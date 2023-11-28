Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Global Industrial Elevator Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Component, Type (Wave, Inclined), Capacity, End-use, by Region, by Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)” has been added to the report researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global industrial elevator market is expected to generate US$25.06 billion by the end of 2029, up from US$18.87 billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the global industrial elevator market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%. ,

The research study also assesses market growth indicators, restraints, sales growth and demand risks and other important statistics, as well as gives a thorough assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market growth.

Increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrialization are the driving forces leading the industrial elevator market. This is creating a greater need for effective vertical transportation solutions in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. The industrial elevator market is expanding significantly due to rapid industrialization in emerging countries, especially in the Asia Pacific region. ,

As global industrialization increases, the demand for effective vertical transportation solutions in manufacturing plants, warehouses and other workplaces is increasing. This demand drives the installation of industrial lifts. Its essential importance is seen in the increasing number of industrial elevator installations across the globe.

Adoption of these technologies not only increases productivity but also improves safety, sustainability and overall productivity of many industries around the world. Undoubtedly, the industrial elevator market globally may be significantly influenced by the expansion of manufacturing and logistics sectors.

In many manufacturing and logistics processes, industrial elevators – also known as freight elevators or commodity elevators – are an essential part. ,

Multiple levels are being added to manufacturing buildings and warehouses in an effort to maximize available space and boost productivity. Industrial elevators are essential for transporting heavy equipment, machinery and goods between these floors. As these sectors grow vertically, the need for industrial lifts is increasing. ,

The use of industrial elevators allows heavy or large products to be moved more quickly and easily, which can boost production in manufacturing and logistics. Improved throughput and cost savings can result from less manual work and quicker material handling.

The global industrial elevator market is expected to be driven by the rise of manufacturing and logistics sectors, as demand for safe and effective vertical transportation solutions increases.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 290 forecast period 2024 – 2029 Estimated market value in 2024 (USD). $19.82 billion Estimated market cap by 2029 (USD). $25.06 billion compound annual growth rate 4.8% Area covered global

scope of report

The report analyzes the global industrial elevator market by value (billion US dollars).

The report presents the analysis of the global industrial elevator market for the historical period 2019-2022, estimated year 2023 and the forecast period 2024-2029.

The report analyzes the global industrial elevator market by component (new installation, maintenance, modernization).

The report analyzes the Industrial Lift market by type (hoist lift, inclined lift).

The report analyzes the Industrial Lift market on the basis of capacity (<2 टन, 2-3 टन,>3 tons).

The report analyzes the industrial elevator market by end use (construction sites, power plants, manufacturing plants (oil & gas, petrochemical & refining, pulp & paper, etc.), other end uses (mining & tunneling, shipyards & ports), warehouses , Etcetera)).

The key insights of the report are presented through the framework of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, the attractiveness of the market is presented by region, component, type, capacity, and end use.

The report also analyzes key opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product developments.

competitive positioning



product positioning of companies

market positioning matrix

Market Share Analysis of Industrial Lift Screening Market

Company Profile

Alimak Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Schindler Holding Limited

Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.

Clemon Hellas SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

nordstrong equipment

GEDA

DELTA ELEVATOR CO. LTD

Stros-Sedlkanske Strojni AS

Global Industrial Lift Market

