New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global hemoglobinopathy market size is set to grow from US$7.85 billion in 2022 to US$19.45 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. During the forecast period.

Get a sample PDF brochure:

Hemoglobinopathies are a group of genetic disorders characterized by abnormalities in the structure or production of hemoglobin, the protein responsible for transporting oxygen in red blood cells. The most common and well-known hemoglobinopathies are sickle cell disease, where mutations in the HBB gene result in the formation of abnormal, crescent-shaped red blood cells that can lead to vaso-occlusive crisis, anemia, and various complications. Another group of hemoglobinopathies, thalassemia, involves reduced production of alpha or beta globin chains, leading to an imbalance in hemoglobin subunits and subsequent anemia. Hemoglobinopathy primarily affects populations in areas where malaria is endemic, as genetic variations may confer some resistance to the disease.

Browse key industry insights from the report spanning over 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures and charts , Global hemoglobinopathy market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, According to indication type (sickle cell disease, alpha thalassemia and beta thalassemia), according to test type (red blood cell (RBC) count test, genetic test, hemoglobin by high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) test, hemoglobin isoelectric (Hb IEF) ) focusing, hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) testing, and hemoglobin solubility testing), by end-user (hospitals, clinical laboratories and clinics), by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Central East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

Buy the full report now:

In 2022, the market share of sickle cell disease segment was approximately 42.5%

Based on indication type, the global hemoglobinopathies market has been segmented into sickle cell disease, alpha thalassemia, and beta thalassemia. The sickle cell disease segment has gained the largest market share in the hemoglobinopathy market due to its high prevalence and significant disease burden, especially in regions such as sub-Saharan Africa and parts of North America. This segment has attracted substantial research investment and pharmaceutical development, leading to a wide range of therapeutic options. Additionally, the increasing recognition of sickle cell disease as a global health concern has boosted funding, awareness, and advocacy efforts, thereby increasing its prominence in the hemoglobinopathies market.

Red blood cell count testing segment held the largest market with over 32.8% revenue share in 2022

Based on test type, the global hemoglobinopathy market has been segmented into red blood cell count testing, genetic testing, hemoglobin by high performance liquid chromatography testing, hemoglobin isoelectric focusing, hemoglobin electrophoresis testing and hemoglobin solubility testing. The red blood cell count testing segment has claimed the largest market share in the hemoglobinopathy diagnostics market due to its fundamental role in the assessment and diagnosis of various blood disorders including hemoglobinopathies. It serves as a major early screening tool for healthcare providers to detect abnormalities in red blood cell count, size, and hemoglobin content, which are important indicators of these conditions.

Diagnostic laboratories segment to be the largest market with over 45.2% revenue share in 2022

On the basis of end-user, the global hemoglobinopathy market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and clinics. The diagnostic laboratories segment has emerged as a major player in the hemoglobinopathy diagnostic market due to its vital role in providing comprehensive and accurate diagnostic services. These specialized laboratories have state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained staff, enabling them to perform a wide variety of tests and analyses, including genetic testing and hemoglobin electrophoresis. Since hemoglobinopathies often require complex and specialized diagnostics for accurate identification and classification, clinical laboratories provide essential services, making them the primary choice for healthcare providers and patients, thus providing their most Contributes to larger market share.

Inquire before purchasing this research report:

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 9.7% during the projected period

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the hemoglobinopathy market due to several key factors, such as increasing population numbers, especially in countries like India and China, contributing to a larger patient pool. Has been. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness and expanding access to advanced diagnostics and treatments are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific’s growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, coupled with government initiatives to tackle rare diseases, is boosting research and development efforts, creating a conducive environment for rapid market expansion in the coming years. Used to be.

North America’s dominant revenue share in the hemoglobinopathy market can be attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong focus on research and development. Additionally, North America has a relatively large population with diverse ethnic backgrounds, including populations with a high prevalence of hemoglobinopathies such as sickle cell disease.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Key players in the global hemoglobinopathy market include Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BioVerative Inc. Are included. Gamida Cell, Celgene Corporation and other major vendors.

Get discount @

recent developments

In March 2023, Bluebird Bio applied to the FDA for approval of its sickle cell gene therapy, Lavo-CL. If approved, the drug will compete with CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The treatment is due to be available for purchase in the second half of this year.

In May 2023, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare launched the third phase of the Thalassemia Bal Seva Yojana of the Health Ministry. Furthermore, the government created the Thalassemia Bal Seva Yojana portal.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hemoglobinopathy market based on the segments mentioned below:

Hemoglobinopathy Market, by Indication Type

sickle cell disease

alpha thalassemia

beta thalassemia

Hemoglobinopathy Market, By Test Type

Red blood cell (RBC) count test

Genetic testing, hemoglobin by high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) test

Hemoglobin Isoelectric (Hb IEF) Focusing

Hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) test

hemoglobin solubility test

Hemoglobinopathy Market, by End User

hospital

diagnostic laboratories

clinic

Hemoglobinopathy Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Browse related reports

Global Surgical Mask Market Size Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Reusable Mask, Disposable Mask, Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-Fog Foam, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Others) by Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyester, Cotton), Delivery By Channel (Online, Offline), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Spirometer Market Size Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product Type (Instruments, Software, Accessories and Consumables), Type (Volume Measurement, Peak Flow Meter), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, Others), By end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare settings, physician/primary care offices or clinics, other facilities) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast to 2022 – 2032

Global cloning and mutation market size Share, and COVID-19 impact analysis, by technique (blunt end cloning, topo PCR cloning, seamless cloning, site-directed mutagenesis), by product (cloning kits, mutation kits), by end user (academic and research institutions, bio Technology Companies), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market Size Share, and COVID-19 impact analysis, by product (closure devices and bone cement), by procedure (median sternotomy, hemisternotomy, bilateral thoracosternotomy, and others), by material (titanium, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), stainless steel, and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Spherical Insights and Consulting

circular insight and consultation is a market research and consulting firm that provides actionable market research studies, quantitative forecasts and trend analysis, designed specifically for decision makers to provide forward-looking insights and assist in ROI.

Which is providing services to various industries like financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profit institutions and corporations. The company’s mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvement.

Contact:

For more information about your target market, please contact us below:

phone: ,1 303 800 4326 (US)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Contact:

Follow us: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter

Source: www.globenewswire.com