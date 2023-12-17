NEWARK, Del., Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The hyperscale cloud market is expected to make significant US$221.2 billion In 2023. Expected market value US$280.8 billion By 2024. The global market for hyperscale cloud is projected to grow 28.40% CAGR During the forecast period, reaching 3,411.30 billion US dollars Till 2034.

The demand for digital transformation is driving the hyperscale cloud market, encouraging enterprises to update infrastructure. Hybrid and multi-cloud architectures are gaining popularity, providing adaptable solutions. This dynamic landscape reflects the desire for scalable computing, which is driving innovation and changing the future of the industry.

Get instant access to your visual-packed reports, and request a sample!

Key Findings from the Hyperscale Cloud Market Report:

The hyperscale cloud market is expected to experience a CAGR of 26.30% throughout the historical period.

During the forecast period, the hyperscale cloud market in the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.20%.

Japan’s hyperscale cloud market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 27.80% between 2024 and 2034.

The hyperscale cloud market in Germany will expand at a CAGR of 29.60% during the forecast period.

From 2024 to 2034, China’s hyperscale cloud market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 28.90%.

During the forecast period, the hyperscale cloud market in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.90%.

In 2024, the cloud computing segment is projected to account for 35% of the market based on application type.

By 2024, the large enterprise sector is expected to account for 69% of the global market by enterprise size.

“The hyperscale cloud market continues its strong growth path, with increasing demand for scalable and efficient cloud computing solutions, leading players in the hyperscale cloud market to see unprecedented opportunities for expansion. Our findings underline the market’s resiliency. and underline its important role in shaping the future of the digital landscape.” – says Sudeep Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Property Description Estimated market value in 2024 US$280.8 billion Estimated market value in 2034 3,411.30 billion US dollars CAGR forecast from 2024 to 2034 28.40% forecast period from 2024 to 2034 historical period 2019 to 2023 market analysis Value in billions of US dollars Major areas covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa Profile of major countries United States

Canada

brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

spain

Italy

Russia

poland

Czech Republic

romania

India

bangladesh

Australia

new zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

israel key market segments size of enterprise

Application

Industry

Area Profile of Major Companies alibaba group

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

salesforce inc.

VMware Inc.

competitive landscape:

Companies in the hyperscale cloud market are investing in advanced technologies, developing global data center infrastructure, as well as innovating to meet the growing need for scalable computing resources. These initiatives, which emphasize effectiveness, security and sustainability, provide them leadership in offering innovative options for various digital transformation demands.

Hyperscale cloud start-ups are focusing their efforts on niche development, providing specialized services within the broader cloud ecosystem. These companies compete with existing key players in the dynamic hyperscale cloud market by demonstrating infrastructure optimization, industry-specific solutions, and new approaches to edge computing. They do this by using agility and providing unique offers.

Major developments:

Fujitsu launches Kozuichi AI platform in April 2023. It gives users access to a range of powerful off-the-shelf AI and ML technologies. By leveraging the new technology, users will have the ability to further modify and customize AI solutions on the platform by employing natural language input, without specialist expertise or the assistance of AI engineers.

At AWS re:Invent 2023, IBM revealed that it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the widespread availability of Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2. It is a fully managed cloud product that aims to simplify data management for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in hybrid cloud settings for database clients. Customers using Amazon RDS for Db2 can now update AI workloads on-premises, on AWS, or in hybrid cloud architectures. Customers migrating to AWS can use Amazon RDS for Db2 to move their existing, self-managed Db2 databases to the cloud.

Lead with data-driven decisions. Buy now to turn insight into competition!

More valuable information is available:

Future Market Insights provides an unbiased analysis of the global hyperscale cloud market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast figures for 2023 to 2033.

To understand the opportunities in the global hyperscale cloud market, the market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size (large enterprises, small and medium enterprises), application (IoT applications, cloud computing, big data analytics, others), industry (manufacturing, energy and utilities). Has been divided on. , BFSI, Healthcare, E-commerce & Retail, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Others) and Regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa).

Hyperscale Cloud Market Segmentation:

According to enterprise size:

large enterprises

small and medium enterprises

By Application:

IoT applications

cloud computing

big data analytics

Other

By Industry:

Production

Energy and Utilities

BFSI

Health care

E-commerce and retail

IT & Telecom

automotive

Other

by region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Sudeep Saha is the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudeep is committed to shaping the market research industry with trusted solutions and continues to be the subject of media attention with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across various regions in APAC, EMEA and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach towards clients.

He is a firm believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, with an emphasis on customized solutions to meet the requirements of one client at a time. His vision and visionary approach recently saw him recognized as a ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Take a look at related reports from the technology domain:

Cloud Authentication Market Analysis: The market is expected to be worth USD 12,753.4 million with a CAGR of 14.4%. The market value in 2021 was US$10,002.0 million.

Cloud Business Email Market Overview: It is expected to attain a market value of approximately US$2.15 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

Network Forensics Market Forecast: The market is expected to grow to US$8.9 billion by 2032 at a significant 12.5% ​​CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Scope: It is expected to grow to US$ 69,806.5 million by 2033 at a significant CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Graph Database Market Growth: The market is expected to grow by 17.7% at a CAGR of 16.3% (2017 to 2021) to reach US$9,909.3 million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR Certified, Stevie Award Recipient, and member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insight into the driving factors driving demand in the market. FMI stands as a leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting and events to the packaging, food & beverage, consumer technology, healthcare, industrial and chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends in over 110 countries.

Contact:

Nandini Singh Savlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For sales enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn Twitter Blog | youtube

Source: www.globenewswire.com