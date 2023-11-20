,

Nikkei at 1990 high, European shares flat

Dollar slips as investors’ bet rates peak

Fed minutes, European PMI, Nvidia results to appear this week

by Wayne Cole and Lawrence White

SYDNEY/LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Shares were broadly flat on Monday, while the dollar slipped against major currencies ahead of the weekend U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and in the absence of major market-directing data releases. ,

Europe’s benchmark STOXX index was flat, while US futures were up.

The dollar index hit 103.53, its weakest level since early September, as investors appeared to bet that US interest rates have peaked and the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates next year.

Asian stock markets were lively early in the day as strong earnings and foreign demand pushed Japanese shares to highs not seen since 1990, boosting a three-week winning streak.

Japan’s Nikkei was at the peak of profit-taking but was still up 8.2% on the month and Topix was not far behind.

Meanwhile there were media reports that Israel, the United States and Hamas had reached a temporary agreement to free dozens of hostages in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting in Gaza, but there has been no confirmation yet.

Black Friday sales will test the pulse of the consumer-driven US economy this week, while the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday makes for thinner markets.

The flow of US economic data has slowed this week, but minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting will shed some color on policymakers’ thinking as they kept rates steady for the second time.

“Dovish minutes could pose some downside risks for the dollar; otherwise, the economic calendar for the week looks relatively uneventful for the greenback,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActiveTrades.

Signs of progress in the fight against inflation in the United States have driven a recovery in stocks this year as investors expect an end to the cycle of rate hikes that has been policymakers’ main tool to fight price rises on commodities. Is.

The S&P is now up nearly 18% for the year and less than 2% off its July peak.

Yet Goldman Sachs analysts say the “Magnificent 7” mega-cap stocks have returned 73% so far this year, compared with just 6% for the remaining 493 firms.

“We expect mega-cap tech stocks to continue to outperform given their better-than-expected sales growth, margins, reinvestment ratios and balance sheet strength,” he wrote in a note. “But the risk/reward profile is not particularly attractive given the high expectations.”

Tech major Nvidia will report quarterly results on Tuesday and all eyes will be on the demand situation for its AI-related products.

it costs too much

Markets have largely shrugged off the risk of further US rate hikes in December or next year, and there is a 30% chance of a rate cut in March. Futures also indicate cuts of about 100 basis points for 2024, up from 77 basis points before the benign October inflation report, which spooked markets.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 5 basis points on the day to 4.484%, down 19 basis points last week and away from October’s high of 5.02%.

There was also relief for some battered sovereign names in Europe, as risk premium investors asked to reduce Italian and Portuguese debt after ratings agency Moody’s upgraded its outlook on both countries.

It lowered the outlook for Italy to stable from negative, and raised Portugal’s long-term issuer rating two notches to A3 from Baa2, narrowing spreads on both bonds relative to the region’s benchmark German 10-year bond.

Closely watched surveys of European manufacturing are due this week and any sign of weakness would encourage more betting and initial rate cuts by the European Central Bank.

“These surveys will be very important given the sharp decline seen recently in the euro area services sector,” NAB analysts said. “If another soft print occurs, the expectation is that pricing for ECB cuts will move beyond the current 100bps cut scheduled for 2024.”

The market sees about a 70% chance of easing by April, even though many ECB officials are still talking about the need to keep policy tight for longer.

Sweden’s central bank meets this week and could hike again given high inflation and the weakness of its currency.

In commodity markets, oil jumped from a four-month low on Friday amid speculation OPEC+ will extend or extend its production cuts at a meeting on November 26.

Brent rose 1.7% to $81.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 1.66% to $77.15.

Gold fell 0.4% to $1,971 an ounce, after rising 2.2% last week.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Lawrence White; Editing by Lincoln Feist, Susan Fenton and Sharon Singleton)

