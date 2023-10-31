By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday and hit near-a-year lows as China’s manufacturing activity data disappointed, while China’s manufacturing activity data disappointed after the Bank of Japan changed its bond yield control policy. The yen weakened above 150 per dollar. ,

The yen fell 0.7% against the dollar to a session low of 150.12 after the central bank maintained its target for the 10-year government bond yield set under its yield curve control (YCC) at around 0%, but 1.0% redefined as loose. upper limit rather than a hard cap”.

Under criticism that its heavy-handed defense of the cap was causing market distortions and unwanted yen declines, the BOJ in July raised its real limit for yields from 0.5% to 1.0%.

Saxo market strategist Charu Chanana said the new reference range suggests the BOJ will allow yields to rise above 1%, while still trying to keep policy changes very low.

“Speculation about an eventual removal of the YCC will continue… Last week proved that USD/JPY at 150 is not a line in the sand, and that could bring a test of 152,” Chanana said.

10-year-old JGB was yet to trade after the announcement. Earlier in the day the yield rose 6.5 basis points to 0.955%, the highest since May 2013.

A report in the Nikkei newspaper on Monday said the BOJ is considering adjusting its yield curve control policy, which helped push the yen to a two-week peak of 148.81 per dollar, but the BOJ’s decision The fragile currency lost all its gains.

The central bank, which maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy, also dropped its pledge to defend the 1% level by offering to buy unlimited amounts of bonds.

“The BOJ will buy some bonds around that (1%) level, but not unlimited and they have shown their hand,” said Tom Nash, portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management in Sydney.

“Despite all the linguistic distortions, the fact is that they are eliminating YCC. The yield limit is not a yield limit if you change it every time the market closes.”

China’s data spooked the markets

Shares in Asia fell, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.86%, close to the one-year low touched last week.

The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.38% lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.77% after China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in October, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday.

The data has cast doubt on recent indicators showing an early recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

This week, investors’ focus will mainly be on major central bank meetings, in which the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are also scheduled to meet along with the BOJ.

On Tuesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will convene a two-day monetary policy meeting, at the conclusion of which it is expected to decide to keep the Fed funds target rate at 5.25%-5.50%.

Several recent data have shown that the US economy remains resilient and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments will be scrutinized to gauge how long interest rates are likely to remain high.

The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $76 billion less this quarter than expected in the third quarter due to expectations of higher revenue receipts.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was steady at 4.875%.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose 0.226%. Sterling last traded at $1.2145, down 0.18% on the day, while the euro was down 0.2% at $1.0594.

US crude rose 0.36% on the day to $82.61 a barrel and Brent was up 0.41% at $87.81.

Gold prices were steady after slipping below the $2,000 an ounce level in the previous session. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,991.39.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feist and Kim Coghill)

Source: finance.yahoo.com