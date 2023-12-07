Global Luxury Fashion Market Outlook Report 2023: Market Two
Dublin, December 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Luxury Fashion Market – Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
The global luxury fashion market is projected to reach $401.73 billion by 2028 from $280.92 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% – Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028
There are several major players and several smaller players in the global luxury fashion market. LVMH, Kering, Burberry, Armani Group and Prada Group are among the major players in the market. Other global luxury fashion market players include Swatch Group, Moncler, MCM and others – increasing competition puts pressure on sellers to constantly innovate with a unique value proposition to survive in the industry.
Companies must invest significant money in research and development to introduce new technologies, enhance their offerings, and expand their product portfolio. Although the industry is dominated by established players, there is tremendous growth opportunity for new players who have strategies to capture the market by entering specific sectors.
APAC accounted for the highest share and more than 31% of the revenue in the global luxury fashion market in 2022. Factors such as increased regional investment, rapidly rising disposable income and rising awareness of luxury brands drive the region’s demand for luxury fashion products. Countries like China and Japan emerged as leaders in the entire region with majority share.
APAC was led by China, Japan, India and South Korea, which are important markets for raw materials. Furthermore, the ever-increasing disposable income of the middle-class population supports the region’s luxury fashion market. Similarly, increased access to international luxury brands is likely to increase product consumption. Therefore, many brands are expanding their footprint in the APAC market to serve a larger customer base.
Market Trends and Opportunities
Taking advantage of augmented reality
Augmented Reality (AR) helps a person experience virtual elements in the real physical world. Virtual reality and the metaverse are emerging technologies that have recently attracted significant attention. It is one of the latest trends in technology and is rapidly gaining momentum in various industries.
The increasing smartphone penetration and faster download speeds with the launch of 5G networks is allowing various businesses to leverage AR technology and provide customers with a better shopping experience. Various businesses in the luxury fashion market use AR to influence the purchasing behavior of customers and help them make more informed decisions. Purchasing fashion accessories largely depends on testing the product; Therefore, customers like to try the products before making the final purchase.
Growing trend towards sustainable products
Consumers are becoming increasingly environmentally conscious and looking for more sustainable lifestyle options. There is also increasing public and industry pressure on luxury brand owners to reduce environmental impact while maintaining the luxury quotient. Tea
They have inspired many luxury fashion brands to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials for manufacturing luxury apparel, shoes and other fashion accessories. Additionally, luxury fashion retailers are also taking initiatives to make sustainability more visible in the luxury fashion market.
Online retailers such as Net A Porter, Selfridges, Matches Fashion and others have brought sustainability into their websites to highlight its importance and growing demand in the market.
rising high net worth individuals
Luxury fashion goods command high prices due to their premium quality, durability and unique brand values. Therefore, people from lower income groups are less likely to buy these products – high net worth people buy the majority of luxury fashion goods. Developing countries are witnessing a significant increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), increasing the demand for luxury fashion products.
industry restrictions
Availability of second-hand luxury products
Luxury fashion goods are expensive, and consumers are unwilling to give up those products even if they no longer use them. As a result, resale of such products is gaining momentum, driving the growth of the second-hand market for luxury fashion goods. Re-sale and re-commerce (selling of used or previously owned products through online or offline channels) are terms that are becoming increasingly popular in the luxury fashion market.
Second-hand luxury fashion goods, used stock of luxury goods, is rapidly gaining momentum due to their availability at low prices. The increase in sales of used supplies of luxury fashion goods is significantly hampering the sales of fresh stock of luxury fashion brands. Therefore, such factors create challenges for the latest sales of luxury fashion sellers in the market.
segmentation insight
Insights by Products
Based on product type, the global luxury fashion market can be segmented as apparel, leather goods, watches, shoes, jewellery, etc. In 2022, the apparel segment continues to dominate the luxury fashion market with a share of over 30%.
