Work remains to be done to reduce inflation.

“It’s clear that the fed funds futures market has made up its mind, no matter what anyone says, that the Fed will raise rates,” he said.

Weak results from U.S. retailers Best Buy and Lowe’s ahead of the peak-demand Christmas shopping season were a sign that the Fed’s efforts to slow the economy and inflation were working. Their shares were down in late morning trading.

New York’s three main indexes were down a day after the Nasdaq hit a 22-month high led by gains from tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia.

Shares of Nvidia, which report earnings after market close, fell in trading Tuesday after hitting a record more than $500.

Monday’s rally was boosted by the successful sale of 20-year US Treasuries, which pushed yields on other notes lower. There is now growing talk that the Fed could cut borrowing costs as early as March, much earlier than previous bets on the second half of 2024.

In Europe, London and Paris both retreated slightly, while Frankfurt finished flat.

Asian markets started strongly on Tuesday, but the market lost its momentum as the day progressed.

Hong Kong declined even after market heavyweight Alibaba jumped more than two percent, falling 10 percent on Friday on news that it had canceled the spinoff of its cloud computing arm.

Argentina’s stock market reacted with optimism on Tuesday to liberal Javier Meili’s landslide election victory, despite uncertainty in the country over what changes the self-described “anarcho-capitalist” will bring.

The rise was led by state oil company YPF, whose shares surged 34 percent after the president-elect announced he would privatize it as part of his package of reforms.

World oil prices fell as traders awaited the upcoming output meeting of OPEC+ crude oil-producing countries on Sunday.

“The main question the market is asking is whether OPEC will cut production further in response to the softening of oil prices,” said Matt Sherwood, analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“These have returned to levels before the Israel-Hamas war began in early October.”

– Key figures around 1630 GMT –

New York – DOW: down 0.3 percent at 35,058.84 points

LONDON – FTSE 100: down 0.2 percent at 7,481.99 (close)

PARIS – CAC 40: down 0.2 percent at 7,229.45 (Close)

FRANKFURT – DAX: flat (close) at 15,900.53

Euro Stoxx 50: down 0.2 at 4,331.90 (close)

TOKYO – Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent at 33,354.14 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: down 0.3 percent at 17,733.89 (closed)

SHANGHAI – Overall: flat (close) at 3,067.93

Euro/Dollar: Fell to $1.0926 from $1.0940 on Monday

Pound/Dollar: Up from $1.2505 to $1.2530

Dollar/yen: down from 148.39 yen to 147.89 yen

Euro/pound: down from 88.50 pence to 87.20 pence

Brent North Sea crude: down 0.7 percent at $81.78 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: down 0.7 percent at $77.27 a barrel

