Boeing – Emirates announced at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Monday that it has ordered 90 Boeing 777Xs and added five Boeing 787s to an existing order, worth $50 billion at list price.

Alphabet – Google is in talks to invest millions of dollars in artificial intelligence startup Character.AI, Reuters reports.

Exxon Mobil is expected to unveil its lithium strategy on Monday, announcing plans to begin producing the metal needed for electric vehicle batteries in Arkansas by 2026.

Chevron said on Monday it had resumed supplying natural gas from the Tamar offshore gas field to customers in Israel and the region, after the Israeli Energy Ministry asked it to restart production.

Micron was down 0.4% in pre-market trading after Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) filed a lawsuit against the US group for infringing eight of its patents.

Tesla – British service station operator EG Group said on Monday it will buy Tesla ultra-fast charging units to boost its electric vehicle charging network across Europe, and expand its network to more than 20,000 chargers at its sites over time. Will expand. Currently over 600.

Streaming groups will pay bonuses of about $40 million a year as part of a temporary agreement between the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA and major Hollywood studios, union officials said Friday.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the actors union’s chief negotiator, said voting to ratify the agreement with Netflix, Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and other members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is expected to conclude in early December. Is.

Wynn Resorts – Las Vegas hotel workers have reached a tentative agreement with the casino operator, ending the threat of a strike that could have brought tourism to the US city to a halt.

In data released Saturday at the AHA, Novo Nordisk claims Wegovi’s heart benefits are not just due to weight loss.

BP PLC, Edison and Shell asked the US and EU to intervene in their dispute with Venture Global LNG.

Solvay presented the possibilities of two structures emerging from his partition.

Booking settled its tax dispute in Italy by paying 94 million euros.

Sasol announces the resignation of its chairman Sipho Nkosi.

Nokia closes its €600 million share buyback program.

Rularta acquired Flow Magazine from DPG Media.