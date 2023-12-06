New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market size is expected to grow from USD 181.23 million in 2022 to USD 896.91 million by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) . ) 17.34% during the estimated period.

The market for human milk oligosaccharides has grown as a result of its use as an additive in infant milk and healthy foods. These substances have properties that improve immune-mediated regulation, reduce inflammation, and improve neurological development of newborns. The demand for these nutritious foods has increased as people become more aware of their health and desire to make changes in their diet. Yet the market cannot expand due to high costs of production. HMOs are used by the human body as prebiotics, which support gut health. These stimulate the growth of bacteria in the gut, especially bacteria belonging to the genus Bifidobacterium, which increases metabolic activity. Due to the antibacterial protection and prebiotic nature of the product they can be used in a variety of food products, including pharmaceutical and therapeutic food as well as infant formula. HMOs are complex sugars found in mother’s milk that babies cannot digest but are important for the development of their immune systems and digestive systems. The expensive cost and limited availability of human milk oligosaccharides led to the development of alternative sources such as cow’s milk and yeast-based human milk oligosaccharides, which are gaining popularity due to their similar efficacy and lower cost.

covid 19 impact

Shopping patterns changed as a result of the pandemic, with greater emphasis on health and wellness. HMOs, which are renowned for their potential benefits to the well-being of the body’s immune system and digestive system, have seen an increase in demand as a result of this shift in consumer preferences. During the pandemic, there were changes in demand for infant formula, one of the main uses of HMOs. Therefore, decline in COVID-19 cases and implementation of follow-up plans by government and non-government organizations are expected to boost the market expansion.

Browse key industry insights from the report spanning over 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures and charts , Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Type wise (2′ Fl, 3′ Fl, 3′ Sl, 6′ Sl), Concentration wise (Neutral, Acidic, conjugated), by distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, drug stores or pharmacies, mass merchandisers, departmental stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores and online sales channels), by application (infant formula, dietary supplements, Dairy, Bakery), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The acidic segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of concentration, global human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) have been divided into neutral, acidic and conjugated. Of these, the acidic segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth during the forecast period. Several studies focused on the health benefits of acidic HMOs have also influenced the development of innovative products that sought to address specific infant health problems.

The drugstore or pharmacy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market has been classified into hypermarkets and supermarkets, drug stores or pharmacies, mass merchants, departmental stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores, and online sales channels. Of these, the drugstore or pharmacy segment is expected to hold the largest share in the pine-derived chemicals market during the forecast period. This is explained by the fact that drugstore owners have prioritized convenience features such as longer store hours and drive-thru locations to attract and retain customers in the face of increasing competition from mail-order retailers and supercenters. Europe is expected to dominate the global market for human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) due to increasing awareness of consumers about the health benefits of HMOs in infant nutrition.

The infant formula segment is expected to account for the largest share of global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market is classified into infant formula, dietary supplement, dairy and bakery. Of these, the infant formula segment is expected to hold the largest share in the cold storage market during the forecast period. Human milk naturally contains HMOs, which are essential for baby’s immune system development, pathogen defense and gut health. The demand for HMOs in infant formula and baby food is driven by the desire to provide similar health benefits to formula-fed infants. According to research on the topic, HMOs may have therapeutic uses, including reducing the risk of infection in premature infants and promoting gut health in people with digestive disorders.

Asia Pacific Dominating the market with the largest market share in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with more than 32.53% market share as estimated. It has been developed in the Asia Pacific region, which includes countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and will dominate the human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market. There has been a significant increase in the number of births every year in the region, which is home to huge populations like China and India.

In contrast, Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The lowest rates of breastfeeding are found in the United Kingdom, which can be attributed to a lack of investment in public health, a lack of information about the health benefits of breast milk, and the stigma associated with breastfeeding in public. The sector now has a great opportunity to enter the UK market. The North America market is expected to register a substantial CAGR growth rate during the forecast period.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Key vendors in the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market include Nestlé SA, Friesland Campina Domo, ZukemInc., Prolacta Bioscience, Abbott Laboratories, Biogea AB, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Inbios N, Genevin Biotechnologies GmbH, HMO Bioengineering, Evonik Are. Industries AG and other leading vendors.

key market development

in november 2022Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Hakko Bio), a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (Kirin Holdings), completed a human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) production plant at its Thai subsidiary, Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

in January 2022Prebilac, BASF’s brand of 2′-FL, was approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) as a prebiotic ingredient, making it the first and only 2′-FL ingredient to receive TGA approval.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country level from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market based on the below mentioned segments:

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market, Types Analysis

2′ Florida

3′ fl

3′ number

6′ number

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market, Concentration Analysis

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarket and Supermarket

drug store or pharmacy

mass merchandiser

a Departament store

mono-brand store

specialty stores

online sales channel

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market, Application Analysis

infant formula

dietary supplement

dairy

bakery

