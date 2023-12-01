December 2, 2023


Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here’s a brief recap for your convenience:

  • Nelson Peltz resumed his aggressive campaign against Walt Disney, announcing the resumption of dividend payments for the current half year.

  • Meta takes legal action against US regulators. Meanwhile, EU regulators ordered the group to provide details of measures taken to tackle child pornography content on Instagram by December 22.
  • Tesla will introduce an entry-level Cybertruck for US$61,000, to be marketed in 2025.
  • Lufthansa has applied to the European Commission for the green light to buy a stake in ITA Airways.
  • AstraZeneca abandoned two trials on a drug that could lower potassium levels.
  • Lloyds is considering a bid for Tesco’s banking business.
  • Intesa claims it easily meets the capital adequacy requirements set by the European Central Bank.

  • CPI Property Group launches internal audit following Muddy Waters report.

  • Prysmian wins €850 million contract in UK.
  • Vail Resorts has gained a foothold in Europe with the purchase of Crans-Montana lifts.
  • Tenaris completes $183 million purchase of Matters Pipe Coating subsidiary.
  • Okaya postponed the acquisition of Equinor’s North Sea license for $220 million.
  • Fincantieri announces the acquisition of Remazel Engineering.
  • BP plc acquired the remaining 50.03% stake in Lightsource BP at a base price of £254 million.
  • Viaplay to raise funds and restructure debt.
  • Scatec awarded preferred bidder status for battery energy storage project in South Africa.
  • After high rates of side effects were reported during a midterm review, Pfizer said it would not develop the oral weight loss drug into late-stage development.
  • General Motors – A U.S. highway safety regulator announced Friday it has launched an investigation into 73,000 Chevrolet Volt hybrid cars after multiple problems.

  • Google (Alphabet) has asked the UK Competition Authority to take action against Microsoft, claiming that its business practices have significantly harmed its rivals in the cloud computing market, Reuters reports.

  • Dell fell 3.8% in pre-market trading as the PC maker reported lower-than-expected third-quarter sales due to a slower-than-expected recovery in demand.
  • Tesla’s future Cybertruck vehicle will cost more than expected.
  • Ulta Beauty climbed 11.3% in pre-market trading after promoting Paula Oyibo to CFO, replacing Scott Setterston. The cosmetics group has also raised its sales forecast for this year.
  • Marvell Technology fell 5.1% on the premarket after the company announced a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the fourth quarter.

