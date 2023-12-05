Global markets-Asian shares fall as focus remains on US jobs

(Updated as of 0625 GMT)

by Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Asian shares slid to a three-week low and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index hit a one-year low on Tuesday, while bonds and the dollar remained steady as investors eyed U.S. interest rate cuts. Lowered expectations and waited. On US jobs data.

As expected, the Australian dollar fell 0.6% after the central bank kept interest rates on hold and stressed that the future direction of rates will depend on data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1% in late afternoon trading, while Hong Kong fell the most, falling 1.6%.

The Hang Seng is down more than 17% so far this year, while world shares are up about 15%, as investors pulled money out of Chinese assets as the economy faltered.

Japan’s Nikkei was 1.4% lower at a three-week low, led mainly by a decline in chipmaking stocks. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% and European futures were flat.

Gold remained above $2,000 after a volatile Monday session, when it hit a record high in Asia before falling sharply.

“The market has more or less set the soft landing scenario (for the US economy) to perfection,” said Moh Seong Sim, a Bank of Singapore strategist. “There was a bit of a reality check overnight – maybe it was too ambitious.”

Treasuries came under slight pressure on Monday as traders had aggressively priced in a cut in US interest rates. Two-year yields in Asia trade rose 9.1 basis points (bps) and held steady at 4.62%.

Encouraged by the benign inflation report three weeks ago, futures indicate a cut of about 125 bps in 2024.

US job openings data is due at 1530 GMT, and broader hiring data, which showed signs of a slowdown in the job market last month, will be published on Friday.

“While it is understandable that the market has accepted the recent improvement in inflation and soft October labor market data, strong momentum in the economy remains,” ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

“We therefore expect the (Fed), encouraged by recent inflation improvements, to continue to adopt a accommodative policy stance.”

dovish rba

In currency markets, the dollar, which suffered its steepest monthly decline in a year in November, rose slightly overnight.

The euro stood at $1.0841 on Tuesday, just above the support of its 200-day moving average.

Core inflation slowed in Tokyo in November, although the yen strengthened slightly to 146.88 per dollar.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from multi-month highs on Monday.

They were a bit weak in the end, with the Aussie falling to $0.6583, where it was testing support at its 200-day moving average.

Reserve Bank of Australia

Kept interest rates in place and said, as it did a month ago, that future rate setting would depend on data.

“We suspect markets were expecting a more hawkish statement given the unusually long time until the next RBA meeting on February 6,” said Lenny Jin, global FX strategist at HSBC.

“The RBA did not forcefully buck the trend of easing of financial conditions that has been underway globally since November.”

Falling coal and gas prices pushed Australia’s current account into deficit in the September quarter, data on Tuesday showed.

In commodity trading, Brent crude futures were trading broadly steady at $78.07 a barrel, having fallen overnight on doubts that producers would further cut output.

Chicago wheat stood at its highest level since late August after the US Agriculture Department confirmed the largest outright private sale to China in years.

Dalian iron ore futures fell amid fears of China’s intervention, although analysts warned the downward trend could be short-lived.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

