WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to rationalstate 'S Latest Industry Analysis global LCD monitor market Price is estimated US$77.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow strongly CAGR of more than 7.2% Over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

LCD monitor, also known as liquid crystal display monitor, is a flat-panel display technology widely used in computer monitors, televisions and other devices. LCD displays produce images on the screen by sandwiching a liquid crystal solution between two layers of glass or plastic. When electric current flows through the liquid crystal, it causes manipulation of light, resulting in images and colors appearing on the screen.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) digital market is the increase in demand for digital promotion of products and services to attract the attention of the target audience.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global LCD monitor market has been analyzed Based on market segments including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030. Market information for the global LCD monitor market provides market size by various products/services/devices based on market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (units), assessment of demand in key regions, customer sentiments, price points. Covers. Cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuations, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, the long-term sector and 10-year outlook of the products/services and its impact on the global LCD Monitor market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global LCD Monitor Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, small devices are projected to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for gadgets like smartphones.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$77.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$126.4 billion growth rate 7.2% major section small appliances key areas North America major market mover Increasing demand for digital promotion

Demand for 4K digital sign display

technologically advanced products Profile of companies Ditch

Himachal Pradesh

Lenovo

Asus

SAMSUNG

acer

Microsoft

Apple

Alienware

msi.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the major developments in the global LCD monitor market include:

In November 2022, Samsung Electronics planned to increase its purchases of LCD panels from non-China suppliers such as Taiwan-based AU Optronics and Innolux in 2023.

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the global LCD monitor market include Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Samsung, Acer, HCL, Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi, Microsoft, Apple, Alienware and MSI, among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global LCD monitor Market by Type, Application and Region

global LCD monitor market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share Analysis by Type (2019-2030) ips monitor va monitor PLS Monitor AHVA Monitor tn monitor

global LCD monitor market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application automotive industrial Treatment small appliances

global LCD monitor market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Main questions answered in LCD monitor report:

What will be the market value of the global LCD monitor market by 2030?

What is the size of the global LCD monitor market?

What are the market drivers of the global LCD monitor market?

What are the key trends in the global LCD monitor market?

Which is the leading region in the global LCD monitor market?

Which are the major companies operating in the global LCD monitor market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the global LCD monitor market?

The value of Australia head wear market is projected to reach US$1,322 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. Global Smart Door Lock Market , The global smart door lock market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17.5% during the estimated period 2022-2030 and is estimated to be worth US$2.1 billion in 2022.

The global smart door lock market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17.5% during the estimated period 2022-2030 and is estimated to be worth US$2.1 billion in 2022. Global Rugged Tablet Market , The global rugged tablet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028 and was valued at approximately US$375 million in 2022.

The global rugged tablet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028 and was valued at approximately US$375 million in 2022. global set top box market , The global set top box market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% over the estimated period 2022-2028

The global set top box market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% over the estimated period 2022-2028 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market , The global mobile phone accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the estimated period 2022-2028.

The global mobile phone accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the estimated period 2022-2028. Global portable air conditioner market , The global portable air conditioner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the estimated period of 2022-2028.

The global portable air conditioner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the estimated period of 2022-2028. Global Built-in Coffee Machine Market , The global built-in coffee machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the estimated period of 2022-2028.

The global built-in coffee machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the estimated period of 2022-2028. Global QLED TV Market , The global QLED TV market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.5% ​​during the estimated period of 2022-2028.

The value of Australia head wear market is projected to reach US$1,322 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. Australia Digital Camcorder Market , The Australia digital Camcorders market is projected to be valued at US$588 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The Australia digital Camcorders market is projected to be valued at US$588 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period. Global Electric Adjustable Height Sit-Stand Desk Market , The global electric adjustable height sit-stand desk market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