There is a high demand for luxury apparel like T-shirts, tops and shirts, shorts and others. Furthermore, the acceptance of the product among individuals is increasing due to the increasing awareness among the population about the various luxury apparel brands available in the market. However, the leather goods and watches sector is expected to witness immense growth. The lower cost of accessories as compared to apparel and footwear is expected to boost its market during the forecast period.
Insights by end users
The female end-user segment is expected to account for the highest share in the global luxury fashion market in 2022. This increase is due to the increasing female labor force and the increasing number of independent women. Furthermore, women’s inclination towards stylish and fashionable products has always been high, which is contributing to the high growth of the women’s segment in the global market.
Furthermore, the demand for women’s luxury fashion products is expected to be higher in countries where women’s participation in the labor force is higher and employment rates are higher due to their higher levels of income.
Generational Insights
The global luxury fashion market by generation can be divided as Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z, and Baby Boomers and Silent Gen. In 2022, Gen This generation is highly familiar and aware of traditional and digital distribution channels. As a result, this generation prefers to purchase luxury fashion products online and offline.
Insights by distribution channel
The retail distribution channel in luxury fashion is a finely organized system that ensures that exclusive and high-end products reach discerning consumers most efficiently and luxuriously.
At its core, luxury fashion distribution relies on a selective and strategic network of upscale boutiques, flagship stores and department stores in prime locations around the world. However, in 2022, the wholesale channel dominates the global luxury fashion market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The wholesale distribution channel is vital in connecting luxury brands with discerning retailers and affluent consumers across the globe. Famous luxury brands carefully curate and display their collections in grand showrooms in fashion capitals. Here, eager buyers from high-end retail stores and prestigious boutiques converge to preview the latest designs and place bulk orders for the upcoming season.
Insights by sales channel
The online sales channel achieved the most significant global luxury fashion market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.
The spread of e-commerce and increasing awareness about the benefits of online shopping, such as deep discounts, timely offers, availability of multiple coupon codes and increasing demand for convenience, are driving the growth of the online segment. Furthermore, mono-brand stores also form a major part of the sales channel.
The main factor contributing to the high demand for luxury fashion products from these stores is the personalized experience that customers get while shopping. These stores help luxury brands understand customer needs and purchasing behavior individually.
Main questions answered:
- How big is the luxury fashion market?
- What is the growth rate of the global luxury fashion market?
- Which region dominates the global luxury fashion market share?
- What are the important trends in the luxury fashion market?
- Who are the key players in the global edtech market?
Main characteristics:
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|349
|forecast period
|2022 – 2028
|Estimated market value in 2022 (USD).
|$280.92 billion
|Estimated market value by 2028 (USD).
|$401.73 billion
|compound annual growth rate
|6.1%
|Area covered
|global
Market Opportunities and Trends
- Taking advantage of augmented reality
- Growing trend towards sustainable products
- internet shaping purchasing behavior
- The growing trend of athleisure wear
market development promoter
- Growing acceptance by Millennials and Gen Z
- rising hnvis
- Increase in travel and tourism
- Increasing demand from developing countries
market restrictions
- Availability of counterfeit products
- Availability of second-hand luxury products
- Changing consumer needs due to COVID-19 and economic uncertainties
industry Overview
- Sustainability Products: A Main Focus
- High net worth projections provide growth opportunities
- Social media and influencers are shaping the luxury fashion market
- value chain analysis
- Raw Materials and Suppliers
- productive
- Distribution
- marketing Sales
- Service
- the supply chain
- Role of retail stores in luxury fashion
- B2C
- flagship store
- marketing strategies
- direct to consumer
- mega trends
Key Company Profiles
- Giorgio Armani
- Burberry
- Capri Holdings Limited
- dolce and gabbana
- estee lauder companies
- Hugo Boss
- Kering
- lvhm
- prada group
- tapestry
Other Major Vendors
- Cesare Attolini
- Canali
- FJ Benjamin
- hermes
- max mara
- Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
- Moncler
- Roberto Cavalli
- oscar de la renta
- osklen
- The Skincare
- sample group
- swarovski
- Sungju Group
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- Zegna
For more information on this report visit here
About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
-
global luxury fashion market
Source: www.globenewswire.com