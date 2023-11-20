Global market-US dollar at lowest level since September, global stocks rise

,

US dollar at lowest level since early September

Fed minutes, European PMI, Nvidia results will come this week

Japanese stock markets are at the highest level since the 1990s

By Chris Prentice and Wayne Cole

NEW YORK/SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest in more than two months on Monday on expectations that U.S. interest rates will peak, while Wall Street’s three major stock indexes hit multi-month highs. Were closed.

Global equities were broadly higher, with US Treasury yields falling after the auction and global oil futures rising $2 on the possibility of supply cuts.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.71%.

Europe’s benchmark STOXX index rose 0.1%, led by energy shares. The healthcare sector declined after shares in Bayer fell to their lowest level in 14 years.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq saw its highest closing level since July 31, while the S&P 500 recorded its highest closing level since August 1.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq gained as Microsoft shares hit record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.76 points, or 0.58%, to 35,151.04, the S&P 500 rose 33.36 points, or 0.74%, to 4,547.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 159.05 points, or 1.13%, to 14,284.53.

The dollar index fell 0.42% to its weakest since early September, as investors appeared to bet that the Fed could start cutting interest rates next year.

Japanese stocks hit highs not seen since 1990, thanks to strong earnings and offshore demand that fueled a three-week winning streak. The Nikkei is in a profitable position, still up 8.2% on the month, and Topix is ​​not far behind.

Trading was expected to be subdued for most of the week ahead of Thursday’s US Thanksgiving holiday. Black Friday sales will test the pulse of the consumer-driven US economy this week.

“The historical pattern over the past five years shows that shorter holiday weeks typically result in modest gains,” said Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

“With concerns over the resiliency of consumer spending, however, the market could be affected by any signs that Black Friday is not seen in droves of consumers looking for bargains, or signs that the introduction of Cyber ​​Monday will not result in billions of dollars. are spent online,” Crosby said.

The minutes of the Fed’s last meeting will have some impact on the thinking of policy makers as they have kept the rates steady for the second time.

“Dovish minutes could pose some downside risks to the dollar,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActiveTrades.

Signs of progress in the fight against inflation in the United States have driven a recovery in stocks this year as investors expect an end to the cycle of rate hikes that has been policymakers’ main tool to fight price rises on commodities. Is.

“We expect mega-cap tech stocks to continue to outperform given their better-than-expected sales growth, margins, reinvestment ratios and balance sheet strength,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note. “But the risk/reward profile is not particularly attractive given the high expectations.”

Tech major Nvidia will report quarterly results on Tuesday and all eyes will be on the demand situation for its AI-related products.

it costs too much

Markets have largely shrugged off the risk of further US rate hikes in December or next year.

Solid bidding in the $16 billion sale of 20-year Treasury bonds suggests inflation will ease and the Fed will cut interest rates around June next year.

There was relief for some battered sovereign names in Europe, as risk premium investors asked to reduce Italian and Portuguese debt after ratings agency Moody’s upgraded its outlook on both countries.

It lowered the outlook for Italy to stable from negative, and raised Portugal’s long-term issuer rating two notches to A3 from Baa2, narrowing spreads on both bonds relative to the region’s benchmark German 10-year bond.

Closely watched surveys of European manufacturing are due this week. Any sign of weakness would encourage more bets on an initial rate cut from the European Central Bank.

“These surveys will be very important for the euro area services sector given the sharp decline seen recently,” NAB analysts said.

There is about a 70% chance of market easing by April, even though many ECB officials are still talking about the need to keep policy tight.

Sweden’s central bank meets this week and could hike again given high inflation and the weakness of its currency.

In terms of commodities, oil rose amid speculation that OPEC+ would extend or extend its production cuts at a meeting on Nov. 26.

Brent crude rose 2.1% to $82.32 a barrel, while US crude gained 2.3% to $77.60.

Gold futures fell 0.22% to $1,980.30 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Lincoln Feist, Susan Fenton, Will Dunham, Sharon Singleton and Andrew Havens)

