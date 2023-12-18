Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Garbage Bags Market by Type (Star Seal, Drawstring), Material, Size, End Use (Retail, Institutional, Industrial), Distribution Channel and Region – Global Forecast to 2028” in the report has been added researchandmarkets.com gift.

The garbage bag market is projected to grow from US$10.6 billion in 2023 to US$13.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. Garbage bags play an important role in waste management and sanitation maintenance. The need to contain waste and prevent it from spreading or emitting foul odors drives the use of garbage bags in domestic and commercial applications. Additionally, the garbage bag market is poised for intense growth among retail, institutional, and industrial end-users.

By type, the star sealed bags segment is expected to be the largest segment of the garbage bags market during 2023 to 2028.

Depending on the type, star sealed garbage bags offer key features, such as unsurpassed strength, large weight carrying capacity and stretchability. Their unique design structure helps prevent leaks, messes and spills, and easily conforms to all sizes of litter boxes. These factors are expected to boost the market for star sealed bags segment during the forecast period.

By end use, the institutional segment was expected to hold the largest share in the garbage bags market in 2022.

The growth of the institutional segment is supported by both the creation of new consumers in emerging economies and rising disposable income in developed economies. It is expected that emerging economies such as India, Kenya, Nigeria, Brazil, Argentina and Chile will be the major sources of municipal waste generation by 2050.

The garbage bag market in North America is projected to witness the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is projected to register the second highest CAGR in the garbage bags market from 2023 to 2028. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), North America is one of the leading generators of municipal solid waste generated globally. Strong measures taken by governments to maintain a clean environment, coupled with strict waste management policies, support garbage bag consumption in the region.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (rapid urbanization and economic growth, increasing awareness about cleanliness), restrictions (lack of government support, taxes and bans on plastic bag consumption), opportunities (increased adoption of compostable garbage bags), and challenges (environmental damage and risks to biodiversity) are impacting the growth of the garbage bags market.

(rapid urbanization and economic growth, increasing awareness about cleanliness), restrictions (lack of government support, taxes and bans on plastic bag consumption), opportunities (increased adoption of compostable garbage bags), and challenges (environmental damage and risks to biodiversity) are impacting the growth of the garbage bags market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed information on upcoming technologies, research and

Development activities in the garbage bag market.

Detailed information on upcoming technologies, research and Development activities in the garbage bag market. market development: Comprehensive Information about Attractive Markets – The report analyzes the garbage bags market in different regions.

Comprehensive Information about Attractive Markets – The report analyzes the garbage bags market in different regions. market diversification: Detailed information about new products, different materials, untapped geography, recent developments and investments in the garbage bags market.

competitive assessment,

In-depth assessment of the market share, growth strategies and service offerings of key players, including:

Achaika Plastic

Allied Propack Private Limited

Berry Global Inc.

cosmoplast

Xtrapack Otter

four star plastic

Inteplast Group, Ltd.

International Plastics, Inc.

Kemi Garbage Bag Co., Ltd.

luban pack

Mirapak

Navkar Plastics

Novolex

novplasta

Pack-It BV

Poly-America, LP

primax

Reynolds Consumer Products

Ruijian Plastic Products

terdex

Clorox Company

tombag

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 251 forecast period 2023 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $10.6 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $13.7 billion compound annual growth rate 5.2% Area covered global

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Source: www.globenewswire.com