Global Markets Live: Apple, Walmart, Occidental Petroleum, ASML, Salesforce… – 2023-11-30
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here’s a brief recap for your convenience:
- Cigna Group and Humana are in talks to merge, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Apple has reportedly stopped in-house development of a 5G modem chip.
Government of Canada reaches agreement with Google (Alphabet) on online information law.
- Walmart turned to India and reduced imports from China.
- Mercedes-Benz and BMW will set up a joint venture for high-power charging networks in China.
- According to its chairman, Deutsche Bank is open to mergers and acquisitions.
- ABB plans to grow sales by 6% to 9% each year through 2024.
SAS receives EU approval for $915 million recapitalization.
- Ørsted receives license for offshore wind project in South Korea.
- ThyssenKrupp appoints Jens Schulte as CFO.
- Siltronic expects AI and electromobility to drive sales growth over the next five years.
- ASML announced the retirement of CEO Wennink in April and appointed Fouquet as his successor.
- Occidental Petroleum is in talks to buy CrownRock, a major energy producer in Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The deal could value CrownRock at more than $10 billion, including debt.
- Rover Group – The pet care company announced Wednesday that private equity firm Blackstone will buy it in an all-cash deal worth $2.3 billion.
- Vista Outdoors – The sporting and outdoor goods group’s board of directors rejected a $1.91 billion cash and stock merger proposal from Czech arms maker Colt CZ Group.
- Synopsis on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales ahead of Wall Street expectations, with artificial intelligence boosting demand for the company’s chip design software. The stock was up 1.9% after the close. Synopsis estimates sales for the current quarter to be between $1.63 billion and $1.66 billion, above the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.
- Salesforce rose 8% after the close, as the company raised its annual earnings forecast and projected fourth-quarter sales between $9.18 and $9.23 billion, compared with a consensus of $9.21 billion.
- PVH – The apparel company declined 4% after the close, with third-quarter sales of $2.36 billion that fell short of the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion.
- Pure Storage – The data storage company declined 14.3% after the close, as the company reported fourth-quarter sales of $782 million, compared to analysts’ estimates of $919.4 million.
- Snowflake – The data storage company rose 7.6% after the close, with third-quarter revenue of $698.5 million topping the consensus estimate of $673.3 million.
The United Auto Workers said Wednesday it is launching an unprecedented initiative to unionize the entire U.S. auto industry, including Tesla and Rivian.
- Phillips 66 – Elliott Investment Management took a $1 billion stake in the oil refiner and urged it to reorganize its board to improve performance.
- Victoria’s Secret – The clothing retailer is down 1.44% after the close as the company projected adjusted earnings of $1.85 to $2.25 per share for the fiscal year, compared to a consensus of $2.16.
- Broadcom – The chip maker will review its strategic options for two VMware business units it acquired in November, Insider reported Wednesday.
- Discover Financial Services said Wednesday it is considering the sale of its student loan portfolio.
- Robinhood Markets – The trading app operator said on Thursday it will launch its brokerage service in the UK.
- Meta Platform – the group’s ad-free paid subscription service launched in Europe this month – violates European consumer law, the bloc’s biggest consumer group said in a complaint filed with consumer protection authorities on Thursday.
Source: www.marketscreener.com