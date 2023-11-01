,

Fund managers fear short-term liquidity problems

Counterparty failure could put trading conditions at risk

Investors are regularly monitoring the credit ratings of banks

By Laura Matthews and Chiara Alessi

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Global fund managers are looking for ways to spread their counterparty risk, with many regularly checking the credit ratings of their dealer banks after the recent banking crisis, according to an industry survey released on Wednesday. are monitoring.

According to a 2023 MiltecFX survey, 80 are concerned that potential bank failures in the future could lead to short-term liquidity shortages or leave them without a provider of forex services to make payroll or key vendor payments. % Fund managers are now looking to diversify their portfolios. ,

MillentechFX, the specialist currency arm of Millennium Global, surveyed 250 senior decision makers from global asset management firms in the United Kingdom.

Fund managers use counterparties such as banks to trade foreign currencies or hedge currency risks. Counterparty failure could jeopardize their hedging and the collateral they secure.

This number increased to 100% for chief executives, the survey said, urging heads of these institutions to review their banking setup to ensure appropriate systems are in place to mitigate the impact of any future crisis. Shows a strong desire.

An earlier survey of fund managers in North America by Miltec found a similar percentage considering further diversification.

“A big lesson for fund managers from recent events in the banking industry is the importance of access to multiple counterparties,” said Eric Hutman, CEO of MiltecFX.

The collapse of several regional and mid-sized US lenders and the Swiss government-organised rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS sent shock waves through global markets.

Investors across the board have since stepped up their scrutiny of banks and strengthened their cash-management guidelines to address exposed shortcomings in their approach to counterparty risk and liquidity management.

Hutman said many companies may prioritize factors such as price when selecting foreign currency equivalents but the recent banking crisis shows that “settlement potential is equally important.”

treasury management in focus

Fund managers in private equity and alternative credit are beefing up their treasury and investment guidelines by adding more banks, several executives at asset management and advisory firms told Reuters. They are also specifying how much of their deposits they are comfortable leaving at each bank, and also specifying how often their policies and counterparties will be reviewed.

“It’s not very likely that some of the banks are going to go through the problems that they had,” said Matthew Pallai, chief investment officer at asset manager Nomura Private Capital.

“So, it makes sense as a risk-mitigation tool to start thinking about how you diversify your exposure to any one of those counterparties.”

Danny Olds, director of the treasury practice section at Lionpoint, a boutique consultancy, said the March crisis had heightened interest in treasury management, a long-overlooked area of ​​the industry.

Software provider Hazeltree said there has been increased interest in treasury and liquidity solutions and analytics that look at bank health, provide real-time exposure across different banks and highlight potential areas of concern that drive decisions such as changes in banks’ credit ratings. Help in taking.

Similarly, recent research from law firm Latham & Watkins’ Private Capital Report highlights how some private equity firms resort to financial products to rebalance funds into different bank accounts below the $250,000 FDIC insurance limit. Were staying.

“This was not a concern in the public eye until the events of March, where this started happening in real time for some companies and their accounts were frozen,” said Jennifer Kent, partner at law firm Latham & Watkins. Were.”

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York and Chiara Alessi in London; Editing by Megan Davis and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

