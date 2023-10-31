By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Tuesday as disappointing activity data from China reignited some concerns over the world’s second-largest economy, while the Bank of Japan changed its bond yield control policy. After, the yen weakened by more than 150 per dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.86% lower, close to the one-year low touched last week. The index is down 4% in October and is in the red for the third consecutive month.

The yen fell 0.8% against the dollar to a session low of 150.25 after the central bank said the 1% limit on benchmark 10-year yields would be an upper limit rather than a hard limit. It maintained a 0% target for yield under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

Under criticism that its heavy-handed defense of the cap was causing market distortions and unwanted yen declines, the BOJ in July raised its real limit for yields from 0.5% to 1.0%.

Analysts on Tuesday saw the central bank’s move as a small step towards ending the long-standing and controversial YCC policy.

“The BOJ apparently feared that sticking to 1% would force the bank to buy large amounts of government bonds and cause the yen to weaken further,” said Hirofumi Suzuki, chief FX strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

“As a result, the YCC framework has become a dead letter.”

A report in the Nikkei newspaper on Monday said the BOJ is considering adjusting its yield curve control policy, which helped push the yen to a two-week peak of 148.81 per dollar, but the BOJ’s decision The fragile currency lost all its gains.

Nicholas Chia, macro strategist at Standard Chartered, said most of the “good news” was already priced in after the Nikkei report.

“Immediate price action in dollar/yen shows that markets were disappointed by the reversal and the absence of a new limit – giving the impression that the BOJ will raise yields further.”

The yield on 10-year JGB declined slightly after the announcement but remained at the highest level in the decade.

The central bank, which maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy, also dropped its pledge to defend the 1% level by offering to buy unlimited amounts of bonds.

China’s data spooked the markets

Data on Tuesday showed that manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in October, casting doubt on recent indicators that show a nascent recovery in China.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.37% after the data, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.85%.

Nomura analysts said it was still too early to bottom, adding that they believed economic conditions would remain bad or worsen in the coming months.

Futures signaled that stocks in Europe were off to a slow start, with Eurostoxx 50 futures down 0.15%, German DAX futures down 0.05% and FTSE futures down 0.08% ahead of inflation data for the eurozone.

This week, investors’ focus will mainly be on major central bank meetings, in which the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are also scheduled to meet.

Later on Tuesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will convene a two-day monetary policy meeting, at the conclusion of which it is expected to decide to keep the fed funds target rate at 5.25%-5.50%.

Several recent data have shown that the US economy remains resilient and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments will be scrutinized to gauge how long interest rates are likely to remain high.

The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $76 billion less this quarter than expected in the third quarter due to expectations of higher revenue receipts.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 0.9 basis points at 4.886%.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose 0.16%. Sterling was down 0.17% on the day at $1.2147, while the euro was down 0.08% at $1.0605.

Among commodities, oil prices rose in Asian trade after falling more than 3% in the previous session, as concerns over supply due to conflict in the Middle East blunted a disappointing performance from China’s data.

On the day, US crude rose 0.68% to $82.87 a barrel and Brent was up 0.74% at $88.10.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,991.39, after slipping below the $2,000 an ounce level in the previous session.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feist and Kim Coghill)

