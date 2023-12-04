Dublin, December 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Industrial Safety Sensors – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global industrial safety sensors market to reach $609.5 million by 2030

The global market for industrial safety sensors is estimated at US$469.2 million in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of US$609.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report focuses on the importance of safety in the workplace and the role of industrial safety sensors in creating a safe and productive work environment. It highlights the competitive landscape in the industrial safety sensors market, providing data on the percentage market share of global key competitors in 2023.

Safety Light Curtains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 3.8% and reach US$270.7 million by the end of the analysis period. The safety laser scanners segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% for the next 8-year period.

The report also assesses the competitive market presence of players across the globe in 2023, classifying them as strong, active, niche or insignificant in the market. Additionally, the report provides an overview and outlook for industrial safety sensors, as well as insights into recent market activity and innovations in the sector.

The US market is estimated at $122.9 million, while China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5%

The industrial safety sensors market in the US is estimated to be worth US$122.9 million by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$74.9 million by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 5%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 2.1% and 3.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 2.5%.

What’s new?

Special discussion on global economic environment and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitive percentage market shares

Market presence analysis in different geographies – strong/active/niche/insignificant

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaboration special update

Access to digital archives and trademark research platform

One year complimentary updates

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers through interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 326 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $469.2 million Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $609.5 million compound annual growth rate 3.3% Area covered global

market Overview

Workplace safety focuses on industrial safety sensors to create safe and productive work environments

Competition

Industrial Safety Sensors – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share (E) in 2023

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for players worldwide in 2023

Industrial Safety Sensors: Overview and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

innovation

Market Trends and Drivers

Increase in workplace accidents in hazardous facilities is favorable for market growth

High levels of workplace accidents put renewed emphasis on industrial safety sensors: details of annual work-related deaths (in thousands) by region worldwide

Industrial safety regulations underpin market growth

Continued emphasis on industrial automation bodes well for long-term growth of the security sensor market

Growth in IoT spending evidenced by the increasing number of IoT connected devices benefiting from the use of technology in ensuring workplace safety: Global M2M/IoT connections for the years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 (in billions)

Sensor-driven computer vision to take security to new heights

Distance measurement and presence detection sensors are increasing in popularity to ensure workplace safety.

Growing demand for processed foods makes the food and beverage sector a major end user of security sensors

Higher consumption and production of processed foods drives increased investment in safety sensors in food production plants: Global opportunities for packaged foods and food processing equipment (in US$ billion) for the years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Increasing adoption of gas detection equipment in chemical plants bodes well for market growth

Trends in life sciences and pharmaceuticals support demand for security sensors

AI safety sensors come into the limelight

Sensor fusion makes workplace safety more effective. This way

Wearable sensors make workplaces safer

Focus on select players(total 58 featured)

ABB Limited

AMETEK Factory Automation Inc.

ATEK Companies, LLC

Autonics Corporation

Bailf GmbH

Banner Engineering Corp.

Baumer GmbH

Contrinex AG

De-Soric GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

IFM Electronic GmbH

Keynes Corporation

Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. KG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Pinnacle Systems, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

schneider electric se

sick ag

Siemens AG

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Industrial Safety Sensor Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com