(Updated at 4:05 pm ET/2105 GMT)

By Chuck Mikolajk

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Global stocks fell for a second consecutive session and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, as investors tried to assess the policy path of major central banks and the trajectory of slowing economic growth.

Soft economic data and recent comments from Federal Reserve officials including Chairman Jerome Powell have raised expectations that the US central bank has ended its interest rate hike cycle and will start cutting rates as soon as March.

Furthermore, expectations have risen that the European Central Bank (ECB) may cut rates in the first quarter of 2024.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, expectations for a US rate cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) in March are at about 64%, up from about 35% a week earlier. According to LSEG data, markets are pricing in a 74% chance of an ECB cut in March.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.72 points, or 0.22%, to 36,124.72, the S&P 500 fell 2.59 points, or 0.06%, to 4,567.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.42 points, or 0.31%, to 14,229.91.

The Fed’s next policy meeting is on December 12-13.

Investors got the first look at what will be a series of data on the labor market in the form of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, report this week, and culminating in the government payroll report on Friday, that will have huge implications. Market opinion on Fed’s policy actions.

US job opportunities fell in October to the lowest level since the start of 2021, indicating the labor market is softening as higher interest rates dampen demand across the economy.

“As interest rates rise and demand slows, companies are scaling back job openings, which is essentially what the Fed wants,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

“The Fed has probably raised rates, and the only question is when they’ll start cutting,” Stovall said.

Other data suggested the U.S. services sector picked up in November as business activity picked up, although new orders remained flat and a gauge of input inflation eased.

US Treasury yields fell, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hitting its lowest since September 1 at 4.163% and falling 11 basis points to 4.174%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves with interest rate expectations, fell 8 basis points on the day to 4.581%.

European shares closed with gains, and Germany’s DAX rose 0.8% to close at a new record, boosted by strong gains in Allianz and Daimler Truck Holding, with the STOXX 600 index up 0.4%. MSCI’s gauge of shares across the globe fell 0.23%, the first back-to-back decline for the index in five weeks.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, seen as the most influential voice in the conservative camp of policymakers, told Reuters the ECB could raise interest rates further given the “significant” decline in inflation and policymakers. Should not guide to keep rates stable. By mid-2024.

The dollar index rose 0.32% to 103.95, while the euro was down 0.38% at $1.0795.

In commodities, US crude fell 0.99% to $72.32 a barrel, while Brent crude settled at $77.20, down 1.06% in choppy trade, the lowest since July, as a stronger US dollar and Demand concerns overshadowed supply concerns as Russia prepared for OPEC+. There will be further reduction in production in the first quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajk; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York, Noel Randewich in San Francisco, Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A in Bengaluru, Editing by Mark Potter, Marguerita Choy and Aurora Ellis)

Source