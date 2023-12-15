Global Market Live: Costco, Merck, Tesla, Nio, Unilever… – 2023-12-15

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here’s a brief recap for your convenience:

Costco Wholesale reported quarterly sales above consensus, as a growing number of customers turning to its stores to buy cheaper food products offset slower demand for everyday consumer goods. The stock rose 1.7% before the open.

United States Steel said Thursday it expects fourth-quarter adjusted net income to be between 20 and 25 cents a share, above consensus.

Homebuilder Lennar said Thursday its quarterly profit rose due to continued demand for housing amid production cuts and supply shortages.

Homebuilder Lennar said Thursday its quarterly profit rose due to continued demand for housing amid production cuts and supply shortages. Merck – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the group’s drug belzutifan for a type of kidney cancer.

General Motors announced Thursday it will lay off 1,300 workers at two Michigan car plants in early January.

Citigroup has decided to end its underwriting and market-making activities for municipal securities, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Additionally, the group’s Mexican retail bank, Banamex, is expected to be separated from its parent company by the second half of 2024, Banamex said on Thursday.

Tesla – The Dutch car regulator said on Friday it is not planning to recall Tesla vehicles in Europe, after its US counterpart decided to recall this week.

Nio – The affordable Firefly electric car made by the Chinese startup will be launched in Europe in 2024, a year earlier than previously reported, and the second, cheaper brand could be launched after 2025. The stock rose 1.5% before the open.

Scholastic fell 11% after reporting a 4% year-over-year decline in second-quarter sales to $562.6 million due to weak demand.

David Campari buys Courvoisier cognac house from Beam Suntory for $1.2 billion.

According to Bloomberg, Global Payments is eyeing its compatriot Shift4.

Unilever is in talks to sell Alida Beauty to Yellow Wood.

Chewy will launch veterinary practices in 2024.

Impenia won construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany worth more than CHF 220 million.

Cruze (General Motors) cut its workforce by 24%.

Essity has retained its consumer tissue division following a strategic review.

Azelis buys Colombian chemical distributor Localpak.

Source: www.marketscreener.com