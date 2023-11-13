Global markets-Higher US yields hurt Asia shares; Yen hits one-year low

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) – A rise in U.S. Treasury yields on Monday helped send the dollar to a new one-year high against the yen, while wiping out an early tech-led equity rally.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a one-week high of 4.668%, testing the top of its range since soft non-farm payrolls data at the start of the month prompted an earlier Federal Reserve rate cut. Had placed a bet for.

Despite steadying against the euro and sterling, the dollar climbed to 151.78 yen for the first time since mid-October last year.

Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei gave up early gains of more than 1% and ended the day nearly flat.

Tech still outperformed, helping Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stay above water, despite a 1.2% slide in the property shares index. Mainland Chinese blue chips slipped 0.24%.

US equity futures also ended 0.44% lower, following Friday’s 1.56% rally for the S&P 500.

Naka Matsuzawa, strategist at Nomura Securities, said equities are probably near the peak.

“So far, the market has been taking bad economic news as good news, because it would mean the Fed will pause rate hikes,” he said.

“But now, prices in the Treasury market are already anchored, so there is not much room for further decline in Treasury yields,” he said, removing support for the stock market. “In short, I don’t think the stock market is going to continue to rise.”

This week is packed with big risk events, with consumer inflation and retail sales data out from the United States on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, following weak sales growth at the annual Singles Day shopping festival over the weekend, as well as Chinese retail sales on Wednesday. Is going to happen.

Major geopolitical events are also in the middle of the week, with the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

However, investors paid less attention to Moody’s announcement late Friday that it cut its outlook on U.S. credit ratings from “stable” to “negative.”

the story continues

Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday as demand concerns outweighed supply concerns amid slower growth in the United States and China.

Brent crude futures for January were down 71 cents, or 0.87%, at $80.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were down 68 cents, or 0.88%, at $76.49.

Both benchmarks rose about 2% on Friday as Iraq expressed support for oil cuts by OPEC+.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: finance.yahoo.com