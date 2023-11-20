,

Nikkei at all-time high, S&P futures share down

Dollar slips below 7.2000 yuan after PBOC’s strengthening

Fed minutes, European PMI, Nvidia results to appear this week

by wayne cole

SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Japanese shares rose to their highest since 1990 on Monday as strong earnings and offshore demand fueled a three-week winning streak, while China’s central bank kept the yuan at a higher level. Pushed up, leading to widespread weakening of the dollar.

Japan’s Nikkei was poised for profit at its peak but was still up 8.2% on the month and Topix was not far behind.

Financial stocks rose on Monday as investors finally prepared for the end of negative rates, while auto makers benefited from a weaker yen and higher exports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%, having climbed 2.8% last week to a two-month high.

Black Friday sales will test the pulse of the consumer-driven US economy this week, while the Thanksgiving holiday will make for thinner markets.

There were media reports that Israel, the United States and Hamas had reached a temporary agreement to free dozens of hostages in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting in Gaza, but there has been no confirmation yet.

Chinese blue chips declined 0.2% as the country’s central bank kept rates steady as widely expected, but made a firmer determination for the yuan, causing the dollar to slip below 7.2000 to a three-month low.

Eurostoxx 50 futures remained steady, while FTSE futures were somewhat firmer.

S&P 500 futures lost 0.15% and Nasdaq futures lost 0.35%. The S&P is now up nearly 18% for the year and less than 2% off its July peak.

Yet Goldman Sachs analysts say the “Magnificent 7” mega-cap stocks have returned 73% so far this year, compared with just 6% for the remaining 493 firms.

“We expect mega-cap tech stocks to continue to outperform given their better-than-expected sales growth, margins, reinvestment ratios and balance sheet strength,” he wrote in a note. “But the risk/reward profile is not particularly attractive given the high expectations.”

Tech major Nvidia will report quarterly results on Tuesday and all eyes will be on the demand situation for its AI-related products.

The flow of US economic data has slowed this week, but minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting will shed some color on policymakers’ thinking as they kept rates steady for the second time.

it costs too much

Markets have largely discounted the risk of further hikes in December or next year, and there is a 30% chance of a tapering start in March. Futures also indicate cuts of about 100 basis points for 2024, up from 77 basis points before the benign October inflation report, which spooked markets.

That outlook helped the bond rally, with 10-year Treasury yields at 4.45%, down 19 basis points last week and off October’s high of 5.02%.

That dragged the U.S. dollar down about 2% across a basket of currencies last week, and helped the euro jump 2.1% last week to $1.09365.

The dollar also lost ground against the low-yielding yen and fell 0.5% to 148.89, shy of its recent top of 151.92. Expectations of another strong wages round later this week and a higher reading for core inflation have prompted more discussion and eventual tightening by the Bank of Japan.

Futures data showed that speculative accounts increased their short yen positions to the highest level since April 2022, suggesting those positions could be squeezed.

Closely watched surveys of European manufacturing are due this week and any sign of weakness would encourage more betting and initial rate cuts by the European Central Bank.

“These surveys will be very important given the sharp decline seen recently in the euro area services sector,” NAB analysts said. “If another soft print occurs, the expectation is that pricing for ECB cuts will move beyond the current 100bps cut scheduled for 2024.”

The market sees about a 70% chance of easing by April, even though many ECB officials are still talking about the need to keep policy tight for longer.

Sweden’s central bank meets this week and could hike again given high inflation and the weakness of its currency.

In commodity markets, oil jumped from a four-month low on Friday amid speculation OPEC+ will extend or extend its production cuts at a meeting on November 26.

Brent rose 58 cents to $81.19 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 49 cents to $76.38 a barrel.

Gold was slightly firmer at $1,982 an ounce, up 2.2% last week.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feist)

