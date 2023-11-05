Global leaders struggle to regulate the future of AI

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

There is no doubt that the pace of AI development has accelerated over the past year. Due to rapid advances in technology, the idea that AI could one day be smarter than people has moved from science fiction to near-future reality.

Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton concluded in May that the time when AI could become smarter than people was not 50 to 60 years away as he initially thought – but possibly by 2028. Additionally, DeepMind co-founder Shane Legg recently said that he believes there is a 50-50 chance of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI) by 2028. (AGI refers to the point when AI systems have general cognitive capabilities and can perform intellectual functions at the level of humans or beyond, rather than being narrowly focused on completing specific tasks, as has been the case until now It has been happening.)

This near-term prospect has inspired strong – and sometimes heated – debate about the future of AI, particularly the ethical implications and regulatory implications. These debates have moved out of academic circles and into the forefront of global policy, forcing governments, industry leaders, and concerned citizens to grapple with questions that may shape the future of humanity.

These debates have taken a major step forward with several important regulatory announcements, although considerable ambiguity remains.

Debate over the existential risks of AI

There is hardly universal agreement on any predictions about AI, except the possibility that major changes may lie ahead. Nevertheless, debates have led to speculation about how and to what extent AI development may go awry.

For example, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman clearly expressed his views about the dangers posed by AI during a congressional hearing in May. “I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go horribly wrong. And we want to be vocal about it. We want to work with the government to stop this from happening.

Altman was not alone in this view. A single-sentence statement issued in late May by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety said, “Reducing extinction risk from AI, along with other societal-level risks like pandemics and nuclear war, is a global priority.” Should be.” It was signed by hundreds of people, including Altman and 38 members of Google’s DeepMind AI unit. This view was expressed at the height of AI doomism, when concerns about potential existential risks were most prevalent.

As we approach 2028, it is certainly appropriate to speculate on these issues and ask how prepared we are for the potential risks. However, not everyone believes the risks are that great, at least not the more extreme existential risks that are driving so much conversation about regulation.

The industry is raising its voice of doubt and concern

Andrew Ng, former head of Google Brain, is someone who takes exception to doomsday scenarios. He recently said that the “bad idea that AI could make us extinct” is merging with the “bad idea that a good way to make AI safe is to impose burdensome licensing requirements on the AI ​​industry”.

In Ng’s view, this is a way for big tech to create a regulatory stranglehold to ensure that open source alternatives cannot compete. Regulatory capture is a concept where a regulatory agency imposes policies that favor industry at the expense of the broader public interest, in this case regulations that are too onerous or costly for small businesses.

Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann LeCun – who, like Hinton, is a Turing Award winner – went a step further last weekend. Entry On Promoting scenarios.

He argued that the net effect of this lobbying would be regulations that would effectively limit open-source AI projects due to the high cost of meeting the regulations, effectively leaving only “a small number of companies.” [that] Will control AI.”

regulatory push

Nevertheless, the march toward deregulation has accelerated. In July, the White House announced a voluntary commitment from OpenAI and other major AI developers, including Anthropic, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, that promised to create ways to test their tools for security before public release. Additional companies joined the commitment in September, bringing the total to 15 companies.

American government’s stance

The White House this week issued a sweeping executive order on “Safe, Secure, and Trusted Artificial Intelligence,” which aims to strike a balanced approach between unfettered development and stringent oversight.

According to Wired, the order is designed to promote broader use of AI and keep commercial AI on a tighter leash, with dozens of instructions for federal agencies to complete within the next year. These directives cover a range of topics from national security and immigration to housing and health care, and impose new requirements for AI companies to share security testing results with the federal government.

Kevin Roose, a technology reporter for The New York Times, said the order seemed to have something for everyone, reflecting the White House’s effort to walk a middle path in AI governance. Consulting firm EY has provided a comprehensive analysis.

While the law does not have permanency—it could be easily overturned if the next president wishes—it is a strategic move to put the U.S. approach at the center of a high-stakes global race to influence the future of AI governance. According to President Biden, the executive order is “the most significant action taken by any government anywhere in the world on AI safety, security and trust.”

Ryan Heath at Axios commented that “The approach is more carrot than stick, but it could be enough to move the US ahead of foreign rivals in the race to regulate AI.” Writing in his Platformer newsletter, Casey Newton praised the administration. He has “developed substantial expertise at the federal level.” [to] Write a broad but nuanced executive order that mitigates at least some of the damage while leaving room for exploration and entrepreneurship.

The ‘World Cup’ of AI policy

The US isn’t the only one taking steps to shape the future of AI. The Center for AI and Digital Policy recently said that last week was the “World Cup” of AI policy. In addition to the US, the G7 also announced a set of 11 non-binding AI principles, calling on “organisations developing advanced AI systems to commit to the application of an international code of conduct”.

Like the US order, the G7 code is designed to promote “safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems”. However, as VentureBeat notes, “different jurisdictions may take their own unique approaches to implementing these guiding principles.”

In the grand finale last week, the UK AI Safety Summit brought together governments, research experts, civil society groups and leading AI companies from around the world to discuss the risks of AI and how they can be mitigated. The summit focused specifically on “Frontier AI” models, the most advanced large language models (LLMs) whose capabilities approach or exceed human-level performance across many tasks, including those developed by Alphabet, Anthropic, OpenAI, and many other companies. Developed models are included.

As The New York Times reports, one outcome of this conference is “The Bletchley Declaration”, signed by representatives of 28 countries, including the US and China, regarding the threats posed by the most advanced frontier AI systems. Have been warned. The announcement, billed by the UK government as a “world-first agreement” on managing the riskiest forms of AI, states: “We pledge to work together in an inclusive way to ensure human-centred, trustworthy and responsible AI Let’s take it.”

However, the agreement did not set any specific policy goals. Nevertheless, David Mayer in Fortune assessed it as a “promising start” for international cooperation on a topic that had become a serious issue only in the previous year.

Balancing innovation and regulation

As we get closer to the horizon outlined by experts like Geoffrey Hinton and Shane Legg, it’s clear that the stakes are rising in AI development. From the White House to the G7, EU, UN, China and the UK, regulatory frameworks have emerged as a top priority. These early efforts aim to reduce risks while promoting innovation, although questions remain over their effectiveness and fairness in actual implementation.

It is quite clear that AI is an issue of global import. The next few years will be crucial in navigating the complexities of this dilemma: balancing the promise of life-changing positive innovations such as more effective medical treatments and combating climate change against the imperatives of ethical and social safeguards. Grassroots activism and citizen engagement, along with governments, business and academia, are becoming important forces in shaping the future of AI.

This is a collective challenge that will shape not only the technology industry but potentially the future of humanity.

