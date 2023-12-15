Global Market Live: Costco, Merck, Tesla, Nio, Unilever… – 2023-12-15
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here’s a brief recap for your convenience:
- Costco Wholesale reported quarterly sales above consensus, as a growing number of customers turning to its stores to buy cheaper food products offset slower demand for everyday consumer goods. The stock rose 1.7% before the open.
- United States Steel said Thursday it expects fourth-quarter adjusted net income to be between 20 and 25 cents a share, above consensus.
Homebuilder Lennar said Thursday its quarterly profit rose due to continued demand for housing amid production cuts and supply shortages.
- Merck – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the group’s drug belzutifan for a type of kidney cancer.
- General Motors announced Thursday it will lay off 1,300 workers at two Michigan car plants in early January.
- Citigroup has decided to end its underwriting and market-making activities for municipal securities, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Additionally, the group’s Mexican retail bank, Banamex, is expected to be separated from its parent company by the second half of 2024, Banamex said on Thursday.
- Tesla – The Dutch car regulator said on Friday it is not planning to recall Tesla vehicles in Europe, after its US counterpart decided to recall this week.
- Nio – The affordable Firefly electric car made by the Chinese startup will be launched in Europe in 2024, a year earlier than previously reported, and the second, cheaper brand could be launched after 2025. The stock rose 1.5% before the open.
- Scholastic fell 11% after reporting a 4% year-over-year decline in second-quarter sales to $562.6 million due to weak demand.
- David Campari buys Courvoisier cognac house from Beam Suntory for $1.2 billion.
- According to Bloomberg, Global Payments is eyeing its compatriot Shift4.
- Unilever is in talks to sell Alida Beauty to Yellow Wood.
- Chewy will launch veterinary practices in 2024.
- Impenia won construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany worth more than CHF 220 million.
Cruze (General Motors) cut its workforce by 24%.
- Essity has retained its consumer tissue division following a strategic review.
- Azelis buys Colombian chemical distributor Localpak.
Source: www.marketscreener.com