By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Wednesday, with the yen stuck near a one-year low against the dollar ahead of a long-awaited Federal Reserve policy decision that kept markets on edge. Possible intervention by Tokyo.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13% lower, starting November in a gloomy mood after three consecutive months of losses. Japan’s Nikkei was 2% higher.

Shares in China fell 0.15%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.75%.

China’s factory activity unexpectedly declined in October, a private survey showed on Wednesday, adding to a decline in the previous day’s official manufacturing survey and raising questions about the country’s fragile economic recovery at the start of the fourth quarter. .

However, markets in Asia were focused firmly on the yen in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s decision to again adjust its bond yield control policy on Tuesday, further loosening its grip on long-term interest rates.

The move led to a broad slide in the yen on Tuesday, which hit a one-year low against the dollar and a 15-year low against the euro as investors looked toward an end to years of massive monetary stimulus. A big BOJ move was expected.

“The market has seen the shift to flexible arrangements as a result of the apparent sluggish growth,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

“Once again market players have been disappointed by the lack of urgency shown by the BOJ, and have either closed out yen longs or turned directly into yen shorts.”

The yen’s sharp decline came as Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda issued a fresh warning that officials were prepared to respond to recent “unilateral, sharp” moves in the currency.

The yen strengthened 0.27% to 151.26 per dollar after the comments, but remained near a one-year low of 151.74 hit on Tuesday.

ING economists said the market will now look for further testing of levels above the 150 area as it has been breached and there has been no official reaction.

“The next important level in the short term could be 152, but it could go beyond this depending on the US data results and FOMC decisions.”

The Fed is waiting

Overnight, Wall Street’s main indexes finished higher, with investors awaiting a Fed policy decision later in the day, when the central bank is expected to take a stance on interest rates.

Traders will be examining what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says in his post-policy meeting comments to gauge the direction of interest rates and how long rates will remain high.

Eric Weisman, chief economist and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management, said the Fed will keep the option of future rate hikes on the table until the labor market cools significantly and inflation pressures subside.

“Chairman Powell will also argue that the delayed effects of previous hikes have not fully dented the economy and it is wise to remain patient.”

Treasury yields remained high, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes rising 5.4 basis points to 4.929%. The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds rose 6.6 basis points to 5.090%.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.056% at 106.73. Sterling was down 0.13% on the day at $1.2136.

Oil prices rose ahead of the Fed’s decision, as the market kept a close eye on the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

US crude rose 0.28% on the day to $81.25 a barrel and Brent was up 0.35% at $85.32.

Gold prices were slightly lower, with spot gold falling 0.2% to $1,978.99 an ounce, staying below last month’s $2,000 level on the back of a strong safe-haven asset rally.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

