Global Luxury Fashion Market Report 2023-2028: Counterfeit Products and Second-Hand Luxury Products Hindering the Multi-Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Luxury Fashion Market – Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

research_and_markets_logo

The global luxury fashion market is projected to reach $401.73 billion by 2028 from $280.92 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% – Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

There are several major players and several smaller players in the global luxury fashion market. LVMH, Kering, Burberry, Armani Group and Prada Group are among the major players in the market. Other global luxury fashion market players include Swatch Group, Moncler, MCM and others – increasing competition puts pressure on sellers to constantly innovate with a unique value proposition to survive in the industry.

Companies must invest significant money in research and development to introduce new technologies, enhance their offerings, and expand their product portfolio. Although the industry is dominated by established players, there is tremendous growth opportunity for new players who have strategies to capture the market by entering specific sectors.

APAC accounted for the highest share and more than 31% of the revenue in the global luxury fashion market in 2022. Factors such as increased regional investment, rapidly rising disposable income and rising awareness of luxury brands drive the region’s demand for luxury fashion products. Countries like China and Japan emerged as leaders in the entire region with majority share.

APAC was led by China, Japan, India and South Korea, which are important markets for raw materials. Furthermore, the ever-increasing disposable income of the middle-class population supports the region’s luxury fashion market. Similarly, increased access to international luxury brands is likely to increase product consumption. Therefore, many brands are expanding their footprint in the APAC market to serve a larger customer base.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Taking advantage of augmented reality

Augmented Reality (AR) helps a person experience virtual elements in the real physical world. Virtual reality and the metaverse are emerging technologies that have recently attracted significant attention. It is one of the latest trends in technology and is rapidly gaining momentum in various industries.

The increasing smartphone penetration and faster download speeds with the launch of 5G networks is allowing various businesses to leverage AR technology and provide customers with a better shopping experience. Various businesses in the luxury fashion market use AR to influence the purchasing behavior of customers and help them make more informed decisions. Purchasing fashion accessories largely depends on testing the product; Therefore, customers like to try the products before making the final purchase.

Growing trend towards sustainable products

Consumers are becoming increasingly environmentally conscious and looking for more sustainable lifestyle options. There is also increasing public and industry pressure on luxury brand owners to reduce environmental impact while maintaining the luxury quotient. Tea

They have inspired many luxury fashion brands to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials for manufacturing luxury apparel, shoes and other fashion accessories. Additionally, luxury fashion retailers are also taking initiatives to make sustainability more visible in the luxury fashion market.

Online retailers such as Net A Porter, Selfridges, Matches Fashion and others have brought sustainability into their websites to highlight its importance and growing demand in the market.

rising high net worth individuals

Luxury fashion goods command high prices due to their premium quality, durability and unique brand values. Therefore, people from lower income groups are less likely to buy these products – high net worth people buy the majority of luxury fashion goods. Developing countries are witnessing a significant increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), increasing the demand for luxury fashion products.

industry restrictions

Availability of second-hand luxury products

Luxury fashion goods are expensive, and consumers are unwilling to give up those products even if they no longer use them. As a result, resale of such products is gaining momentum, driving the growth of the second-hand market for luxury fashion goods. Re-sale and re-commerce (selling of used or previously owned products through online or offline channels) are terms that are becoming increasingly popular in the luxury fashion market.

Second-hand luxury fashion goods, used stock of luxury goods, is rapidly gaining momentum due to their availability at low prices. The increase in sales of used supplies of luxury fashion goods is significantly hampering the sales of fresh stock of luxury fashion brands. Therefore, such factors create challenges for the latest sales of luxury fashion sellers in the market.

segmentation insight

Insights by Products

Based on product type, the global luxury fashion market can be segmented as apparel, leather goods, watches, shoes, jewellery, etc. In 2022, the apparel segment continues to dominate the luxury fashion market with a share of over 30%.

