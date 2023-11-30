Global Markets Live: Apple, Walmart, Occidental Petroleum, ASML, Salesforce… – 2023-11-30

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here’s a brief recap for your convenience:

Cigna Group and Humana are in talks to merge, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple has reportedly stopped in-house development of a 5G modem chip.

Government of Canada reaches agreement with Google (Alphabet) on online information law.

Walmart turned to India and reduced imports from China.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW will set up a joint venture for high-power charging networks in China.

According to its chairman, Deutsche Bank is open to mergers and acquisitions.

ABB plans to grow sales by 6% to 9% each year through 2024.

SAS receives EU approval for $915 million recapitalization.

Ørsted receives license for offshore wind project in South Korea.

ThyssenKrupp appoints Jens Schulte as CFO.

Siltronic expects AI and electromobility to drive sales growth over the next five years.

ASML announced the retirement of CEO Wennink in April and appointed Fouquet as his successor.

Occidental Petroleum is in talks to buy CrownRock, a major energy producer in Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The deal could value CrownRock at more than $10 billion, including debt.

Rover Group – The pet care company announced Wednesday that private equity firm Blackstone will buy it in an all-cash deal worth $2.3 billion.

Vista Outdoors – The sporting and outdoor goods group’s board of directors rejected a $1.91 billion cash and stock merger proposal from Czech arms maker Colt CZ Group.

Synopsis on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales ahead of Wall Street expectations, with artificial intelligence boosting demand for the company’s chip design software. The stock was up 1.9% after the close. Synopsis estimates sales for the current quarter to be between $1.63 billion and $1.66 billion, above the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

Salesforce rose 8% after the close, as the company raised its annual earnings forecast and projected fourth-quarter sales between $9.18 and $9.23 billion, compared with a consensus of $9.21 billion.

PVH – The apparel company declined 4% after the close, with third-quarter sales of $2.36 billion that fell short of the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion.

Pure Storage – The data storage company declined 14.3% after the close, as the company reported fourth-quarter sales of $782 million, compared to analysts’ estimates of $919.4 million.

Snowflake – The data storage company rose 7.6% after the close, with third-quarter revenue of $698.5 million topping the consensus estimate of $673.3 million.

The United Auto Workers said Wednesday it is launching an unprecedented initiative to unionize the entire U.S. auto industry, including Tesla and Rivian.

Phillips 66 – Elliott Investment Management took a $1 billion stake in the oil refiner and urged it to reorganize its board to improve performance.

Victoria’s Secret – The clothing retailer is down 1.44% after the close as the company projected adjusted earnings of $1.85 to $2.25 per share for the fiscal year, compared to a consensus of $2.16.

Broadcom – The chip maker will review its strategic options for two VMware business units it acquired in November, Insider reported Wednesday.

Discover Financial Services said Wednesday it is considering the sale of its student loan portfolio.

Robinhood Markets – The trading app operator said on Thursday it will launch its brokerage service in the UK.

Meta Platform – the group’s ad-free paid subscription service launched in Europe this month – violates European consumer law, the bloc’s biggest consumer group said in a complaint filed with consumer protection authorities on Thursday.

Source: www.marketscreener.com