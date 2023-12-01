Global Markets Live: Meta, Tesla, BP PLC, Pfizer, General Motors… – 2023-12-01
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here’s a brief recap for your convenience:
Nelson Peltz resumed his aggressive campaign against Walt Disney, announcing the resumption of dividend payments for the current half year.
- Meta takes legal action against US regulators. Meanwhile, EU regulators ordered the group to provide details of measures taken to tackle child pornography content on Instagram by December 22.
- Tesla will introduce an entry-level Cybertruck for US$61,000, to be marketed in 2025.
- Lufthansa has applied to the European Commission for the green light to buy a stake in ITA Airways.
- AstraZeneca abandoned two trials on a drug that could lower potassium levels.
- Lloyds is considering a bid for Tesco’s banking business.
- Intesa claims it easily meets the capital adequacy requirements set by the European Central Bank.
CPI Property Group launches internal audit following Muddy Waters report.
- Prysmian wins €850 million contract in UK.
- Vail Resorts has gained a foothold in Europe with the purchase of Crans-Montana lifts.
- Tenaris completes $183 million purchase of Matters Pipe Coating subsidiary.
- Okaya postponed the acquisition of Equinor’s North Sea license for $220 million.
- Fincantieri announces the acquisition of Remazel Engineering.
- BP plc acquired the remaining 50.03% stake in Lightsource BP at a base price of £254 million.
- Viaplay to raise funds and restructure debt.
- Scatec awarded preferred bidder status for battery energy storage project in South Africa.
- After high rates of side effects were reported during a midterm review, Pfizer said it would not develop the oral weight loss drug into late-stage development.
- General Motors – A U.S. highway safety regulator announced Friday it has launched an investigation into 73,000 Chevrolet Volt hybrid cars after multiple problems.
Google (Alphabet) has asked the UK Competition Authority to take action against Microsoft, claiming that its business practices have significantly harmed its rivals in the cloud computing market, Reuters reports.
- Dell fell 3.8% in pre-market trading as the PC maker reported lower-than-expected third-quarter sales due to a slower-than-expected recovery in demand.
- Ulta Beauty climbed 11.3% in pre-market trading after promoting Paula Oyibo to CFO, replacing Scott Setterston. The cosmetics group has also raised its sales forecast for this year.
- Marvell Technology fell 5.1% on the premarket after the company announced a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