There is a high demand for luxury apparel like T-shirts, tops and shirts, shorts and others. Furthermore, the acceptance of the product among individuals is increasing due to the increasing awareness among the population about the various luxury apparel brands available in the market. However, the leather goods and watches sector is expected to witness immense growth. The lower cost of accessories as compared to apparel and footwear is expected to boost its market during the forecast period.

Insights by end users

The female end-user segment is expected to account for the highest share in the global luxury fashion market in 2022. This increase is due to the increasing female labor force and the increasing number of independent women. Furthermore, women’s inclination towards stylish and fashionable products has always been high, which is contributing to the high growth of the women’s segment in the global market.

Furthermore, the demand for women’s luxury fashion products is expected to be higher in countries where women’s participation in the labor force is higher and employment rates are higher due to their higher levels of income.

Generational Insights

The global luxury fashion market by generation can be divided as Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z, and Baby Boomers and Silent Gen. In 2022, Gen This generation is highly familiar and aware of traditional and digital distribution channels. As a result, this generation prefers to purchase luxury fashion products online and offline.

Insights by distribution channel

The retail distribution channel in luxury fashion is a finely organized system that ensures that exclusive and high-end products reach discerning consumers most efficiently and luxuriously.

At its core, luxury fashion distribution relies on a selective and strategic network of upscale boutiques, flagship stores and department stores in prime locations around the world. However, in 2022, the wholesale channel dominates the global luxury fashion market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The wholesale distribution channel is vital in connecting luxury brands with discerning retailers and affluent consumers across the globe. Famous luxury brands carefully curate and display their collections in grand showrooms in fashion capitals. Here, eager buyers from high-end retail stores and prestigious boutiques converge to preview the latest designs and place bulk orders for the upcoming season.

Insights by sales channel

The online sales channel achieved the most significant global luxury fashion market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

The spread of e-commerce and increasing awareness about the benefits of online shopping, such as deep discounts, timely offers, availability of multiple coupon codes and increasing demand for convenience, are driving the growth of the online segment. Furthermore, mono-brand stores also form a major part of the sales channel.

The main factor contributing to the high demand for luxury fashion products from these stores is the personalized experience that customers get while shopping. These stores help luxury brands understand customer needs and purchasing behavior individually.

Main questions answered:

How big is the luxury fashion market?

What is the growth rate of the global luxury fashion market?

Which region dominates the global luxury fashion market share?

What are the important trends in the luxury fashion market?

Who are the key players in the global edtech market?

Market Opportunities and Trends

Taking advantage of augmented reality

Growing trend towards sustainable products

internet shaping purchasing behavior

The growing trend of athleisure wear

market development promoter

Growing acceptance by Millennials and Gen Z

rising hnvis

Increase in travel and tourism

Increasing demand from developing countries

market restrictions

Availability of counterfeit products

Availability of second-hand luxury products

Changing consumer needs due to COVID-19 and economic uncertainties

industry Overview

Sustainability Products: A Main Focus

High net worth projections provide growth opportunities

Social media and influencers are shaping the luxury fashion market

value chain analysis

Raw Materials and Suppliers

productive

Distribution

marketing Sales

Service

the supply chain

Role of retail stores in luxury fashion

B2C

flagship store

marketing strategies

direct to consumer

mega trends

Key Company Profiles

Giorgio Armani

Burberry

Capri Holdings Limited

dolce and gabbana

estee lauder companies

Hugo Boss

Kering

lvhm

prada group

tapestry

Other Major Vendors

Cesare Attolini

Canali

FJ Benjamin

hermes

max mara

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Moncler

Roberto Cavalli

oscar de la renta

osklen

The Skincare

sample group

swarovski

Sungju Group

Salvatore Ferragamo

Zegna

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxdbue

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

Call +1-917-300-0470 for EST office hours

Call toll free for US/CAN +1-800-526-8630

Call +353-1-416-8900 for GMT office hours

US Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside US): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-luxury-fashion-market-report-2023-2028-counterfeit-products-and-condition-hand-luxury-products-hampering-the- multi-billion-industry-302008696.html

Source Research and Markets

Source