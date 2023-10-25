(Update after US market closing)

Google’s results increase concerns about the economy!

10-year Treasury yields, US dollar advances

Asian shares fall after China issues 1 trillion yuan bonds

Brent crude rises 2% amid fears of conflict in the Middle East

by lawrence delevingne

Oct 25 (Reuters) – Stocks fell on Wednesday after the latest round of earnings raised concerns among investors about the economic outlook, fueling worries over painfully high interest rates, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar fell. It accelerated.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. fell nearly 10% after Google parent reported disappointing cloud services revenue, reviving fears of an economic recession and dragging down the broader communications services sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.32%, the S&P 500 fell 1.43% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.43%.

Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, said, “The market is focused on mega tech names looking to underpin a viable rally, and yesterday’s disappointment with Alphabet’s earnings report was probably viewed as a potential harbinger of more disappointment.” Is seen in.” E-mail.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 was little changed after Worldline shares came under pressure, falling nearly 60% after the French payments company cut its financial targets. In a heavy day for bank earnings, Deutsche Bank led the way with its shares rising 8%.

Overnight, Asian shares rose from 11-month lows as investors approved a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) sovereign bond issue as a precursor to stimulus by China, although MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell. There was little change in the broadest index.

The MSCI All-World Index fell 1%, heading for a third consecutive monthly decline in October, with a loss of 2.95%, mainly due to a rise in US Treasury yields.

High rates, mixed data

US Treasuries continued to surge after the 10-year yield climbed above 5% on Monday. The 10-year note last yielded 4.949%, up 10.6 basis points.

A survey on Wednesday showed that interest rates on the most popular US home loans rose last week to 7.9% – the highest since September 2000 – pushing mortgage applications to a 28-year low.

Separately, fresh data on US business output showed higher levels in October, as the manufacturing sector snapped out of a five-month contraction on a rise in new orders, and services activity picked up modestly amid signs of easing inflation pressures.

Citi strategists said the Purchasing Managers’ Index data was “another sign that a recession is not imminent.”

“We believe the U.S. economy will enter a recession next year, but in the meantime, risks are balanced toward further hikes by the Fed rather than cuts,” he wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Several big names on Wall Street called for a top in long-term Treasury yields, including UBS strategists and investor Bill Ackman.

In currency markets, the dollar index rose 0.27%, a near 1-week high against a basket of currencies, while the yen was steady against the dollar and the euro fell 0.2% on the day.

Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Wednesday, boosted by concerns of conflict in the Middle East, but gains were limited by rising US crude inventories and disappointing economic prospects in Europe.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel was preparing a ground attack on Gaza, as more Palestinian civilians were killed in Israeli shelling and international pressure increased for aid and the protection of hostages held by Hamas.

In Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives elected Mike Johnson, a conservative Republican with little leadership experience, as its speaker on Wednesday after three weeks of turmoil that failed to respond to the Middle East crisis or carry out any of its basic tasks. The incompetent House was left out. Duty.

Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group in Richmond, said that with Johnson’s election, “all eyes” are now on Nov. 17, when additional funding will be needed to keep the government open.

“Unfortunately, the only thing that really came out of the Speaker’s debacle was a 45-day delay in the government shutdown, which has been in the cards since the agreement to avoid the debt ceiling was reached,” Cox said in an email.

Spot gold was trading 0.5% up at $1,979, after touching $1,997 an ounce last week.

Bitcoin is up nearly 29% this month, largely due to recent speculation that ETF applications from BlackRock and others will be successful and drive capital into the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was last purchased for $34,794.

(Reporting by Laurence Delevingne in Boston and Amanda Cooper in London. Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter, Dianne Craft and Alistair Bell)

