,

Market has reduced bets on rate hike in December, January

,

Markets now look at rate cuts from June 2024

,

Bank of England meeting; Apple’s results are due late today

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Asian shares and bonds extended a global rally on Thursday as the non-committal Federal Reserve chief doubled down on the market’s bet that U.S. interest rates have peaked and cuts are on the way. .

Europe was also off to a positive start, with Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.7% and FTSE futures up 0.5%. The Bank of England meets later, and markets suspect its tightening cycle is also done and over.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% and Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%.

Investors are now awaiting Apple’s results to gauge consumer demand and the tech sector. The Cupertino California-based company is expected to report a 1% decline in quarterly revenue later in the day.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.6%, its biggest daily jump since late July. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.1%.

China’s blue chips slipped 0.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 0.9%.

Overnight, the Fed kept the policy rate steady in the current 5.25%-5.50% range. While Chairman Jerome Powell did not rule out another hike, the market acknowledged he was not as aggressive as he could have been.

Fed funds futures rose as the market increased risk of a hike by nearly 20% in December and 25% in January. The market has given a 70% chance that the tightening will end and there could be a rate cut of 85 basis points starting from June next year.

Wall Street and Treasuries soared. The S&P 500 rose 1% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.6%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 1 basis point to 4.7196%, the lowest in more than two weeks. Overnight, it fell 14 basis points, its biggest daily decline since March, also attributed to the Treasury’s announcement that the government would slow the increase in the size of its long-term auctions.

the story continues

“Fed Chair Powell has certainly reserved the right to raise rates again, but our conclusion is that the Fed will continue to raise rates,” David Chao, global market strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco, said in a note. There is every possibility of.” To the customers.

“This certainly gives Asian central banks like Indonesia and the Philippines more room to raise rates rather than keep them in place,” Chao said. He said he expects international assets, especially emerging markets, to outperform US assets.

The next big focal point for the market is nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, which shows analysts expect the economy added 180,000 jobs in October, slower than a 336,000 increase last month. This will come after mixed data that showed strong job opportunities and slower than expected growth in private payrolls.

As for currencies, a drop in Treasury yields dragged the US dollar marginally lower, while an improvement in risk sentiment boosted the battered Australian and Kiwi dollars, which rose 0.5% and 0.7% respectively to multi-week tops. .

“Although the FOMC isn’t talking about it today, within a few months, the question will no longer be ‘Will they hike again?’ But ‘when will they cut?’” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

The yen regained gains – rising 0.3% to 150.42 per dollar on Thursday. It hit a one-year low after the Bank of Japan decided to ease its control over the 1% cap on 10-year yields, saying the change was insufficient to narrow the wide interest rate gap between Japan and other countries. Was seen.

Oil prices were trading higher. Brent crude futures rose 1.0% to $85.50 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 1.1% at $81.32 a barrel.

Gold was up 0.2% at $1,985.99 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jacqueline Wong)

Source: finance.yahoo.com