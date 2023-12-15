New York, United States, December 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global greenhouse film market size will grow from US$6.2 billion in 2022 to US$13.2 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85. % during the estimated period.

A greenhouse is a structure that enables users to regulate environmental variables such as humidity and temperature. When the interior of a greenhouse is exposed to sunlight, the internal temperature increases, protecting the plants from the elements. Greenhouse films are used to cover plants in greenhouses and are exposed to high levels of UV radiation. Greenhouses produce better quality crops with better growth control and less pest activity than traditional farming. These coatings control the amount of sunlight and temperature and also protect crops from snow, wind and rain. Various governments defend restrictions on inappropriate use of greenhouse crops. Greenhouse film is selected depending on the season and crop growing region. Furthermore, the use of smart greenhouse technology such as sensors, automation systems, and data analytics helps in the growing trend of the greenhouse film market. These gadgets enhance plant growth by providing real-time data on temperature, humidity and light levels. For example, films with better light transmission or UV protection can enhance these sophisticated systems and ensure optimal plant growth.

covid 19 impact

The manufacturing of raw materials used in the production of agro textiles has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Asian countries like India, China, Japan, Singapore and Thailand are important producers of agro textiles and suppliers of raw materials. The new coronavirus outbreak in the Asia Pacific region has disrupted supplies of these basic materials. For example, China is a major provider of resins, exporting one million tons of resin to the global market. Greenhouse film production has reduced due to disruptions in raw material delivery.,

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and report figures and charts. , Global Greenhouse Films Market Size, share, and COVID-19 impact analysis, by type (low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), by thickness (less than ) 200 microns, equal to 200 microns and greater than 200 microns), by technology (UV blocking, non-UV blocking, single layer, multi-layer), by application (vegetables, flowers, ornamentals, plants, fruits), and by area “By (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

market segments

Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global greenhouse film market has been segmented into low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Of these, the linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 35.6% over the forecast period. Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) has a wide range of agricultural uses due to its ease of availability, low cost, good impact resistance, excellent workability, electrical insulating characteristics and high chemical resistance. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) films are transparent and may be colored or undetectable. These films are used in rural locations when the weather is bad and water is in short supply. LDPE films are used in low tunnels, greenhouses, mulching, silage and irrigation tapes.

The sub-200 micron segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of thickness, the global greenhouse film market has been segmented into less than 200 microns, equal to 200 microns, and more than 200 microns. Of these, less than 200 segments are witnessing significant CAGR growth during the forecast period. Thin greenhouse films can often be less expensive, making them a viable option for producers with limited resources or growing seasonal crops. As a result, higher quality services and expanded use of greenhouse film in greenhouses will likely drive the commercial landscape.

The UV-blocking segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global greenhouse film market during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global greenhouse film market is classified into UV blocking, non-UV blocking, single-layer, and multi-layer. Of these, the UV blocking segment is expected to hold the largest share of the greenhouse films market during the forecast period. UV-stable films have been developed to resist damage induced by ultraviolet radiation, resulting in longer lifespan and fewer replacements. Increasing transpiration and photosynthesis rates, promoting vegetative growth and yield, and suppressing some fungal infections.

The decorative segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global greenhouse film market has been segmented into vegetables, flowers, ornamental, plants, and fruits. Of these, the decorative segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Ornamental plants are increasingly being used in commercial and residential interior design. They are grown in landscape design projects and as ornamental plants in gardens. Companies in the greenhouse film market are increasing their manufacturing capacity to offer a wide range of aesthetic species such as annual vegetation, trees, shrubs and even aquatic plants. Gazanias, impatiens, ferns, poinsettias, petunias, salvia, caladiums and orchids are common ornamental plants grown in greenhouses.

Asia Pacific Dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with more than 38% market share as estimated. Greenhouse film requirements have been driven by factors promoting greenhouse agriculture due to the increasing need for suitable environmental conditions. In China, the agricultural industry has changed over time, with new technologies enhancing the overall development of forest products and farming. As a result, promotion of agriculture industry will boost the greenhouse film market. India is the largest producer of tea, spices, pulses and rice in the world, as well as the second largest producer of cereals fruits and vegetables, which has increased the market demand in India and is expected to boost the Asia Pacific greenhouse film industry.

In contrast, North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing demand for managed farming, as well as the increasing need to increase agricultural production, all contribute to the growth of the regional market. Anti-condensation coatings, which effectively reduce moisture and prevent plant disease, contribute to market expansion in the region. Resulting from a strong agricultural sector and increasing demand for greenhouse farming.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global greenhouse film market include Olifilm Extrusion, A Gripplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co. Ltd., Vis & Son Co. Ltd., Central Worldwide Co. Ltd., Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Grupo Armando Alvarez, FVG Folien Vertebrates, Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Plastica Kritis, Visqueen, Agripolian, RPC Group PLC and others.

recent developments

In August 2023, New York-based fresh food and urban agriculture company Gotham Greens launches its second high-tech hydroponic greenhouse in Colorado. This new opening increased production capacity in the Rocky Mountain region by more than fivefold.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country level from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global greenhouse film market based on the below mentioned segments:

Greenhouse Films Market, Type Analysis

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Greenhouse Films Market, Thickness Analysis

equal to 200 microns

more than 200 microns

Greenhouse Films Market, Technology Analysis

UV blocking

non-uv blocking

single layer

multi layer

Greenhouse Films Market, Application Analysis

vegetables

flower

decorative

plants

Fruit

greenhouse movies Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Source: www.globenewswire.com