Global hydraulic fracturing market trends and forecast to 2028: Increase in shale exploration and production activities globally

November 20, 2023
Challenges and Opportunities: Environmental concerns and innovation shape the future of the polymer industry


Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Well Type (Horizontal Well, and Vertical Well), Technology (Plug and Perf, and Sliding Sleeve), Application (Shale Gas, Tight Oil, and Tight Gas) and regions – trends and forecasts to 2028” has been added to the report. researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global hydraulic fracturing market is projected to grow from US$52.1 billion in 2023 to US$74.4 billion by 2028; It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The presence of large shale-proven reserves and increasing shale exploration and production activities globally will drive the hydraulic fracturing market over the forecast period.

Shale gas: largest segment of hydraulic fracturing market by application

Based on application, the hydraulic fracturing market is segmented into three types: shale gas, tight oil and tight gas. Shale gas has the largest share in the hydraulic fracturing market. Natural gas that is trapped inside shale formations is called shale gas. Fine-grained sedimentary rocks called shale are potentially abundant sources of gas and oil. Shale gas is extracted through a process called hydraulic fracturing. There are a large number of shale reserves around the world. Increasing demand for natural gas is credited to drive the market for hydraulic fracturing for shale gas applications over the forecast period.

The horizontal segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment depending on the type of well.

According to well type, the hydraulic fracturing market is divided into vertical and horizontal. To maximize reservoir performance, horizontal wells use a multi-directional drilling technique with more than 80 inclinations. The powerful combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has resulted in significant increases in US crude oil, lease condensate and natural gas production rates. This dynamic combination has revolutionized the energy industry by efficiently accessing hydrocarbon reserves and unlocking their potential, contributing significantly to the country’s energy production and enhancing energy security.

According to technology, the plug and perf segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the hydraulic fracturing market has been segmented into plug and perf and sliding sleeves. Plug and perf technology is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The plug and perf technique is a widely used method in hydraulic fracturing. It involves placing plugs in the wellbore at specific intervals and separating sections for fracturing. High-pressure fluid is then pumped in to break up the rock, and once completed, the plugs are removed, allowing the flow of oil or gas.

market dynamics

drivers

  • Increasing shale exploration and production activities globally

  • Presence of large shale-proven reserves globally

  • Increase in shale gas drilling activities

  • Increasing demand for hydraulic fracturing technology with increasing energy requirement

Compulsion

  • High water use and environmental concerns associated with hydraulic fracturing

  • Growing concerns regarding seismic activities due to hydraulic fracturing

  • Local bans and suspensions on hydraulic fracturing

opportunity

Challenges

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Client Business

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute

Description

number of pages

258

forecast period

2023 – 2028

Estimated market value in 2023 (USD).

$52.1 billion

Estimated market value by 2028 (USD).

$74.4 billion

compound annual growth rate

7.4%

Area covered

global

Main topics covered:

executive Summary

  • hydraulic fracturing market snapshot

  • During the forecast period, by well type, the hydraulic fracturing market will be dominated by the horizontal segment

  • During the forecast period, the plug and perf segment will capture the largest size of the hydraulic fracturing market, as per technology.

  • North America to dominate hydraulic fracturing market in 2022

Premium Insights

  • Attractive opportunities for players in the hydraulic fracturing market – Increasing shale exploration and production activities to drive the hydraulic fracturing market from 2023 to 2028

  • Hydraulic fracturing market to record highest CAGR in hydraulic fracturing market by region – North America during forecast period

  • Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Application – Shale Gas Segment Dominates Hydraulic Fracturing Market in 2022

  • Hydraulic Fracturing Market, by Well Type – Horizontal Segment to Account for a Majority of the Hydraulic Fracturing Market in 2022

  • Hydraulic Fracturing Market, by Technology – Plug and Perf Segment to Dominate the Hydraulic Fracturing Market in 2022

  • North America: Hydraulic Fracturing Market in North America in 2022, by Well Type and Country-Horizontal and US Dominated Hydraulic Fracturing Market

case study analysis

Profile of companies

  • AFG Holdings

  • Baker Hughes

  • Calfrac Well Services

  • GD Energy Products

  • halliburton

  • Liberty Oilfield Services

  • National Energy Services reunited

  • Nexteer Oilfield Solutions

  • nine energy services

  • Patterson-UTI Energy

  • Petrowelt Technologies

  • Profrac Holding

  • Propetro Holding

  • SLB (Schlumberger Limited)

  • Charan Energy Services

  • Tacrom

  • TAM International

  • TechnipFMC

  • Tricon

  • weatherford

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djoz47

About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

