Global Markets Live: AbbVie, McDonald’s, Apple, AMD, Alphabet… – 2023-12-07
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here’s a brief recap for your convenience:
- AbbVie is said to be close to acquiring Cerevel at US$45 per share, valuing it at US$8.7 billion.
Bain Capital is now the sole bidder for SoftwareOne.
- Repsol and Eni are in advanced talks to renew oil contracts in Venezuela
- McDonald’s has launched a new chain, CosMc’s, in the United States.
- Apple will launch new iPads and MacBook Air M3 to deal with falling sales.
- JD Sports’ Dutch subsidiary, “Sports Unlimited” (54 stores, 1,100 employees), was declared bankrupt.
Muddy Waters declared itself a short seller of Blackstone Mortgage Trust.
A financing round valued SpaceX at $175 billion.
- Alphabet’s shares soared after the presentation of its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini.
- AMD announced on Wednesday that it estimates the market for its artificial intelligence (AI) processors in data centers will be worth $45 billion this year, as the company launches a new generation of AI chips. Its shares rose 3.1% and Nvidia rose 0.3% in pre-market trading.
- Robinhood Markets – The trading platform on Thursday announced the launch of a commission-free cryptocurrency trading service for customers in the European Union. Shares advanced 1.1% in pre-market trading.
- Cerevel Therapeutics jumped 16.1% in premarket trading after Wednesday’s announcement that it was being acquired by ABBVII for $8.7 billion, as ABBVII looks for revenue alternatives to Humira, its arthritis treatment that faces competition from cheaper drugs. Is.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb gained 1.2% in pre-market trading as the company announced an additional $3 billion share buyback plan.
- GameStop fell 7.6% in premarket trading after the video-game distributor reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales amid slowing consumer spending and economic uncertainty.
- JetBlue Airways gained 4.65% in premarket trading as the airline raised its adjusted annual earnings per share forecast and said it now expects a smaller net loss of $0.50 to $0.40 per share.
- The Meta platform on Wednesday announced its intention to fully encrypt all calls and personal messages on Messenger and Facebook.
- KKR & Co. is looking to raise $7 billion for its first global climate fund, which will invest in energy transition projects, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
- Chevron announced Wednesday that it expects to spend between $15.5 to $16.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2024 and about $3 billion for its affiliates.
- Dollar General climbed 2.9% in pre-market trading as the low-cost retailer reported a smaller-than-expected decline in third-quarter sales.
- ChargePoint Holdings is down 2.9% in premarket trading as the group reported quarterly sales below analysts’ expectations, while third-quarter net loss widened to $158.2 million.
- Nikola fell 14.5% in pre-market trading as the electric vehicle maker looks to raise funds through convertible bonds.
- C3.AI – The software company fell 10.7% in premarket trading after reporting quarterly sales that were lower than analysts expected.
- Chewy – The pet products distributor fell 10% in premarket trading after it lowered its annual sales forecast and hired David Reeder as CFO.
Source: www.marketscreener.com