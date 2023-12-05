(Prices updated at 0905 GMT to include the European Open)

by Tom Westbrook and Alan John

Singapore/London, December 5 (Reuters) –

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest in six months on Tuesday and world shares stopped at four-month highs as traders bet on a rate cut by the European Central Bank as early as 2024 and the Federal Reserve’s Struggling with perspective.

The 10-year Bund yield fell 7 basis points to 2.28%, the lowest since June 2, after European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with Reuters that further interest hikes were likely.

“Rather unlikely”

Following an unexpectedly large drop in inflation.

Bond yields move inversely to prices and government bonds in most developed markets globally took a hit after a sharp rise in central bank policy rates due in 2022 and earlier this year.

“This is the last nail in the coffin of a further rate hike, even though no one expected it,” Andrzej Szczepaniak, senior economist at Nomura, said of Schnabel’s comments.

Traders are now pricing in the full price of a 25 basis point rate cut by the European Central Bank at its March meeting and about 150 basis points by the end of 2024.

The euro fell, then recovered and fell slightly to $1.0829.

Rate cuts are also expected in the US and traders are bullish on the possibility of a rate cut of 50 basis points by June. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were down 5 basis points at 4.24%, some way back from the previous day’s 6-basis-point rise.

“The market has more or less perfected the soft landing scenario (for the US economy),” said Moh Seong Sim, a Bank of Singapore strategist. “There was a bit of a reality check overnight – maybe it was too ambitious.”

US job openings data are due at 1530 GMT, and the most important data release of the week, US non-farm payrolls data, which showed signs of a slowdown in the job market last month, will be published on Friday.

Equity markets retreated somewhat on Tuesday, with the MSCI world index falling 0.17%, after hitting a four-month high on Monday after the November storm, when expected rate cuts sent shares in the US and Europe under pressure. strengthened.

Europe’s broader STOXX 600 index was flat, although US S&P 500 futures fell 0.25%. Earlier in the day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1%, while Hong Kong was the biggest loser with a 1.9% loss.

The Hang Seng index is down more than 17% so far this year, while world shares are up nearly 15%, as investors exited Chinese assets as the economy faltered.

Asian trade delayed, ratings agency

Moody’s cuts its outlook

China’s sovereign credit rating has been downgraded to negative from stable, citing risks from lower medium-term economic growth and a major reform of the country’s massive property sector.

dovish rba

The Australian dollar was the biggest mover among developed market currencies, falling 0.67% to $0.690 after the central bank kept interest rates on hold, as expected, but stressed that future direction would depend on rates data. .

“We suspect markets were expecting a more hawkish statement given the unusually long time before the next (Reserve Bank of Australia) meeting on February 6,” said Lenny Jin, global FX strategist at HSBC.

“The RBA did not forcefully buck the trend of easing of financial conditions that has been underway globally since November.”

Falling coal and gas prices pushed Australia’s current account into deficit in the September quarter, data on Tuesday showed.

In commodity trading, Brent crude futures were up 1% at $78.95 a barrel, having fallen overnight on doubts that producers would further cut output.

Chicago wheat stood at its highest level since late August after the US Agriculture Department confirmed the largest outright private sale to China in years.

Gold remained above $2,000 after a volatile Monday session, when it hit a record high in Asia before falling sharply.

