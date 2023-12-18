,

Nikkei wary of yen gains, S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

Focus on BOJ meeting to tighten clues

US inflation data will test market prospects

by wayne cole

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) – Shares in Asia fell on Monday in a slow start to a week where Japan’s central bank may move away from its ultra-easy policies, while a key reading on U.S. inflation kept markets interested. Scheduling is expected to decrease. There is a rate cut.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) held a high-profile meeting on Tuesday in which it is considering how and when to move away from negative interest rates. None of the analysts surveyed by Reuters expected any definitive action at the meeting, but policymakers may eventually begin laying the groundwork for change.

17 out of 28 economists supported April as the start of eliminating negative rates, making the BOJ one of the few central banks in the world to actually do so.

“Since the last meeting in October, 10-year JGB yields have fallen and the yen has appreciated, giving the BOJ little incentive to revise policy at this level,” said Barclays economist Christian Keller. “

“We think the BOJ will wait to confirm the outcome of ‘Shanto’ wage talks next spring before moving further in April.”

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7%, partly driven by a stronger yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%.

South Korea’s main index rose 0.3%, showing no apparent reaction to reports that North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.3% after five consecutive weeks of decline.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.2%. Eurostoxx 50 futures slipped 0.3% and FTSE futures slipped 0.1%.

In the United States, analysts expect the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index to rise 0.2% in November and the annual inflation rate to slow to 3.4%, the lowest since mid-2021.

Analysts suspect the balance of risks is to the downside and a 0.1% increase for the month would slow the six-month annual pace of inflation to just 2.1% and the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Markets believe a slowdown in inflation means the Fed will need to ease policy to keep real rates from rising, and are betting on prompt and aggressive action.

New York Fed President John Williams tried to drum up steam on Friday by saying there was no talk of easing by policymakers, but markets were reluctant to listen.

March Madness

Two-year Treasury yields rose only slightly in response, and ended the week down 28 basis points to their lowest since mid-May.

Yields on 10-year notes stood at 3.91%, falling 33 basis points last week, the biggest weekly decline since the start of 2020.

Fed funds futures have a 74% chance of a rate cut in early March, while a 39 basis points (bp) reduction is priced in for May. The market also estimates a reduction of at least 140 basis points through 2024.

“We now predict three consecutive 25bp cuts in March, May and June, followed by a slower pace of one cut per quarter until a terminal rate of 3.25-3.5% is reached,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. , which is 25bp lower than we expected.” In a customer note.

“That means five cuts in 2024 and three more cuts in 2025.”

If true, such easing would already provide relief to some Asian central banks, with Goldman bringing further cuts to India, Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The investment bank also raised its forecast for the S&P 500, which it now sees ending at 5,100 in 2024, while a decline in inflation and Fed easing will keep real yields low and the price-to-earnings multiple below 19. Will support more.

The market’s dovish outlook towards US rates saw the dollar fall 1.3% against a basket of currencies last week, although the Fed is hardly alone in a rate cut.

The market indicates a discount of about 150 basis points by the European Central Bank next year and a cut of 113 basis points by the Bank of England.

That outlook capped the euro at $1.0909, back from Friday’s top of $1.1004. The dollar looked much weaker against the yen at 142.23, having slipped 1.9% last week.

The decline in the dollar and yields should be positive for gold at $2,021 an ounce, although it was below its recent all-time peak of $2,135.40.

Oil prices were trying to stabilize after hitting a five-month low last week amid doubts that all OPEC+ producers will set limits on output.

Decreased exports from Russia and Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea provided some assistance. Brent rose 47 cents to $77.02 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 47 cents to $71.90.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)

