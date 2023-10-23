NEWARK, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates the industrial hemp market from US$5 billion in 2022 will reach US$28.47 billion by 2032. It works incredibly well as the main ingredient base for personal care products because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Industrial hemp is a low-cost, clean and sustainable alternative to a modern economy dependent on fossil fuels. It produces very few carbon emissions, which benefits the economy and the environment.

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 US$5 billion Market size in 2032 US$28.47 billion CAGR 19% Number of pages in report 237 segments covered Product Types, Sources and Applications drivers Growing Industrial and Commercial Applications of Industrial Hemp opportunity Several scientific studies have established the increasing innovation of industrial hemp processing technologies Compulsion High Cost of Hemp-Based Products

Asia Pacific emerged as the most important market with 39% market revenue share in 2022.

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the market with a market share of approximately 39% in 2022. The market has expanded as a result of Thailand, China and India legalizing industrial hemp. The market is growing as more industrial hemp is being used in paper, textiles, personal care items and animal nutrition. Additionally, the growing number of industrial hemp and processing businesses supported by beneficial government initiatives and programs has created a positive environment for the expansion of regional markets.

The hemp seed oil segment had the largest market share of 37% in 2022.

Hemp seed oil segment continues to dominate the market with a market share of approximately 37% in 2022. Due to its many skin-beneficial properties, hemp seed oil is quite popular in the personal care products market.

The traditional segment had the largest market share of 57% in 2022.

The traditional segment continues to dominate the market with a market share of approximately 57% in 2022. Hemp is an extremely resilient crop that does not require any special or biological treatment to produce large quantities of fruit even in the harshest weather conditions.

The personal care products segment had the largest market share of 27% in 2022.

The personal care products segment continues to dominate the market, with a market share of approximately 27% in 2022. Personal care products are intended to improve or enhance the external appearance of the user. These are often divided into three categories: body care, hair care, and skin care. The increasing emphasis on appearance in the modern world has led to increased expenditure on personal care items.

Driver: Growing industrial and commercial applications of industrial hemp

Many industries use industrial hemp, including food and beverage, personal hygiene, energy, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, automotive, paper, textiles, and manufacturing. For example, acne, pigmentation, aging, redness, inflammation, and hair loss can be effectively treated using industrial hemp-based skin and hair care products. The stalks of industrial hemp are used to make biofuel, which is a clean, renewable and sustainable energy source that is in high demand in the modern world due to the climate issue.

Some of the major players operating in the industrial hemp market are:

• American Cannabis Company, Inc.

• CBD Biotechnology Company.

• Hemp Inc.

• Hempflax Group B.V.

• Hempro International GmbH & Co. KG

• Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC

• Marijuana Company of America Inc.

• MH Medical Marijuana

• PLAINS INDUSTRIAL HEMP PROCESSING LTD.

• Conoplex Group

• hemp seeds

• Hemp Heard

• hemp seed oil

• Hemp Bast

• CBD Hemp Oil

• Other

• Traditional

• organic

• Foods and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• animal nutrition

• building and Construction

• fabric

• personal Care products

• Paper industry

• Other

• Asia Pacific (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

The market is analyzed on the basis of value (billion US dollars). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical insights into the market. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

