Global Markets Live: AbbVie, McDonald's, Apple, AMD, Alphabet… – 2023-12-07

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here’s a brief recap for your convenience:

AbbVie is said to be close to acquiring Cerevel at US$45 per share, valuing it at US$8.7 billion.

Bain Capital is now the sole bidder for SoftwareOne.

Bain Capital is now the sole bidder for SoftwareOne. Repsol and Eni are in advanced talks to renew oil contracts in Venezuela

McDonald’s has launched a new chain, CosMc’s, in the United States.

Apple will launch new iPads and MacBook Air M3 to deal with falling sales.

JD Sports’ Dutch subsidiary, “Sports Unlimited” (54 stores, 1,100 employees), was declared bankrupt.

Muddy Waters declared itself a short seller of Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

A financing round valued SpaceX at $175 billion.

Alphabet’s shares soared after the presentation of its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini.

AMD announced on Wednesday that it estimates the market for its artificial intelligence (AI) processors in data centers will be worth $45 billion this year, as the company launches a new generation of AI chips. Its shares rose 3.1% and Nvidia rose 0.3% in pre-market trading.

Robinhood Markets – The trading platform on Thursday announced the launch of a commission-free cryptocurrency trading service for customers in the European Union. Shares advanced 1.1% in pre-market trading.

Cerevel Therapeutics jumped 16.1% in premarket trading after Wednesday’s announcement that it was being acquired by ABBVII for $8.7 billion, as ABBVII looks for revenue alternatives to Humira, its arthritis treatment that faces competition from cheaper drugs. Is.

Bristol-Myers Squibb gained 1.2% in pre-market trading as the company announced an additional $3 billion share buyback plan.

GameStop fell 7.6% in premarket trading after the video-game distributor reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales amid slowing consumer spending and economic uncertainty.

JetBlue Airways gained 4.65% in premarket trading as the airline raised its adjusted annual earnings per share forecast and said it now expects a smaller net loss of $0.50 to $0.40 per share.

The Meta platform on Wednesday announced its intention to fully encrypt all calls and personal messages on Messenger and Facebook.

KKR & Co. is looking to raise $7 billion for its first global climate fund, which will invest in energy transition projects, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Chevron announced Wednesday that it expects to spend between $15.5 to $16.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2024 and about $3 billion for its affiliates.

Dollar General climbed 2.9% in pre-market trading as the low-cost retailer reported a smaller-than-expected decline in third-quarter sales.

ChargePoint Holdings is down 2.9% in premarket trading as the group reported quarterly sales below analysts’ expectations, while third-quarter net loss widened to $158.2 million.

Nikola fell 14.5% in pre-market trading as the electric vehicle maker looks to raise funds through convertible bonds.

C3.AI – The software company fell 10.7% in premarket trading after reporting quarterly sales that were lower than analysts expected.

Chewy – The pet products distributor fell 10% in premarket trading after it lowered its annual sales forecast and hired David Reeder as CFO.

Source: www.marketscreener.com