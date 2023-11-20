Global hydraulic fracturing market trends and forecast to 2028: Increase in shale exploration and production activities globally
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — "Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Well Type (Horizontal Well, and Vertical Well), Technology (Plug and Perf, and Sliding Sleeve), Application (Shale Gas, Tight Oil, and Tight Gas) and regions – trends and forecasts to 2028"
The global hydraulic fracturing market is projected to grow from US$52.1 billion in 2023 to US$74.4 billion by 2028; It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The presence of large shale-proven reserves and increasing shale exploration and production activities globally will drive the hydraulic fracturing market over the forecast period.
Shale gas: largest segment of hydraulic fracturing market by application
Based on application, the hydraulic fracturing market is segmented into three types: shale gas, tight oil and tight gas. Shale gas has the largest share in the hydraulic fracturing market. Natural gas that is trapped inside shale formations is called shale gas. Fine-grained sedimentary rocks called shale are potentially abundant sources of gas and oil. Shale gas is extracted through a process called hydraulic fracturing. There are a large number of shale reserves around the world. Increasing demand for natural gas is credited to drive the market for hydraulic fracturing for shale gas applications over the forecast period.
The horizontal segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment depending on the type of well.
According to well type, the hydraulic fracturing market is divided into vertical and horizontal. To maximize reservoir performance, horizontal wells use a multi-directional drilling technique with more than 80 inclinations. The powerful combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has resulted in significant increases in US crude oil, lease condensate and natural gas production rates. This dynamic combination has revolutionized the energy industry by efficiently accessing hydrocarbon reserves and unlocking their potential, contributing significantly to the country’s energy production and enhancing energy security.
According to technology, the plug and perf segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.
On the basis of technology, the hydraulic fracturing market has been segmented into plug and perf and sliding sleeves. Plug and perf technology is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The plug and perf technique is a widely used method in hydraulic fracturing. It involves placing plugs in the wellbore at specific intervals and separating sections for fracturing. High-pressure fluid is then pumped in to break up the rock, and once completed, the plugs are removed, allowing the flow of oil or gas.
